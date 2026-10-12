Matsya University Result 2026 OUT at rrbmuniv.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Key Points Matsya University released results for exams held in December 2025.

Results for BCA, BBA, BSc BEd, BA BEd are available on rrbmuniv.ac.in.

BCA & BBA Part-III (Supp.) results released April 16, 2026.

Matsya University Result 2026: Matsya University has recently released the annual/ semester results of various courses like BCA, BBA, BSc BEd, BA BEd and other exams. Matsya University Result 2026 list has been released online on the official website, rrbmuniv.ac.in, for the Exam held in June 2026. Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their rrbmuniv.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Matsya University result PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number. Matsya University Results 2026 As per the latest update, Matsya University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check the list of released Matsya University results on the official Exam portal of the University- rrbmuniv.ac.in. Matsya University Result 2026 Click here

Steps to Check Matsya University Results 2026 Candidates can check the notification of annual/semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the Matsya University Results 2026.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - rrbmuniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ section given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Check your course in the ‘Result Declare List 2025’ and click on it

Step 4: Fill the required details and click on “Submit”

Step 5: Check the results and download it. Matsya University Results 2026 Download Link Check the direct link below to view and download the Matsya University results for various UG and PG Examinations. Students can easily access their Matsya University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.

Matsya University: Highlights Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University (RRBMU), formerly Matsya University, is located in Alwar, Rajasthan. It was established in 1927 and renamed as Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University 2014. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university offers various UG, PG, PhD degree courses in departments like Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Science, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Commerce, and Faculty of Arts.

The RRBMU has jurisdiction over all colleges in the Alwar district. Matsya University: Highlights University Name Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University (RRBMU), formerly Matsya University Established 1927 Location Alwar, Rajasthan Matsya University Result Link - Latest Click here Accreditations NAAC Approvals UGC Gender Co-ed