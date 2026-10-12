NICL AO Admit Card 2026
INFOCUS

Matsya University Result 2026 OUT at rrbmuniv.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 18:47 IST

Matsya University declared the annual/semester results of various UG and PG courses on its official website- rrbmuniv.ac.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the rrbmuniv.ac.in result PDF.

Matsya University Result 2026
Matsya University Result 2026

Key Points

  • Matsya University released results for exams held in December 2025.
  • Results for BCA, BBA, BSc BEd, BA BEd are available on rrbmuniv.ac.in.
  • BCA & BBA Part-III (Supp.) results released April 16, 2026.

Matsya University Result 2026: Matsya University has recently released the annual/ semester results of various courses like BCA, BBA, BSc BEd, BA BEd and other exams. Matsya University Result 2026 list has been released online on the official website, rrbmuniv.ac.in, for the Exam held in June 2026. Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their rrbmuniv.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Matsya University result PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number.

Matsya University Results 2026

As per the latest update, Matsya University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check the list of released Matsya University results on the official Exam portal of the University- rrbmuniv.ac.in.

Matsya University Result 2026

Click here

Steps to Check Matsya University Results 2026

Candidates can check the notification of annual/semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the Matsya University Results 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - rrbmuniv.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ section given on the menu bar.
Step 3: Check your course in the ‘Result Declare List 2025’ and click on it
Step 4: Fill the required details and click on “Submit”
Step 5: Check the results and download it.

Matsya University Results 2026 Download Link

Check the direct link below to view and download the Matsya University results for various UG and PG Examinations. Students can easily access their Matsya University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

BEd Special Education (MR) Iind Year Exam -2026

 October 12, 2026 Click here
BA BEd II Year Exam-2026 October 12, 2026 Click here
BSc BEd II Year Exam-2026 October 12, 2026 Click here
BA BEd I Year Exam-2026 October 12, 2026 Click here
BSc BEd I Year Exam-2026 October 12, 2026 Click here
BCA Part-III Exam-2026 October 06, 2026 Click here
BCA Part-I Exam-2026 October 06, 2026 Click here
BCA Part-II Exam-2026 October 06, 2026 Click here
BBA Part-I Exam-2026 October 03, 2026 Click here
BBA Part-II Exam-2026 October 03, 2026 Click here
MA (Final) Hindi Exam-2026 October 03, 2026 Click here
MA Final Political Science Exam-2026 October 03, 2026 Click here
MA Prev. Sociology Exam-2026 October 03, 2026 Click here
MA/MSc(Previous) Geography Exam-2026 October 03, 2026 Click here
MA/MSc(Prev.) Mathematics Exam-2026 October 03, 2026 Click here
MA Final Economics Exam-2026 October 03, 2026 Click here
MA Prev Hindi Exam-2026 October 03, 2026 Click here
MA Prev Economics Exam-2026 October 03, 2026 Click here
MA Prev Political Science Exam-2026 October 03, 2026 Click here
MA/MSc(Final) Mathematics Exam-2026 October 03, 2026 Click here
MA (Final) Urdu Exam-2026 October 03, 2026 Click here
MA (Final) Sociology Examination - 2026 October 03, 2026 Click here
MA/MSc(Final) Geography Exam-2026 October 03, 2026 Click here
BA BEd IV Year Exam-2026 October 02, 2026 Click here
BSc BEd IV Year Exam-2026 October 02, 2026 Click here
MA Prev English Exam-2026 October 01, 2026 Click here
MA/MSc Final (Home Science) Clothing And Textile Exam-2026 October 01, 2026 Click here
MA Final Public Admin. Exam-2026 October 01, 2026 Click here
MA/MSc Final (Home Science) Food And Nutrition Exam-2026 October 01, 2026 Click here
MA Prev Sanskrit Examination - 2026 October 01, 2026 Click here
MA Final. Philosophy Exam-2026 October 01, 2026 Click here

Matsya University: Highlights

Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University (RRBMU), formerly Matsya University, is located in Alwar, Rajasthan. It was established in 1927 and renamed as Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University 2014. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
The university offers various UG, PG, PhD degree courses in departments like Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Science, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Commerce, and Faculty of Arts.
The RRBMU has jurisdiction over all colleges in the Alwar district.

Matsya University: Highlights

University Name

Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University (RRBMU), formerly Matsya University

Established

1927

Location

Alwar, Rajasthan

Matsya University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Enter your Blink text here...

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

... Read More
First Published: Oct 12, 2026, 18:47 IST
Fire Icon

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Education News Live

Popular Searches

Latest Education News