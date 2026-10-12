Matsya University Result 2026 OUT at rrbmuniv.ac.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet
Matsya University declared the annual/semester results of various UG and PG courses on its official website- rrbmuniv.ac.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the rrbmuniv.ac.in result PDF.
Key Points
- Matsya University released results for exams held in December 2025.
- Results for BCA, BBA, BSc BEd, BA BEd are available on rrbmuniv.ac.in.
- BCA & BBA Part-III (Supp.) results released April 16, 2026.
Matsya University Result 2026: Matsya University has recently released the annual/ semester results of various courses like BCA, BBA, BSc BEd, BA BEd and other exams. Matsya University Result 2026 list has been released online on the official website, rrbmuniv.ac.in, for the Exam held in June 2026. Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their rrbmuniv.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Matsya University result PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number.
Matsya University Results 2026
As per the latest update, Matsya University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check the list of released Matsya University results on the official Exam portal of the University- rrbmuniv.ac.in.
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Matsya University Result 2026
Steps to Check Matsya University Results 2026
Candidates can check the notification of annual/semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps mentioned below to know how to check the Matsya University Results 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - rrbmuniv.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ section given on the menu bar.
Step 3: Check your course in the ‘Result Declare List 2025’ and click on it
Step 4: Fill the required details and click on “Submit”
Step 5: Check the results and download it.
Matsya University Results 2026 Download Link
Check the direct link below to view and download the Matsya University results for various UG and PG Examinations. Students can easily access their Matsya University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.
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Course
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Result Date
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Result Links
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BEd Special Education (MR) Iind Year Exam -2026
|October 12, 2026
|Click here
|BA BEd II Year Exam-2026
|October 12, 2026
|Click here
|BSc BEd II Year Exam-2026
|October 12, 2026
|Click here
|BA BEd I Year Exam-2026
|October 12, 2026
|Click here
|BSc BEd I Year Exam-2026
|October 12, 2026
|Click here
|BCA Part-III Exam-2026
|October 06, 2026
|Click here
|BCA Part-I Exam-2026
|October 06, 2026
|Click here
|BCA Part-II Exam-2026
|October 06, 2026
|Click here
|BBA Part-I Exam-2026
|October 03, 2026
|Click here
|BBA Part-II Exam-2026
|October 03, 2026
|Click here
|MA (Final) Hindi Exam-2026
|October 03, 2026
|Click here
|MA Final Political Science Exam-2026
|October 03, 2026
|Click here
|MA Prev. Sociology Exam-2026
|October 03, 2026
|Click here
|MA/MSc(Previous) Geography Exam-2026
|October 03, 2026
|Click here
|MA/MSc(Prev.) Mathematics Exam-2026
|October 03, 2026
|Click here
|MA Final Economics Exam-2026
|October 03, 2026
|Click here
|MA Prev Hindi Exam-2026
|October 03, 2026
|Click here
|MA Prev Economics Exam-2026
|October 03, 2026
|Click here
|MA Prev Political Science Exam-2026
|October 03, 2026
|Click here
|MA/MSc(Final) Mathematics Exam-2026
|October 03, 2026
|Click here
|MA (Final) Urdu Exam-2026
|October 03, 2026
|Click here
|MA (Final) Sociology Examination - 2026
|October 03, 2026
|Click here
|MA/MSc(Final) Geography Exam-2026
|October 03, 2026
|Click here
|BA BEd IV Year Exam-2026
|October 02, 2026
|Click here
|BSc BEd IV Year Exam-2026
|October 02, 2026
|Click here
|MA Prev English Exam-2026
|October 01, 2026
|Click here
|MA/MSc Final (Home Science) Clothing And Textile Exam-2026
|October 01, 2026
|Click here
|MA Final Public Admin. Exam-2026
|October 01, 2026
|Click here
|MA/MSc Final (Home Science) Food And Nutrition Exam-2026
|October 01, 2026
|Click here
|MA Prev Sanskrit Examination - 2026
|October 01, 2026
|Click here
|MA Final. Philosophy Exam-2026
|October 01, 2026
|Click here
Matsya University: Highlights
Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University (RRBMU), formerly Matsya University, is located in Alwar, Rajasthan. It was established in 1927 and renamed as Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University 2014. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
The university offers various UG, PG, PhD degree courses in departments like Faculty of Science, Faculty of Social Science, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Commerce, and Faculty of Arts.
The RRBMU has jurisdiction over all colleges in the Alwar district.
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Matsya University: Highlights
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University Name
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Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University (RRBMU), formerly Matsya University
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Established
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1927
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Location
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Alwar, Rajasthan
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Matsya University Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
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