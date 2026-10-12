UP Scholarship 2026-27: Apply For Dashmottar Applications; Check Steps to Apply, Last Date
UP Scholarship 2026-27: The UP Social Welfare Department has announced the UP Post-Matric Scholarship 2026–27 for SC, ST, OBC, General, and Minority students in Class 11, 12, degrees, and diplomas. Renewal applications close October 15, 2026, and fresh applications close October 31, 2026. Applicants must complete DigiLocker and Aadhaar-DBT verification at scholarship.up.gov.in.
UP Scholarship 2026-27: The UP Social Welfare Department has issued an urgent deadline notification regarding the UP Post Matric Scholarship Scheme 2026-27 (Class 11, Class 12, Degree Courses, Professional Diploma Courses). Students belonging to SC, ST, OBC, General, and Minorities categories who are eligible for the above scholarship scheme must complete their online registration, document upload, and institutional submission in the website scholarship.up.gov.in prior to closure of their application window period.
For renewal applicants, the last date for completing the online application process is fixed as October 15, 2026, while fresh applicants have to submit their applications till October 31, 2026. For eligibility, the applicant must possess Uttar Pradesh domicile certificate along with annual family income limitations - up to ₹2,50,000 for SC and ST category students, and up to ₹2,00,000 for OBC, General, and Minorities candidates. It is mandatory for all candidates to get their Aadhaar OTP verification done and authenticate their details using the DigiLocker portal. Moreover, all applicant’s bank accounts should necessarily be linked with Aadhaar number and seeded for DBT facility.
Also Read: UP Scholarship 2026-27: Applications OUT for UG, PG, Diploma Students at scholarship.up.gov.in
UP Post-Matric Scholarship 2026-27: Key Highlights
Below are the key highlights related to the UP Post-Matric Scholarship 2026-27:
|
Parameter
|
Official Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Social Welfare Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh
|
Official Portal
|
Eligible Schemes
|
Post-Matric Class 11–12 & Post-Matric Other Than Inter (Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Diploma, ITI)
|
Target Categories
|
SC, ST, OBC, General, Minority Category Domiciled Students of UP
|
Renewal Application Deadline
|
October 15, 2026
|
Fresh Application Deadline
|
October 31, 2026
|
Mandatory Authentication
|
Aadhaar-linked Mobile Number & DigiLocker Account Verification
UP Post-Matric Scholarship 2026-27: Step-by-Step Online Application Process
-
Go to scholarship.up.gov.in, click on Student tab, then click on Registration, and choose your category (SC/ST/OBC/General/Minority) from Fresh/Renewal Post-Matric Scholarship.
-
Login using Registration Number, Date of Birth, and Password. Verify your profile by DigiLocker and complete Aadhaar OTP Verification.
-
Enter your educational qualification, current course registration particulars, fee receipt numbers every year, and income certificate verification numbers.
-
Submit your income certificate, caste certificate, current year fee receipt, last year marksheets, and passbook copy in designated formats.
-
Verify all the information you have provided and lock your online application form. Print out your online form clearly.
-
Submit your print-out copy with photocopied documents at your college/university within 3 working days.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.