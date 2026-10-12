UP Scholarship 2026-27: Apply For Dashmottar Applications; Check Steps to Apply, Last Date

UP Scholarship 2026-27: The UP Social Welfare Department has issued an urgent deadline notification regarding the UP Post Matric Scholarship Scheme 2026-27 (Class 11, Class 12, Degree Courses, Professional Diploma Courses). Students belonging to SC, ST, OBC, General, and Minorities categories who are eligible for the above scholarship scheme must complete their online registration, document upload, and institutional submission in the website scholarship.up.gov.in prior to closure of their application window period.

For renewal applicants, the last date for completing the online application process is fixed as October 15, 2026, while fresh applicants have to submit their applications till October 31, 2026. For eligibility, the applicant must possess Uttar Pradesh domicile certificate along with annual family income limitations - up to ₹2,50,000 for SC and ST category students, and up to ₹2,00,000 for OBC, General, and Minorities candidates. It is mandatory for all candidates to get their Aadhaar OTP verification done and authenticate their details using the DigiLocker portal. Moreover, all applicant’s bank accounts should necessarily be linked with Aadhaar number and seeded for DBT facility.