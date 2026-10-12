CBSE Class 12 Special Exam Admit Card 2026 Released for West Asia; Download Hall Ticket
CBSE Class 12 Special Exam Admit Card 2026: CBSE has released the Class 10 and Class 12 Private Candidate Admit Cards on cbse.gov.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets using their Application Number, Previous Roll Number, or Name. Downloading and carrying a printed, verified copy is mandatory for entering examination centers.
CBSE Class 12 Special Exam Admit Card 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards of Class 10 and Class 12 private candidates who have applied for the CBSE board exams through its official online portal. The students registered in the private candidate category are able to download their hall tickets from the official website cbse.gov.in. Having the admit card in hard copy form becomes necessary for entering the designated examination centers.
The steps that a private candidate needs to follow to download the hall ticket include visiting the private candidate admit card portal link available on the homepage of the CBSE official website and logging into the same by using credentials like application number, previous roll number and Year, or candidate's name. After downloading the admit card, the candidates are supposed to verify all the relevant academic and personal information such as the name of the candidate, roll number, examination center, subject code, and examination date.
How to Download CBSE Private Candidate Admit Card 2026?
These are some of the steps that private candidates need to undertake in order to log into the portal and download the hall tickets:
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First, go to the official CBSE portal website at cbse.gov.in.
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Then click on the portal link provided as either “Private Candidates” or the notification of Admit Card.
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Choose the search method to access the admit card by using Application Number, Previous Roll Number & Year or Candidate’s Name.
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Provide the necessary information in the login section.
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Click the "Proceed" or "Submit" button in order to view your CBSE Private Candidate Hall Ticket on the computer screen.
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Download and print the Admit Card PDF file.
CBSE Private Candidate Admit Card 2026: Key Highlights
Below is an overview of the primary details related to the CBSE Private Candidate Admit Card 2026 for Class 10th and 12th:
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Exam Feature
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)
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Examination Name
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CBSE Class 10 & 12 Board Examinations 2026
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Candidate Category
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Private Candidates (Compartment, Improvement, Additional Subject, Failure)
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Official Website
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Credentials Required
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Application Number, Previous Roll Number & Year, or Candidate Name / Mother's Name / Father's Name
CBSE Private Candidate Admit Card: Details Mentioned
Once the admit card is downloaded, it is advisable for the candidates to check the contents of the admit card thoroughly. The important details mentioned in the admit card are as follows:
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Name of the Candidate, Candidate's Roll No. and Admit Card No.
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Mother's Name and Father/Guardian Name
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Name of Examination Centre & Centre Code
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Subject Code and Time Schedule
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Category of Candidate (Private) and Photograph/Signature of the Candidate
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.