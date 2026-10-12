CBSE Class 12 Special Exam Admit Card 2026 Released for West Asia; Download Hall Ticket

CBSE Class 12 Special Exam Admit Card 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards of Class 10 and Class 12 private candidates who have applied for the CBSE board exams through its official online portal. The students registered in the private candidate category are able to download their hall tickets from the official website cbse.gov.in. Having the admit card in hard copy form becomes necessary for entering the designated examination centers.

The steps that a private candidate needs to follow to download the hall ticket include visiting the private candidate admit card portal link available on the homepage of the CBSE official website and logging into the same by using credentials like application number, previous roll number and Year, or candidate's name. After downloading the admit card, the candidates are supposed to verify all the relevant academic and personal information such as the name of the candidate, roll number, examination center, subject code, and examination date.