Haryana NEET UG 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Out For MBBS, BDS Courses, PDF Download Link Here
The Haryana NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result 2026 has been released today, October 12 for MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates can download the allotment PDF from uhsrugcounselling.com or through the direct link here.
The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana, has released the Haryana NEET UG counselling Round 3 seat allotment result 2026 today, October 12. Candidates who participated in the third round of counselling can check the seat allocation list for MBBS and BDS admissions on the official website, uhsrugcounselling.com.
Candidates can check their allotment status and download the list to know which medical or dental college has been allotted to them. The seat allocation has been conducted based on candidates’ NEET UG 2026 ranks, choices submitted during counselling, category and seat availability.
Haryana NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026: How To Download
Candidates can follow these steps to check the Haryana NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result:
- Visit the official website uhsrugcounselling.com.
- Open the notifications section on the homepage.
- Click on the link for the Round 3 provisional allotment of seats for MBBS/BDS courses.
- The seat allotment PDF will appear on the screen.
- Download the PDF and search for your name or roll number to check the allotment status.
Haryana NEET UG 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment PDF Direct Download Link
Haryana NEET UG Round 3 Counselling 2026: Important Dates
Candidates who have been allotted seats must complete the remaining admission formalities within the prescribed deadlines. The counselling schedule includes the following important dates:
|
Counselling Event
|
Date
|
Round 3 seat allotment result
|
October 12, 2026
|
Online payment of provisional tuition fee
|
October 12-14, 2026
|
Physical document verification
|
October 15-16, 2026
|
Downloading provisional admission letter
|
October 15-17, 2026
|
Last date to join the allotted institute
|
October 17, 2026
What After Haryana NEET Round 3 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates who receive a seat must pay the provisional tuition fee online within the given deadline. They must then appear for physical document verification with their original documents as required by the counselling authorities.
After successful document verification, candidates can download their provisional admission letters between October 15 and 17. They must join their allotted institutes by October 17, 2026, to complete the admission process.
Candidates should regularly check the official counselling website for notifications and any changes to the admission schedule.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.