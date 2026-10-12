Haryana NEET UG 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Out For MBBS, BDS Courses, PDF Download Link Here

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana, has released the Haryana NEET UG counselling Round 3 seat allotment result 2026 today, October 12. Candidates who participated in the third round of counselling can check the seat allocation list for MBBS and BDS admissions on the official website, uhsrugcounselling.com.

Candidates can check their allotment status and download the list to know which medical or dental college has been allotted to them. The seat allocation has been conducted based on candidates’ NEET UG 2026 ranks, choices submitted during counselling, category and seat availability.

Haryana NEET UG Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026: How To Download

Candidates can follow these steps to check the Haryana NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result: