Delhi University Moves To Provide Financial Aid For Faculty Member’s Child With Rare Genetic Disorder

The Delhi University (DU) has initiated steps to provide financial assistance for the medical treatment of a faculty member’s child diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 2, a rare genetic disorder. The university’s Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), formerly known as the School of Open Learning (SOL), has formed an expert committee to examine the case and help decide on financial support for the child’s treatment. The move follows a request from the newly formed Centre for Distance and Online Teachers’ Association (CDOETA), whose members approached CDOE Director Payal Mago to seek support for the child’s medical care. DU Forms Expert Committee to Review Treatment Request According to the university centre’s statement, the committee includes experts and senior doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). It will examine the case and facilitate a decision on the release and transfer of funds for medical treatment.

The statement noted that diseases such as SMA Type 2 are currently not covered under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) panel. The committee is considering the urgency of the case and the need for gene therapy while reviewing the request. The initiative aims to provide support to the family as it faces the high cost of treatment. Around Rs 1 Crore Raised Through Crowdfunding Around Rs 1 crore has been raised through crowdfunding over the past few months, with contributions from colleagues and family members, according to the statement. However, the amount accounts for only about 6.25% of the expected treatment cost, highlighting the financial challenges involved. The teachers’ association has been working to bring the matter to the university’s attention and seek wider support for the child’s treatment.

Before the association was formally established, its members had also approached Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) president V S Negi and treasurer Aakanksha Khurana. They subsequently appealed to teachers across the university to contribute towards the treatment. Teachers’ Association Appeals for Support CDOETA president Kancharkuntla Praveen Reddy said the situation had brought together teachers who wanted to support the family. Association secretary Ravi Kumar said teachers had unanimously agreed to extend their support and that the matter was taken up promptly with the university centre’s director. The association has also appealed to people to contribute towards the child’s treatment. The statement clarified that the funds collected would be used exclusively for the child’s treatment and welfare.