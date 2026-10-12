Madhya Pradesh RTE Scheme: Rs 502 Crore For 20,456 Private Schools, 8.19 Lakh Students To Benefit
Madhya Pradesh will release Rs 502 crore to 20,456 private schools under the RTE fee reimbursement scheme for the 2024-2025 academic year, benefiting over 8.19 lakh students. CM Mohan Yadav will also inaugurate a Rs 45 crore school building in Narsinghpur with digital classrooms, science labs and modern learning facilities.
The Madhya Pradesh government will provide Rs 502 crore to 20,456 private schools in the state as fee reimbursement under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, benefiting over 8.19 lakh students. The fees are being reimbursed for the 2024-2025 academic year. The amount will be transferred through a single-click process at a special event in Narsinghpur district, which will be attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, media reports stated.
The initiative is part of the state government’s efforts to support free and quality education for eligible students while compensating private schools under the RTE scheme, which provides for free admission to students from Classes 1 to 8. The initiative is expected to benefit over 8.19 lakh students from economically weaker and disadvantaged sections who were enrolled in private schools under the RTE provision during the 2024-2025 academic year.
The Madhya Pradesh government has released Rs 3,600 crore for fee reimbursement since 2011 under the RTE scheme, benefiting over 16.85 lakh students. The government reimburses the fees to private schools to ensure that eligible students receive educational support.
CM To Inaugurate Modern School Building
CM Dr. Mohan Yadav will also inaugurate a new government school building in Narsinghpur district. The building has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 45 crore at Sandipani Utkrisht Vidyalaya, with the aim of providing a modern learning environment for students from KG-1 to Class 12.
The school features digital classrooms, computer laboratories, science laboratories, a library, a multipurpose hall and an auditorium. It also provides facilities for sports and physical activities through its playgrounds, along with transport facilities to support safe and convenient travel for students.
Sandipani Utkrisht Vidyalaya is part of the state government’s initiative to provide quality education through modern infrastructure and learning facilities. The school is also recognised for its academic performance.
Mahi Sahu, a student of the school, secured a place on the Class 12 merit list for the 2025-2026 academic year, according to the government.
School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh Expected To Attend Event
The special programme is expected to be attended by School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh, local public representatives and other dignitaries. Students and parents are also expected to be present.
The event will focus on fee reimbursement to private schools under the RTE scheme and the inauguration of a modern government school building, both aimed at supporting access to quality education.
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.