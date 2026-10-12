Madhya Pradesh RTE Scheme: Rs 502 Crore For 20,456 Private Schools, 8.19 Lakh Students To Benefit

The Madhya Pradesh government will provide Rs 502 crore to 20,456 private schools in the state as fee reimbursement under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, benefiting over 8.19 lakh students. The fees are being reimbursed for the 2024-2025 academic year. The amount will be transferred through a single-click process at a special event in Narsinghpur district, which will be attended by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, media reports stated. The initiative is part of the state government’s efforts to support free and quality education for eligible students while compensating private schools under the RTE scheme, which provides for free admission to students from Classes 1 to 8. The initiative is expected to benefit over 8.19 lakh students from economically weaker and disadvantaged sections who were enrolled in private schools under the RTE provision during the 2024-2025 academic year.

The Madhya Pradesh government has released Rs 3,600 crore for fee reimbursement since 2011 under the RTE scheme, benefiting over 16.85 lakh students. The government reimburses the fees to private schools to ensure that eligible students receive educational support. CM To Inaugurate Modern School Building CM Dr. Mohan Yadav will also inaugurate a new government school building in Narsinghpur district. The building has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 45 crore at Sandipani Utkrisht Vidyalaya, with the aim of providing a modern learning environment for students from KG-1 to Class 12. The school features digital classrooms, computer laboratories, science laboratories, a library, a multipurpose hall and an auditorium. It also provides facilities for sports and physical activities through its playgrounds, along with transport facilities to support safe and convenient travel for students.