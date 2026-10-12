Indian Railways to Build 24-Coach Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains: Check Features, Rollout Date and More
Indian Railways is planning to introduce a new 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train by June 2027 as part of its efforts to modernise long-distance rail travel and improve the passenger experience. Check features and other details
In a significant development, Indian Railways reportedly is set to roll out a new 24-coach variant of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train by next year.
Vande Bharat is one of India's most premium train services. Launched in 2019, it has gained significant popularity among Indian passengers. The train offers modern facilities and a comfortable travel experience.
Integral Coach Factory (ICF), which is located in Chennai has been tasked with manufacturing 50 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains, each comprising 24 coaches.
Let's explore the key features and facilities of the upcoming 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train.
Key Features of the 24-Coach Vande Bharat Sleeper Train
The Indian government is aiming to transform long distance rail travel in India by introducing modern facilities and improving passenger comfort. The rollout of the new variant is expected by June 2027, after the design is finalised.
Currently, Indian Railways has 2 types of Vande Bharat trains: the chair-car variant and the 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train. The upcoming 24-coach variant aims to transform India's long-distance rail travel with modern facilities.
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Feature
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Details
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Manufacturer
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ICF, Chennai
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Total Coaches
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24
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Manufacturing Target
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50 trains
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Expected Rollout
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June 2027
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Pantry Car
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For heating and serving food
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Toilets
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Additional bio-vacuum toilets
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Operating Speed
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160 km/h (expected)
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Berths
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Sleeping berths
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First AC
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Hot-water showers
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Safety
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KAVACH protection system
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Doors
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Automatic doors
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Gangways
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Sealed connections between coaches
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Passenger Facilities
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Reading lights, charging points and emergency communication
16-Coach vs 24-Coach Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Differences
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Feature
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Existing 16-Coach Train
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Upcoming 24-Coach Train
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Coaches
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16
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24
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Manufacturer
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BEML with ICF support
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ICF, Chennai
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Main Purpose
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Overnight travel
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Long-distance overnight travel
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Pantry Car
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No dedicated pantry car
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Dedicated pantry car planned
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Toilets
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Modern toilets
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Additional toilets planned
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Berths
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Around 823
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Final capacity not confirmed
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Speed
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160 km/h
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Expected 160 km/h
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Safety
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KAVACH and other safety features
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Final details awaited
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Launch
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Service began in January 2026
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Expected by June 2027
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Production
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Part of the existing programme
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50 trainsets planned
Vande Bharat has been one of the key projects of Indian Railways over the last decade or so. Its continuous development clearly reflects the changing priorities of Indian Railways towards modernisation, improved passenger comfort and better travel facilities.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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