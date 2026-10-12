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Indian Railways to Build 24-Coach Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains: Check Features, Rollout Date and More

By Varun Verma
Last Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 18:51 IST

Indian Railways is planning to introduce a new 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train by June 2027 as part of its efforts to modernise long-distance rail travel and improve the passenger experience. Check features and other details  

Vande Bharat (Image Source: X.com)
Vande Bharat (Image Source: X.com)

In a significant development, Indian Railways reportedly is set to roll out a new 24-coach variant of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train by next year. 

Vande Bharat is one of India's most premium train services. Launched in 2019, it has gained significant popularity among Indian passengers. The train offers modern facilities and a comfortable travel experience.

Integral Coach Factory (ICF), which is located in Chennai has been tasked with manufacturing 50 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains, each comprising 24 coaches.

Let's explore the key features and facilities of the upcoming 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train. 

Key Features of the 24-Coach Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

The Indian government is aiming to transform long distance rail travel in India by introducing modern facilities and improving passenger comfort. The rollout of the new variant is expected by June 2027, after the design is finalised.

Currently, Indian Railways has 2 types of Vande Bharat trains: the chair-car variant and the 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train. The upcoming 24-coach variant aims to transform India's long-distance rail travel with modern facilities.

Feature

Details

Manufacturer

ICF, Chennai

Total Coaches

24

Manufacturing Target

50 trains

Expected Rollout

June 2027

Pantry Car

For heating and serving food

Toilets

Additional bio-vacuum toilets

Operating Speed

160 km/h (expected) 

Berths

Sleeping berths

First AC

Hot-water showers

Safety

KAVACH protection system

Doors

Automatic doors

Gangways

Sealed connections between coaches

Passenger Facilities

Reading lights, charging points and emergency communication

16-Coach vs 24-Coach Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Differences 

Feature

Existing 16-Coach Train

Upcoming 24-Coach Train

Coaches

16

24

Manufacturer

BEML with ICF support

ICF, Chennai

Main Purpose

Overnight travel

Long-distance overnight travel

Pantry Car

No dedicated pantry car

Dedicated pantry car planned

Toilets

Modern toilets

Additional toilets planned

Berths

Around 823

Final capacity not confirmed

Speed

160 km/h

Expected 160 km/h

Safety

KAVACH and other safety features

Final details awaited

Launch

Service began in January 2026

Expected by June 2027

Production

Part of the existing programme

50 trainsets planned

Vande Bharat has been one of the key projects of Indian Railways over the last decade or so. Its continuous development clearly reflects the changing priorities of Indian Railways towards modernisation, improved passenger comfort and better travel facilities.

Varun Verma
Varun Verma

Senior Executive - Editorial

Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.

He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.

For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Oct 12, 2026, 15:52 IST
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