Indian Railways to Build 24-Coach Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains: Check Features, Rollout Date and More

In a significant development, Indian Railways reportedly is set to roll out a new 24-coach variant of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train by next year.

Vande Bharat is one of India's most premium train services. Launched in 2019, it has gained significant popularity among Indian passengers. The train offers modern facilities and a comfortable travel experience.

Integral Coach Factory (ICF), which is located in Chennai has been tasked with manufacturing 50 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains, each comprising 24 coaches.

Let's explore the key features and facilities of the upcoming 24-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train.

Key Features of the 24-Coach Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

The Indian government is aiming to transform long distance rail travel in India by introducing modern facilities and improving passenger comfort. The rollout of the new variant is expected by June 2027, after the design is finalised.