UPSSSC PET City Slip 2026 OUT: Check Exam City at upsssc.gov.in

Key Points The UPSSSC PET City Slip 2026 was released on October 12, 2026.

The UPSSSC PET 2026 exams will be conducted on October 25, 30, and November 1, 2026.

Candidates can download the city slip from upsssc.gov.in using registration details.

UPSSSC PET City Slip 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the city slip for the UPSSSC PET exam 2026. Those candidates who have submitted their applications for this recruitment exam can now download their city slip and check the exam city on the official website, i.e., upsssc.gov.in. The exam will be conducted on October 25, 30, and November 1, 2026. This recruitment process is being conducted under the advertisement number -16-Exam/2026. The UPSSSC PET City Slip 2026 has been released on October 12, 2026. UPSSSC PET City Intimation Slip 2026 The UPSSSC PET City Intimation Slip provides details about the city where the exam centre is located. It helps students to plan their travel arrangements well in advance. However, it does not contain details such as the exact exam centre, which will be mentioned on the admit card.

UPSSSC PET City Slip 2026 Download Here UPSSSC PET City Slip 2026 Link Candidates can use the direct link given below to download their city slip for the UPSSSC PET 2026. Candidates will have to use their registration number, date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format, gender, and the verification code that will be given. UPSSSC PET City Slip 2026 Direct Link How to Download the UPSSSC PET City Slip 2026? Candidates can follow these steps to download their UPSSSC PET city intimation slip for the October 25, 30, and November 1 exams: Step 1: Go to the official UPSSSC website, upsssc.gov.in. Step 2: Scroll down and click on the 'Examination' option. Step 3: Click on the ‘Download PET Exam Advance Intimation of Exam District’ download link Step 4: A new window will open; fill in all the details like registration number, date of birth, and security PIN, and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: The city slip will appear on the screen. Step 6: Download and print the city slip PDF. Details Mentioned on the UPSSSC PET Exam City Slip 2026 Once the candidates have downloaded their UPSSSC PET Exam city slip, they should immediately verify the following details and make their plans accordingly. The details mentioned on the UPSSSC City Slip 2026 are as follows:- The exam city

Candidate’s Name

Guardian’s Name (Father’s Name or Husband’s Name)

Whether the Native of UP or Not

Category and Subcategory

Exam Date

Exam Time

Gender

Date of Birth Check, UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 Candidates should note that the advance exam city slip is NOT the Admit Card for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET)- 2026. Any information related to the admit cards will be notified separately through the official website soon. Candidates will have to bring a valid admit card to appear in the exam.