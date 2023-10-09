Columbus Day 2023: Is Columbus Day A Federal Holiday? All You Need To Know About The Celebration

Columbus Day 2023: Columbus Day is celebrated on the second Monday of October month. It commemorates all the Italian Americans, whose courage and character reflect and help define our Nation. The White House states, “In commemoration of Christopher Columbus’ historic voyage 531 years ago, the Congress, by a joint resolution of April 30, 1934, and modified in 1968 (36 U.S.C. 107), as amended, has requested the President proclaim the second Monday of October of each year as ‘Columbus Day’.” This year it falls on October 9.

When was Columbus Day declared a National Holiday?

The Columbian Order of New York, often known as Tammany Hall, hosted a ceremony to mark the 300th anniversary of the historic landing on October 12, 1792, which is considered to be the first Columbus Day celebration.

Columbus Day was first observed in New York City on October 12, 1866, and is now widely observed by Italian Americans as a celebration of their heritage rather than of Columbus. An American of the first generation, Angelo Noce, successfully lobbied in Denver to have the day declared an official holiday. Jesse F. McDonald, the governor of Colorado, declared the first statewide holiday in 1905. Later in 1907, it became a statutory holiday.

Why is Columbus Day celebrated?

The United States celebrates Columbus Day for two main reasons. First and foremost, the day honours Italian explorer Christopher Columbus' journey and arrival in the "New World" on October 12, 1492. He was the first European to explore the Americas since the Vikings founded colonies in Greenland and Newfoundland in the tenth century. The Italian explorer landed on a little island in the Bahamas, believing he had achieved his destination of Asia.

The second is that in 1891, one of the biggest mass lynchings in American history resulted in the deaths of 11 Italian Americans. President Benjamin Harrison founded Columbus Day in 1892 as a result of this terrible incident. That first Columbus Day served as a vehicle for many people around the nation to remember the lives lost and to honour the optimism, opportunities, and ingenuity that Italian Americans have brought to our nation since before our republic's founding.

Is Columbus Day A Federal Holiday?

Yes, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, Columbus Day is still one of 11 federal holidays. In some cities and states, it was observed informally as early as the 18th century, but it wasn't made a federal holiday. Columbus Day has been marked on the second Monday in October since it became a Federal holiday in 1971. Each year, the President issues a proclamation honouring Columbus' accomplishments to mark the occasion.

The majority of corporations, banks, the bond market, the U.S. Postal Service, other federal agencies, most state governments, many businesses, and school districts observe this federal holiday. Some companies, some stock exchanges, and several states and municipalities don't observe the holiday.

The United States Navy was created on October 13, 1775, and as the achievements of Columbus are traditionally honoured on the same day, the Navy and the Marine Corps usually observe both events with either a 72- or 96-hour liberty period.

The actual level of commemoration varies across the country, from elaborate parades and activities to complete non-observance. The majority of states do not observe Columbus Day as a state holiday. Many people designate it as a "Day of Observance" or "Recognition." While some states observe Columbus Day by keeping state offices open, most do not.

The anniversary of Columbus' arrival has historically been celebrated as the "Day of the Race" ("Da de la Raza") in several Latin American countries as a way to honour the varied origins of Hispanic culture. The event was renamed Da de la Resistencia Indgena ("Day of Indigenous Resistance") in Venezuela in 2002 to honour indigenous peoples and their struggles.

