WBJEE Result 2025: Admissions Resume After HC Verdict, Merit List by August 22; Details Here

Calcutta High Court issues virdict asking WBJEEB to issue merit list wthin 15 days. WBJEE merit list to be announced by August 22, 2025. Check details and latest updates here. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 8, 2025, 14:48 IST
WBJEE Merit List 2025 Soon
WBJEE Merit List 2025: As per latest updates, WBJEEB will be releasing a fresh merit list for WBJEE by August 22, 2025. The order was issued by the Calcutta High Court asking the board to issue fresh merit lists to continue with the UG admission process. Students who have been patiently awaiting the announcement of the WBJEE result 2025 will now be able to check the merit list on the official website. 

The WBJEE 2025 exam was held on April 27, 2025. The delay in the declaration of results was due to the revised PBC list issued by the government for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes

Earlier, the WBJEE Result was scheduled to be announced on August 7, 2025. The same was however postponed due to complaints filed by students. Students were asked to submit  the updated social category by August 2 to prepare the merit list for admissions which was later extended to August 5. 

WBJEE result 2025 will be announced on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. Students can check the result and download the merit list using their login id and password. 

How to Check WBJEE Merit List 2025

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the WBJEE merit list

  1. Visit the official website

  2. Click on the ‘Student Login’ section

  3. Enter your User ID and Password

  4. Check the merit list

  5. Download the for further reference

Also Read: WBCAP Merit List 2025 Date: West Bengal (WBCHSE) UG Admissions Status Release Soon at wbcap.in

