WBJEE Result 2025: Admissions Resume After HC Verdict, Merit List by August 22; Details Here

WBJEE Merit List 2025: As per latest updates, WBJEEB will be releasing a fresh merit list for WBJEE by August 22, 2025. The order was issued by the Calcutta High Court asking the board to issue fresh merit lists to continue with the UG admission process. Students who have been patiently awaiting the announcement of the WBJEE result 2025 will now be able to check the merit list on the official website.

The WBJEE 2025 exam was held on April 27, 2025. The delay in the declaration of results was due to the revised PBC list issued by the government for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes

Earlier, the WBJEE Result was scheduled to be announced on August 7, 2025. The same was however postponed due to complaints filed by students. Students were asked to submit the updated social category by August 2 to prepare the merit list for admissions which was later extended to August 5.