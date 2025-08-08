NEET UG Counselling 2025 LIVE: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Status Releasing Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result: The Medical Counselling Committee is all set to announce the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result tomorrow, August 9, 2025. According to the revised schedule released, the NEET UG seat allotment result will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Students can check the allotment result through the login link on the website. It must be noted that only those who have applied and completed the choice filling and choice locking process will be allotted seats in the first round based on the choices entered.

To check the NEET UG counselling round 1 allotment result, students must visit the official website and login using their login ID and password. Candidates will also be provided with the direct link here to check the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result as and when released.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Date and Time

The NEET UG round 1 counselling seat allotment result will be released tomorrow, August 9, 2025. The time of release of the allotment result has not been confirmed by officials. Students are however advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates

How to Check NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment

The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result will be available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on the round 1 counselling allotment result

Step 3: Login using the application id and password

Step 4: The round 1 allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference

