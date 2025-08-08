UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
NEET UG Counselling 2025 LIVE: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Status Releasing Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced tomorrow, August 9, 2025. Students can check their allotment result will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Students can check the allotment result using the application id and password.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 8, 2025, 16:29 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

  • NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Tomorrow
  • Download Round 1 Allotment Result at mcc.nic.in
  • Login usin application id and password

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result: The Medical Counselling Committee is all set to announce the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result tomorrow, August 9, 2025. According to the revised schedule released, the NEET UG seat allotment result will be available on the official website mcc.nic.in. Students can check the allotment result through the login link on the website. It must be noted that only those who have applied and completed the choice filling and choice locking process will be allotted seats in the first round based on the choices entered. 

To check the NEET UG counselling round 1 allotment result, students must visit the official website and login using their login ID and password. Candidates will also be provided with the direct link here to check the NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result as and when released.

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment - Click Here (Available Soon) 

NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Date and Time

The NEET UG round 1 counselling seat allotment result will be released tomorrow, August 9, 2025. The time of release of the allotment result has not been confirmed by officials. Students are however advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates 

How to Check NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment

The NEET UG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result will be available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on the round 1 counselling allotment result

Step 3: Login using the application id and password

Step 4: The round 1 allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference

LIVE UPDATES
  • Aug 8, 2025, 16:28 IST

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

