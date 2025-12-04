BBOSE 10th, 12th Theory, Practical Exam 2025: Bihar Board Issues Control Room Details for Exams

BBOSE 10th, 12th Theory, Practical Exam 2025 Schedule: The Bihar School Examination Board has released the Bihar Board Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) First and Second Higher Secondary and Secondary June and December 2025 exam timetable for theory and practical exams. Candidates appearing for the exams must note that earlier, the exam dates were announced for the theory exams.

As per the dates announced, the BBOSE first higher secondary practical exam for June 2025 and second higher secondary practical exams for December 2025 will be held from December 5 to 8, 2025, while the theory exams will be conducted from December 9 to 24, 2025. The first secondary practical exam for June 2025 and the second secondary practical exam for December 2025 are scheduled from December 6 to 9, 2025. The theory examinations will be conducted from December 15, 2025, to December 23, 2025. Students preparing to appear for the exams must check the exam dates carefully.