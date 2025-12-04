CAT Response Sheet 2025
BBOSE 10th, 12th Theory, Practical Exam 2025: Bihar Board Issues Control Room Details for Exams

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 4, 2025, 15:04 IST

The Bihar School Examination Board has issued the details for the control room, which will be operational from 6 PM today for the BBOSE First and Second Secondary and Higher Secondary June and December 2025 session theory and practical examinations. Check details here. 

BBOSE 10th, 12th Theory, Practical Exam 2025 Control room Details
Key Points

  • Control Room for BBOSE June and December 2025 10th and 12th exams to be operational from 6 PM today
  • BBOSE 12th June and December 2025 exams to begin on December 5
  • BBOSE 10th June and December 2025 exams to begin on December 6

BBOSE 10th, 12th Theory, Practical Exam 2025 Schedule: The Bihar School Examination Board has released the Bihar Board Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) First and Second Higher Secondary and Secondary June and December 2025 exam timetable for theory and practical exams. Candidates appearing for the exams must note that earlier, the exam dates were announced for the theory exams.

As per the dates announced, the BBOSE first higher secondary practical exam for June 2025 and second higher secondary practical exams for December 2025 will be held from December 5 to 8, 2025, while the theory exams will be conducted from December 9 to 24, 2025The first secondary practical exam for June 2025 and the second secondary practical exam for December 2025 are scheduled from December 6 to 9, 2025The theory examinations will be conducted from December 15, 2025, to December 23, 2025. Students preparing to appear for the exams must check the exam dates carefully. 

BBOSE First and Second Secondary and Higher Secondary Theory and Practical Exam 2025 Dates

Class Theory Practical
First Secondary June, December 2025 Exam December 15, 2025, to December 23, 2025 December 6 to 9, 2025
Second Secondary June, December 2025 Exam
First Senior Secondary June and December 2025 Exam December 9 to 24, 2025 December 5 to 8, 2025
Second Higher Secondary June and December 2025 Exam

Candidates can check here the control room details provided by the board for the BBOSE 10th and 12th theory and practical June and December 2025 session exams. As per the details provided, the control room will be operational from 6 PM on December 4 to 10 PM on December 24. 

