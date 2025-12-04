Key Points Numbats, native to Australia, consume up to 20,000 termites daily and are now endangered.

Nautilus, a 'living fossil', has remained largely unchanged for 500 million years.

Nene geese, Hawaii's state bird, faced near extinction but are recovering via conservation.

List of animals that start with 'N': Did you know that the letter 'N' hosts some of the most evolutionary distinct creatures on the planet? From the depths of the ocean to the savannas of Africa, animals that start with N often possess adaptations that baffle scientists and delight nature enthusiasts. According to the IUCN Red List, many of these species, such as the Nene goose, are conservation success stories, while others, like the Numbat, remain endangered. Whether you are looking for sea animals that start with N, like the ancient Nautilus, or land animals that start with N, like the imposing Nilgai, this article moves beyond generic lists to explore the unique biological traits of animals whose names begin with 'N'. Name of Land and Sea Animals that Start with N First and foremost, let’s take a look at the following table about some of the most famous animals whose names begin with the letter ‘N’, along with their scientific names and important features:

S.No. Animal Name Starting with ‘N’ Scientific Name Habitat Key Feature 1 Numbat Myrmecobius fasciatus Land Eats up to 20,000 termites a day 2 Nilgai Boselaphus tragocamelus Land Largest Asian antelope 3 Naked Mole Rat Heterocephalus glaber Land Immune to cancer and feels no pain 4 Nyala Tragelaphus angasii Land Extreme sexual dimorphism 5 Nene Branta sandvicensis Land Hawaii's state bird 6 Narwhal Monodon monoceros Sea Tusk is actually a protruding tooth 7 Nautilus Nautilus pompilius Sea A "living fossil" unchanged for millions of years 8 Nudibranch Nudibranchia Sea Colorful sea slugs with toxic defenses 9 Nurse Shark Ginglymostoma cirratum Sea Uses suction to feed on bottom dwellers 10 Needlefish Belonidae Sea Known for leaping out of the water 11 Northern Fur Seal Callorhinus ursinus Sea Thick fur with 300,000 hairs per square inch

Also Read - List of 7 Unique Animal Names that Start with Q Facts about Land Animals Starting with N Here are some more interesting facts about animals that begin with the letter N beyond their scientific names: 1. Numbat Native to Western Australia, the Numbat is a fascinating marsupial that breaks the rules; it has no pouch. Unlike most of its relatives, it is active exclusively during the day. Its survival depends entirely on termites; a single Numbat can consume roughly 20,000 termites daily using its long, sticky tongue. Sadly, habitat loss has made them an endangered species. 2. Nilgai The Nilgai, which is also known as the "Blue Bull," is the biggest antelope in Asia. These strong animals are native to the Indian subcontinent. They are known for their sloping backs and a white patch on their throats. Many people in India look up to them, but they are also very quick and can run away from predators like tigers, even though they look big.

3. Naked Mole Rat Scientists are stumped by the Naked Mole Rat more than most other animals. These hairless, burrowing rodents live in colonies like bees in East Africa. Each colony has a queen. They are almost cancer-proof and can live for minutes without oxygen. Their pink, wrinkled skin might not win beauty contests, but their biology could lead to big medical breakthroughs for people. 4. Nyala The Nyala is a type of antelope with spiral horns that lives in southern Africa. It is a classic case of sexual dimorphism, which means that males and females look very different from each other. Males are charcoal gray with shaggy manes and horns that spiral. Females are smaller with a chestnut coat and white stripes. They are shy animals that like to hang out in thick bushes near water holes. 5. Nene

The Nene, also known as the Hawaiian Goose, is Hawaii's state bird and the rarest goose in the world. The Nene has evolved to walk on rough lava flows, which makes its feet less webbed than those of other geese. This is different from other geese that love water. Their numbers were once so low that they were almost extinct, but conservation efforts have slowly helped them grow again. Check Out: List of 5 Most Famous Animals that Migrate in Winter: Revealed Facts about Sea Animals Starting with N Apart from the land animals, there are also animals dwelling in the sea, whose names start with ‘N’: 1. Narwhal Often called the "Unicorn of the Sea," the Narwhal is an Arctic whale famous for its long, spiral tusk. Interestingly, this tusk is actually an enlarged tooth that can grow up to 10 feet long. It contains millions of nerve endings, allowing the Narwhal to sense changes in the water environment. They are deep divers, often plunging over 1,500 meters to feed.

2. Nautilus The Nautilus is a marine mollusk that has not changed much in 500 million years, which is why it is called a "living fossil."It lives in a beautiful shell with rooms that help it float. By changing the gas and liquid in these chambers, the Nautilus can go up or down in the ocean. This helps it stay safe from predators and find food. 3. Nudibranch Nudibranchs are soft-bodied sea slugs known for their extraordinary colors and patterns. Found in oceans worldwide, they lack a protective shell. Instead, they defend themselves using toxins absorbed from the sponges and anemones they eat. Their vibrant colors serve as a warning to predators that they are not a tasty snack. 4. Nurse Shark The Nurse Shark isn't scary like a lot of other sharks. It lives on the bottom and moves very slowly. They sleep in caves or under ledges during the day and hunt at night. They don't bite off pieces of their prey; instead, they use suction to suck up small fish, crustaceans, and mollusks from the ocean floor.