IIT Goa Scholarship: Admission Process, Eligibility And Other Details

IIT Goa Scholarship: To support deserving students and lessen financial difficulties, the Indian Institute of Technology Goa provides a comprehensive subsidy program based on both merit and financial need. The main program is the Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship, which is given to up to 25% of undergraduate students (General, OBC, NCL, and EWS categories) whose family income is limited to ₹4.5 lakh annually. For ten months of the academic year, recipients of this esteemed scholarship get a monthly stipend or pocket allowance of ₹1,000 in addition to a complete tuition price remission.

Additionally, IIT Goa offers a structured tuition fee remission program that is solely based on parental income. Students from families with annual incomes under ₹1 lakh receive a full fee waiver, while those with annual incomes between ₹1 lakh and ₹5 lakh receive a two-thirds (2/3) tuition fee remission. Regardless of income, the institute offers Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students an obligatory complete tuition fee remission, free messing (which includes the basic menu), and exemption from hostel room rent as long as the family's annual income is less than ₹4.5 lakh. Additionally, the institute helps students apply for a variety of outside scholarships, such as those offered by various state governments and the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).