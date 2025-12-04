IIT Goa Scholarship: Admission Process, Eligibility And Other Details

IIT Goa Scholarship: To support deserving students and lessen financial difficulties, the Indian Institute of Technology Goa provides a comprehensive subsidy program based on both merit and financial need. The main program is the Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship, which is given to up to 25% of undergraduate students (General, OBC, NCL, and EWS categories) whose family income is limited to ₹4.5 lakh annually. For ten months of the academic year, recipients of this esteemed scholarship get a monthly stipend or pocket allowance of ₹1,000 in addition to a complete tuition price remission.
Additionally, IIT Goa offers a structured tuition fee remission program that is solely based on parental income. Students from families with annual incomes under ₹1 lakh receive a full fee waiver, while those with annual incomes between ₹1 lakh and ₹5 lakh receive a two-thirds (2/3) tuition fee remission. Regardless of income, the institute offers Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students an obligatory complete tuition fee remission, free messing (which includes the basic menu), and exemption from hostel room rent as long as the family's annual income is less than ₹4.5 lakh. Additionally, the institute helps students apply for a variety of outside scholarships, such as those offered by various state governments and the National Scholarship Portal (NSP).
How To Apply For The IIT Goa Scholarship?
The standard application procedure for scholarships at IIT Goa, including the Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship, is described in these six steps.
Verify your eligibility and CPI to be sure you meet the requirements for the scholarship of your choice (e.g., category status, parents income cap). Maintain a minimum Cumulative Performance Index (CPI) of 6.0 for renewal or subsequent applications.
Go to the Institute Portal: Apply for all internal scholarships and submit your fees by logging into the IIT Goa Academic Management System (AMS) portal.
Obtain Income Documents: Obtain the required financial records from the preceding fiscal year, such as the income evidence of the parent or parents (salary certificates, ITRs, or income certificates issued by the Tehsildar).
Fill Out the Online Form: Complete the relevant scholarship application form on the site, making sure that all of your personal and financial information is correct and corresponds with the supporting documentation you have collected.
Provide All Supporting Documents: To complete your application before the deadline, provide digital copies of all necessary documents, including proof of income, a CPI/JEE rank certificate, bank account information, and, if relevant, a caste certificate.
Verification and Final Approval: The Institute's specialized Scholarship Cell verifies the application before the Senate Scholarship Committee recommends final approval and payment.
IIT Goa Scholarship: Eligibility And Fee
|
Scholarship/Program
|
Category Eligibility
|
Annual Parental Income Limit
|
Key Benefit
|
Tuition Fee Waiver
|
Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship
|
General / OBC-NCL / EWS
|
≤ ₹4.5 Lakh
|
₹1,000 monthly pocket allowance for 10 months. Awarded to top 25% of B.Tech students based on combined merit and means.
|
Full (100%)
|
Fee Remission (Income Slab 1)
|
All Categories (Need-Based)
|
< ₹1.0 Lakh
|
Applies to the most economically backward students.
|
Full (100%)
|
Fee Remission (Income Slab 2)
|
All Categories (Need-Based)
|
₹1.0 Lakh to ₹5.0 Lakh
|
Helps other economically backward students with significant financial assistance.
|
2/3rd (66.7%)
|
SC/ST Facilities
|
SC / ST
|
≤ ₹4.5 Lakh
|
Free basic messing (food), exemption from hostel room rent, plus a small monthly stipend.
|
Full (100%)
|
Institute Merit Scholarships (IMS)
|
All Categories (Merit-Based)
|
No Income Limit
|
Awarded automatically to top-performing UG students (based on CPI/academic merit) without application.
|
Partial Remission
Important Note on Application and Renewal:
-
Academic Requirement: Students normally need to maintain a minimum Cumulative Performance Index (CPI) of 6.0 or above in the previous semester in order to be eligible for all scholarships and remissions (after the first year).
-
Application: Students typically submit current and validated family income papers annually through the IIT Goa Academic Management System (AMS) portal in order to apply for these schemes.
