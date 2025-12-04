Which Country is Called the 'Sick Man of Europe'?

Originally, the phrase "Sick Man of Europe" referred to the Ottoman Empire, whose core territory is modern‑day Turkey, during its long period of political, military, and economic decline throughout much of the 19th and early 20th centuries.

What does "Sick Man of Europe" mean?

The term "Sick Man of Europe" is used for a European power suffering from deep internal weakness-such as poor leadership, economic crisis, territorial losses, and political instability-while still formally recognized as a major state. This is a metaphor: the state is a once-strong body that is weakened by long-term "illness," vulnerable to pressure and interference from other powers.

Which country was referred to as the Sick Man of Europe?

Historically, the Ottoman Empire, centered on present‑day Turkey, was referred to as the "Sick Man of Europe" in the 19th century. The phrase is widely credited as having first been used to describe the Ottomans by Russian Tsar Nicholas I, reflecting how European leaders saw an empire in decay, nearing collapse. The Ottoman state ended after World War I, but the phrase is sometimes loosely applied to modern Turkey in discussions on economic or political troubles.