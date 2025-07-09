Sambalpur University Result 2025 OUT at suniv.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Sambalpur University Result 2025: Sambalpur University has recently released the semester results of various courses like BBA LLB, MLIB, BCA, MSc, and MA. Sambalpur University Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- suniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Sambalpur University results 2025 by their roll number. Sambalpur University Results 2025 As per the latest update, Sambalpur University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check the list of released Sambalpur University results on the official exam portal of the University- suniv.ac.in. Sambalpur University Result 2025 Click here How to Check the List of Sambalpur University Results 2025?

Candidates can check the notification of annual/semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Sambalpur University results 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - suniv.ac.in Step 2: Scroll down to ‘Notice Board’. Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it. Step 4: Result PDF will open check your result Step 5: Download the result PDF for future reference. Direct Links to Download Sambalpur University Results 2025 Check here the direct link to check the details of Sambalpur University results for various examinations. Course Result Date Result Links M.Sc (Environmental Science) 4th (Final) Semester Examination, April 2025 July 09, 2025 Click here M.Sc (Applied Chemistry ) 4th (Final) Semester Examination, April 2025 July 09, 2025 Click here M.Sc (Chemistry) 4th (Final) Semester Examination, April 2025 July 09, 2025 Click here Mathematics 4th Sem Result April 2025 July 04, 2025 Click here