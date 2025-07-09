Sambalpur University Result 2025 OUT at suniv.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Sambalpur University Result 2025 OUT: Sambalpur University declared the semester results of various UG and PG courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result PDF.

Jul 9, 2025, 17:47 IST
Sambalpur University Result 2025: Sambalpur University has recently released the semester results of various courses like BBA LLB, MLIB, BCA, MSc, and MA. Sambalpur University Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- suniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Sambalpur University results 2025 by their roll number. 

As per the latest update, Sambalpur University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check the list of released Sambalpur University results on the official exam portal of the University- suniv.ac.in. 

Click here

How to Check the List of Sambalpur University Results 2025?

Candidates can check the notification of annual/semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Sambalpur University results 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - suniv.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to ‘Notice Board’.

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on it.

Step 4: Result PDF will open check your result

Step 5: Download the result PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Download Sambalpur University Results 2025

Check here the direct link to check the details of Sambalpur University results for various examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

M.Sc (Environmental Science) 4th (Final) Semester Examination, April 2025

July 09, 2025

Click here

M.Sc (Applied Chemistry ) 4th (Final) Semester Examination, April 2025

July 09, 2025

Click here

M.Sc (Chemistry) 4th (Final) Semester Examination, April 2025

July 09, 2025

Click here

Mathematics 4th Sem Result April 2025

July 04, 2025

Click here

Sambalpur University: Highlights

Sambalpur University is located in Sambalpur, Odisha. It was established in the year 1967. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Sambalpur University offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the faculty of commerce and management, faculty of science and technology, faculty of law and humanities, faculty of life sciences, faculty of social sciences and education.

Sambalpur University: Highlights

University Name

Sambalpur University

Established

1967

Location

Sambalpur, Odisha

Sambalpur University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

