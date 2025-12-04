CAT Response Sheet 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Which Country Started the Christmas Tree Decoration?

By Alisha Louis
Dec 4, 2025, 14:17 IST

Do you know which country started the Christmas tree decoration? The Christmas tree decoration tradition began in Central Europe. Read about the Christmas tree decoration tradition, the history behind it, types of Christmas trees and how it became a global holiday custom.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Which Country Started the Christmas Tree Decoration?
Which Country Started the Christmas Tree Decoration?

Do you know which country started the Christmas tree decoration? The Christmas tree decoration tradition is a cherished part of holiday celebrations worldwide. As Christmas approaches, homes and cities are filled with decorated trees, symbolizing joy, hope, and togetherness. The Christmas tree stands for renewal, light, and the festive spirit that brings families and communities together during the holiday season. 

This beloved custom of Christmas Tree Decoration has deep historical roots and has evolved into a global phenomenon, uniting people through shared symbols of warmth and celebration. Read about the Christmas tree decoration tradition, the history behind it, types of Christmas trees and how it became a global holiday custom.

Which Country Started the Christmas Tree Decoration?

The Christmas tree decoration tradition began in Central Europe, specifically in Germany and Livonia (now Estonia and Latvia). In the 1400s and 1500s, local guilds and associations, such as the Brotherhood of Blackheads in Tallinn and Riga, began decorating trees for winter festivals. 

The custom spread to Germany, where it became a popular household tradition in the 16th century. German Lutherans are credited with bringing decorated evergreen trees into their homes and churches, making it a central part of Christmas celebrations. The first recorded indoor Christmas tree was in Strasbourg in 1605, decorated with roses, apples, wafers, and other sweets.

When was the Artificial Christmas Tree invented?

The artificial Christmas tree was invented in the late 19th century, with the first known patent for a metal tree granted in 1886 in Germany. Early artificial trees were made from dyed goose feathers. 

By the 20th century, manufacturers began using metal, plastic, and other materials to create realistic-looking trees. The artificial tree gained popularity in the United States and other countries as a convenient and reusable alternative to real trees.

Read | When is Advent 2025? Date, Meaning, Theme, History & Facts!

Types of Christmas Tree

Christmas is celebrated in many ways around the world, but the tree decoration tradition is common in most Western countries. Some cultures also use wreaths, candles, and other greenery to mark the holiday season. In addition to the traditional evergreen tree, some regions use different types of trees or even create Christmas pyramids as part of their celebrations. Below are the common types of Christmas tree:

Common Name

Scientific Name

Type/Genus

White Pine

Pinus strobus

Pine (Pinus)

Scotch Pine

Pinus sylvestris

Pine (Pinus)

Virginia Pine

Pinus virginiana

Pine (Pinus)

Douglas Fir

Pseudotsuga menziesii

Fir (Note: Despite the name, it belongs to the genus Pseudotsuga)

Balsam Fir

Abies balsamea

Fir (Abies)

Fraser Fir

Abies fraseri

Fir (Abies)

Grand Fir

Abies grandis

Fir (Abies)

Noble Fir

Abies procera

Fir (Abies)

Silver Fir

Abies alba

Fir (Abies)

White Fir

Abies concolor

Fir (Abies)

Blue Spruce

Picea pungens

Spruce (Picea)

Norway Spruce

Picea abies

Spruce (Picea)

White Spruce

Picea glauca

Spruce (Picea)

Famous Public Christmas Trees

The Christmas tree decoration tradition began in Central Europe and has become a global symbol of the holiday season. Below are the Famous Public Christmas trees which are decorated every year:

  • The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City is one of the most famous public trees, attracting millions of visitors each year.

  • The Trafalgar Square Christmas Tree in London is a gift from Norway, symbolizing friendship and peace.

  • The Vatican Christmas Tree is displayed in St. Peter’s Square and is chosen from a different European country each year.

Check Out | White House Traditions: Christmas, Easter & Presidential Walk of Fame

Conclusion

The Christmas tree decoration tradition began in Central Europe and has become a global symbol of the holiday season. Its history reflects the spread of cultural customs and the enduring spirit of Christmas.

Alisha Louis
Alisha Louis

Content Writer

    Alisha Louis is a US Content Specialist with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) graduate degree. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, she specializes in covering trending news and educational developments across the United States. Her work combines journalistic precision with engaging narratives, making complex topics accessible and relevant for a diverse audience. Dedicated to delivering timely and trustworthy content, Alisha brings a fresh, insightful perspective to every piece she writes.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    FAQs

    • What are some famous public Christmas trees?
      +
      Famous public Christmas trees include the Rockefeller Center tree in New York, the Trafalgar Square tree in London, and the Vatican tree in Rome.
    • When was the artificial Christmas tree invented?
      +
      The artificial Christmas tree was first invented in the late 19th century, with early versions made from dyed goose feathers.
    • Which country started the Christmas tree decoration tradition?
      +
      Germany and Livonia (now Estonia and Latvia) are credited with starting the Christmas tree decoration tradition in the 1400s and 1500s.

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News