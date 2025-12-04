CAT Response Sheet 2025
NYT Strands Today: Check Hints, Spangram, December 4, 2025!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Dec 4, 2025, 04:16 EDT

Solve NYT Strands #641 for December 4, 2025, Thursday. Crack the answers, spangram, and theme with the easiest hints and maintain your winning streak.

NYT Strands December 4, 2025
Welcome back, NYT puzzle fans. If you are gearing up for today’s NYT Strands hints and answers, then this article has got your back. For Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025, think of this space as your daily companion for wordplay answers. 

As always, a quick heads-up: the hints that follow may nudge you closer to today’s theme, so scroll mindfully if you prefer tackling the grid unaided. Many solvers like to peek only when they’re stuck; others just enjoy seeing how their thought process compares. Whichever camp you’re in, welcome.

Strands drops right at midnight in your local time zone, and to make sure everyone stays in sync, we share two Sidekick posts per day, centred on Eastern Time. That way, no matter where you’re solving from, early morning in Asia or late-night in the Americas. You will always find a place to chat, share breakthroughs or vent about that one trickster word.


How To Play NYT Strands Puzzle?

Want to master the NYT Strands? Here’s your quick guide! These steps walk you through every move you need to solve the grid smoothly and keep your winning streak going.

  • At the top of the puzzle, you will see a clue that hints at the category of words hidden in the grid. This theme will tell you exactly what kinds of words to hunt for.

  • Connect Letters to Form Words as you swipe through adjacent letters (up, down, sideways, or diagonally) to form valid words. 

  • Every word you find should relate to the day’s theme. If the word is correct, it locks into place automatically.

  • Each puzzle contains one special long word, “the spangram”. It winds through the grid and touches opposite sides. This word reveals the puzzle’s main idea and often makes the remaining answers easier to spot.

  • Find any non-theme word and submit it; doing this enough times earns you hints that highlight letters from a theme word.


Do you want to know what today's theme?


Today's NYT Strands Theme: In the Driver's Seat

NYT Strands Today What is the theme and hints for today's Spangram, December 4, 2025


NYT Strands Second Hint for Today: The Spangram is Horizontal!

What are the Opening Letters for Today? 

The first two letters of the words in today's puzzle are: 

  • CO
  • AS
  • AS
  • BO
  • CO
  • SE
  • LI

What are the NYT Strands Answers for December 4, 2025?

The answer breakdown for Strands is:

  • Cool
  • Assertive
  • Assured
  • Bold
  • Confident
  • Secure 

NYT Strands Today Answers for theme and hints for today's Spangram, December 4, 2025

Now, can you guess the Spangram?

Hold On!

Make a Guess! 

 

The Spangram is: Like a Boss

Here is your complete grid with all the answers: 



NYT Strands Today Check Hints, Spangram, December 4, 2025

