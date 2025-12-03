Rajasthan Patwari Result 2025
NFL Week 14 Schedule (Dec 3–9) 2025: How to Watch, TV Channels, Times & Predictions!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Dec 3, 2025, 09:14 EDT

Discover the full NFL Week 14 schedule 2025. Check key matchups, ET times, TV channels, how to watch, streaming info, and early predictions.

NFL Week 14 Schedule 2025
NFL Week 14 Schedule 2025

The NFL Week 14 arrives with the final set of byes, San Francisco, New York, New England and Carolina all enjoy a crucial breather before the playoff push intensifies. As December football kicks in, the hits get heavier, the windows get tighter, and every matchup suddenly feels like it could decide a season. Whether you tune in for division battles, primetime drama or betting value, here is your complete guide to the Week 14 slate.

How to Watch Week 14 NFL Games 2025?

Ahead of Week 14 of the NFL season, it’s the last of the bye weeks this week as the 49ers, Giants, Patriots, and Panthers each get the week to prepare for the playoff stretch run. The schedule below tells you the information about how to watch all of Week 14's NFL action.

How to Watch NFL Week 14?

Here is how you can watch NFL week 14: 

  • TV Channels: FOX, CBS, NBC, Prime Video, ABC, ESPN

  • Streaming: Peacock, Prime Video, NFL+

  • Dates: Thursday, 4 December – Monday, 8 December

  • Times: All times in Eastern Time (ET)

Thursday, 4 December 2025

Here is the schedule with timings: 

Matchup

Time (ET)

TV

Location

Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys

8:15 p.m.

Amazon Prime Video

Detroit, MI

(Source: NFL)

Sunday, 7 December: 1:00 p.m. ET Games

For the 7 December, 2025 games the streaming platform and times are mentioned below:

Matchup

Time

TV

Streaming

Location

Buccaneers vs. Saints

1:00 p.m.

CBS

Tampa, FL

Jets vs. Dolphins

1:00 p.m.

CBS

East Rutherford, NJ

Bills vs. Bengals

1:00 p.m.

FOX

FOXSports.com, App, FOX One

Orchard Park, NY

Browns vs. Titans

1:00 p.m.

FOX

FOXSports.com, App, FOX One

Cleveland, OH

Vikings vs. Commanders

1:00 p.m.

FOX

FOXSports.com, App, FOX One

Minneapolis, MN

Ravens vs. Steelers

1:00 p.m.

CBS

Baltimore, MD

Falcons vs. Seahawks

1:00 p.m.

FOX

FOXSports.com, App, FOX One

Atlanta, GA

Jaguars vs. Colts

1:00 p.m.

CBS

Jacksonville, FL

(Source: NFL)

Sunday Late Afternoon Games

The key matchups are mentioned below:

Matchup

Time

TV

Location

Raiders vs. Broncos

4:05 p.m.

CBS

Paradise, NV

Packers vs. Bears

4:25 p.m.

FOX

Green Bay, WI

Cardinals vs. Rams

4:25 p.m.

FOX

Glendale, AZ

(Source: NFL)

Sunday Night Football

Here are the matchups, TV channels and location for the Sunday Night Football:

Matchup

Time

TV

Streaming

Location

Chiefs vs. Texans

8:20 p.m.

NBC

Peacock

Kansas City, MO

(Source: NFL)

Monday, 8 December 2025

The timings are:

Matchup

Time

TV

Location

Chargers vs. Eagles

8:15 p.m.

ABC/ESPN

Inglewood, CA

(Source: NFL)

NFL Week 14 Predictions

Before the lines shift and the public money floods in, Week 14 offers a handful of spreads with real movement potential. Below, we highlight early value spots that savvy bettors may want to grab now—because in the world of sports betting, winners and losers matter far less than securing the perfect chance to middle the line.

  • Cowboys (+3) @ Lions

  • Dolphins (-2.5) @ Jets

  • Steelers (+5.5) @ Ravens

  • Seahawks (-7.5) @ Falcons

  • Bengals (+6) @ Bills

  • Titans (+3.5) @ Browns

  • Commanders (-2) @ Vikings

  • Saints (+8.5) @ Buccaneers

  • Colts (-1.5) @ Jaguars

  • Broncos (-7.5) @ Raiders

  • Bears (+6.5) @ Packers

  • Rams (-8) @ Cardinals

  • Texans (+3.5) @ Chiefs

  • Eagles (-3) @ Chargers


Packers (-6.5) vs Bears

Chicago’s Black Friday upset over the Eagles was eye-catching, but the Bears remain inconsistent. Green Bay’s defence that allows just 3.9 yards per carry, fifth-best in the league. This matches up well with Chicago’s run-heavy approach. Expect the Packers’ line to move to -7.5 by kick-off, creating a potential middling opportunity.

Jaguars (+1.5) vs Colts

Indianapolis rely heavily on Jonathan Taylor’s production, but his recent output (three of his worst five games) clashes with a Jacksonville defence allowing just 3.9 YPC. With Daniel Jones not at 100%, the Jaguars are likely to close as slight favourites.

Therefore, as the final bye week fades and the playoff picture sharpens, Week 14 promises high stakes, shifting lines and some of the season’s most pivotal matchups. Whether you are watching live, streaming on the go or tracking every betting edge, this week has something for every NFL fan.

