The NFL Week 14 arrives with the final set of byes, San Francisco, New York, New England and Carolina all enjoy a crucial breather before the playoff push intensifies. As December football kicks in, the hits get heavier, the windows get tighter, and every matchup suddenly feels like it could decide a season. Whether you tune in for division battles, primetime drama or betting value, here is your complete guide to the Week 14 slate.

How to Watch Week 14 NFL Games 2025? Ahead of Week 14 of the NFL season, it’s the last of the bye weeks this week as the 49ers, Giants, Patriots, and Panthers each get the week to prepare for the playoff stretch run. The schedule below tells you the information about how to watch all of Week 14's NFL action. The @nyjets debut these “Gotham City Football” NFL x Nike Rivalries uniforms in Week 14 🔥



MIAvsNYJ– Sunday 1pm ET on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/bEY4mbMtWI — NFL (@NFL) December 2, 2025

How to Watch NFL Week 14? Here is how you can watch NFL week 14: TV Channels: FOX, CBS, NBC, Prime Video, ABC, ESPN

Streaming: Peacock, Prime Video, NFL+

Dates: Thursday, 4 December – Monday, 8 December

Times: All times in Eastern Time (ET) Thursday, 4 December 2025 Here is the schedule with timings: Matchup Time (ET) TV Location Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys 8:15 p.m. Amazon Prime Video Detroit, MI (Source: NFL) Sunday, 7 December: 1:00 p.m. ET Games For the 7 December, 2025 games the streaming platform and times are mentioned below: Matchup Time TV Streaming Location Buccaneers vs. Saints 1:00 p.m. CBS — Tampa, FL Jets vs. Dolphins 1:00 p.m. CBS — East Rutherford, NJ Bills vs. Bengals 1:00 p.m. FOX FOXSports.com, App, FOX One Orchard Park, NY Browns vs. Titans 1:00 p.m. FOX FOXSports.com, App, FOX One Cleveland, OH Vikings vs. Commanders 1:00 p.m. FOX FOXSports.com, App, FOX One Minneapolis, MN Ravens vs. Steelers 1:00 p.m. CBS — Baltimore, MD Falcons vs. Seahawks 1:00 p.m. FOX FOXSports.com, App, FOX One Atlanta, GA Jaguars vs. Colts 1:00 p.m. CBS — Jacksonville, FL

(Source: NFL) Sunday Late Afternoon Games The key matchups are mentioned below: Matchup Time TV Location Raiders vs. Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS Paradise, NV Packers vs. Bears 4:25 p.m. FOX Green Bay, WI Cardinals vs. Rams 4:25 p.m. FOX Glendale, AZ (Source: NFL) Sunday Night Football Here are the matchups, TV channels and location for the Sunday Night Football: Matchup Time TV Streaming Location Chiefs vs. Texans 8:20 p.m. NBC Peacock Kansas City, MO (Source: NFL) Monday, 8 December 2025 The timings are: Matchup Time TV Location Chargers vs. Eagles 8:15 p.m. ABC/ESPN Inglewood, CA (Source: NFL) NFL Week 14 Predictions Before the lines shift and the public money floods in, Week 14 offers a handful of spreads with real movement potential. Below, we highlight early value spots that savvy bettors may want to grab now—because in the world of sports betting, winners and losers matter far less than securing the perfect chance to middle the line.

Cowboys (+3) @ Lions

Dolphins (-2.5) @ Jets

Steelers (+5.5) @ Ravens

Seahawks (-7.5) @ Falcons

Bengals (+6) @ Bills

Titans (+3.5) @ Browns

Commanders (-2) @ Vikings

Saints (+8.5) @ Buccaneers

Colts (-1.5) @ Jaguars

Broncos (-7.5) @ Raiders

Bears (+6.5) @ Packers

Rams (-8) @ Cardinals

Texans (+3.5) @ Chiefs

Eagles (-3) @ Chargers

