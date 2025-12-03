The NFL Week 14 arrives with the final set of byes, San Francisco, New York, New England and Carolina all enjoy a crucial breather before the playoff push intensifies. As December football kicks in, the hits get heavier, the windows get tighter, and every matchup suddenly feels like it could decide a season. Whether you tune in for division battles, primetime drama or betting value, here is your complete guide to the Week 14 slate.
How to Watch Week 14 NFL Games 2025?
Ahead of Week 14 of the NFL season, it’s the last of the bye weeks this week as the 49ers, Giants, Patriots, and Panthers each get the week to prepare for the playoff stretch run. The schedule below tells you the information about how to watch all of Week 14's NFL action.
The @nyjets debut these “Gotham City Football” NFL x Nike Rivalries uniforms in Week 14 🔥— NFL (@NFL) December 2, 2025
MIAvsNYJ– Sunday 1pm ET on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/bEY4mbMtWI
How to Watch NFL Week 14?
Here is how you can watch NFL week 14:
TV Channels: FOX, CBS, NBC, Prime Video, ABC, ESPN
Streaming: Peacock, Prime Video, NFL+
Dates: Thursday, 4 December – Monday, 8 December
Times: All times in Eastern Time (ET)
Thursday, 4 December 2025
Here is the schedule with timings:
|
Matchup
|
Time (ET)
|
TV
|
Location
|
Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys
|
8:15 p.m.
|
Amazon Prime Video
|
Detroit, MI
(Source: NFL)
Sunday, 7 December: 1:00 p.m. ET Games
For the 7 December, 2025 games the streaming platform and times are mentioned below:
|
Matchup
|
Time
|
TV
|
Streaming
|
Location
|
Buccaneers vs. Saints
|
1:00 p.m.
|
CBS
|
—
|
Tampa, FL
|
Jets vs. Dolphins
|
1:00 p.m.
|
CBS
|
—
|
East Rutherford, NJ
|
Bills vs. Bengals
|
1:00 p.m.
|
FOX
|
FOXSports.com, App, FOX One
|
Orchard Park, NY
|
Browns vs. Titans
|
1:00 p.m.
|
FOX
|
FOXSports.com, App, FOX One
|
Cleveland, OH
|
Vikings vs. Commanders
|
1:00 p.m.
|
FOX
|
FOXSports.com, App, FOX One
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
Ravens vs. Steelers
|
1:00 p.m.
|
CBS
|
—
|
Baltimore, MD
|
Falcons vs. Seahawks
|
1:00 p.m.
|
FOX
|
FOXSports.com, App, FOX One
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Jaguars vs. Colts
|
1:00 p.m.
|
CBS
|
—
|
Jacksonville, FL
(Source: NFL)
Sunday Late Afternoon Games
The key matchups are mentioned below:
|
Matchup
|
Time
|
TV
|
Location
|
Raiders vs. Broncos
|
4:05 p.m.
|
CBS
|
Paradise, NV
|
Packers vs. Bears
|
4:25 p.m.
|
FOX
|
Green Bay, WI
|
Cardinals vs. Rams
|
4:25 p.m.
|
FOX
|
Glendale, AZ
(Source: NFL)
Sunday Night Football
Here are the matchups, TV channels and location for the Sunday Night Football:
|
Matchup
|
Time
|
TV
|
Streaming
|
Location
|
Chiefs vs. Texans
|
8:20 p.m.
|
NBC
|
Peacock
|
Kansas City, MO
(Source: NFL)
Monday, 8 December 2025
The timings are:
|
Matchup
|
Time
|
TV
|
Location
|
Chargers vs. Eagles
|
8:15 p.m.
|
ABC/ESPN
|
Inglewood, CA
(Source: NFL)
NFL Week 14 Predictions
Before the lines shift and the public money floods in, Week 14 offers a handful of spreads with real movement potential. Below, we highlight early value spots that savvy bettors may want to grab now—because in the world of sports betting, winners and losers matter far less than securing the perfect chance to middle the line.
-
Cowboys (+3) @ Lions
-
Dolphins (-2.5) @ Jets
-
Steelers (+5.5) @ Ravens
-
Seahawks (-7.5) @ Falcons
-
Bengals (+6) @ Bills
-
Titans (+3.5) @ Browns
-
Commanders (-2) @ Vikings
-
Saints (+8.5) @ Buccaneers
-
Colts (-1.5) @ Jaguars
-
Broncos (-7.5) @ Raiders
-
Bears (+6.5) @ Packers
-
Rams (-8) @ Cardinals
-
Texans (+3.5) @ Chiefs
-
Eagles (-3) @ Chargers
If you survived the bloody Thanksgiving week with your NFL survivor pool picks, you're in the fortunate minority. You must've also been tailing @MikeSpector01's best survivor picks.— Sportsbook Review (@SBRReview) December 2, 2025
Let him guide you through Week 14:https://t.co/HPZAaAiE6b pic.twitter.com/spgVjx6bpJ
Check Out: List of NFL's Most Valuable Teams 2025, Check Forbes Rankings Here!
Packers (-6.5) vs Bears
Chicago’s Black Friday upset over the Eagles was eye-catching, but the Bears remain inconsistent. Green Bay’s defence that allows just 3.9 yards per carry, fifth-best in the league. This matches up well with Chicago’s run-heavy approach. Expect the Packers’ line to move to -7.5 by kick-off, creating a potential middling opportunity.
Jaguars (+1.5) vs Colts
Indianapolis rely heavily on Jonathan Taylor’s production, but his recent output (three of his worst five games) clashes with a Jacksonville defence allowing just 3.9 YPC. With Daniel Jones not at 100%, the Jaguars are likely to close as slight favourites.
Therefore, as the final bye week fades and the playoff picture sharpens, Week 14 promises high stakes, shifting lines and some of the season’s most pivotal matchups. Whether you are watching live, streaming on the go or tracking every betting edge, this week has something for every NFL fan.
Check Out: NFL Week 13 Schedule 2025: Check Predictions, Picks & Thanksgiving Games!
