List of NFL's Most Valuable Teams 2025, Check Forbes Rankings Here!

The NFL’s financial landscape in 2025 is more explosive than ever, and a new Forbes report shows just how big the surge has become. Across the league’s 32 teams, franchise valuations have soared to an average of $7.1 billion, a jump driven by massive media deals, global expansion, and rising investor interest. At the centre of this growth is Dallas, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys, who once again lead the field. As the most valuable sports franchise in the world, the Cowboys continue to push the boundaries of what a modern NFL team can be worth.
List of Top 10 Most Valuable NFL Teams in 2025 (Forbes)
Below are the Top 10 Most Valuable NFL Teams of 2025, according to Forbes:
|
Rank
|
Team
|
Valuation (2025)
|
One-Year Change
|
Revenue (2024 Season)
|
Operating Income
|
Owner(s)
|
1
|
Dallas Cowboys
|
$13.0 billion
|
+29%
|
$1.234 billion
|
$629 million
|
Jerry Jones
|
2
|
Los Angeles Rams
|
$10.5 billion
|
+38%
|
$764 million
|
$244 million
|
E. Stanley Kroenke
|
3
|
New York Giants
|
$10.1 billion
|
+38%
|
$707 million
|
$181 million
|
John Mara, Steven Tisch
|
4
|
New England Patriots
|
$9.0 billion
|
+22%
|
$762 million
|
$222 million
|
Robert Kraft
|
5
|
San Francisco 49ers
|
$8.6 billion
|
+26%
|
$723 million
|
$115 million
|
York family
|
6
|
Philadelphia Eagles
|
$8.3 billion
|
+26%
|
$688 million
|
$117 million
|
Jeffrey Lurie
|
7
|
Chicago Bears
|
$8.2 billion
|
+28%
|
$629 million
|
$80 million
|
McCaskey family
|
8
|
New York Jets
|
$8.1 billion
|
+17%
|
$663 million
|
$180 million
|
Johnson family
|
9
|
Las Vegas Raiders
|
$7.7 billion
|
+15%
|
$832 million
|
$179 million
|
Mark Davis
|
10
|
Washington Commanders
|
$7.6 billion
|
+21%
|
$644 million
|
$116 million
|
Josh Harris
(Source Note: All financial figures, valuations, and rankings are based on Forbes’ 2025 NFL Team Valuation Report. Revenue and operating income figures may vary due to updated filings, adjusted estimates, or subsequent financial disclosures.)
Teams Just Outside the Top 10
A few major franchises narrowly missed the Top 10 but still command strong valuations:
-
Miami Dolphins: Powered by a strong season and local revenue growth.
-
Green Bay Packers: Community-owned and financially consistent.
-
Pittsburgh Steelers: Massive fan loyalty keeps their value rising.
Therefore, the NFL’s relentless rise shows no signs of slowing. With valuations climbing across every tier of the league and multiple franchises crossing the $10 billion threshold, the business of football is rapidly outpacing other global sports.
From media powerhouses to historic legacy teams, every franchise is benefiting from the league’s expanding footprint and unprecedented commercial strength. As investors pour in and markets grow, the NFL isn’t just dominating the field—it’s redefining the entire sports business ecosystem.
