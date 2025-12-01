Karnataka TET Hall Ticket Releasing Today
List of NFL's Most Valuable Teams 2025, Check Forbes Rankings Here!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Dec 1, 2025, 05:24 EDT

Discover Forbes’ 2025 list of the most valuable NFL teams. See the Dallas Cowboys lead the $13B club and explore the full top 10 valuations and rankings.

List of Most Valuable NFL Teams
List of Most Valuable NFL Teams

The NFL’s financial landscape in 2025 is more explosive than ever, and a new Forbes report shows just how big the surge has become. Across the league’s 32 teams, franchise valuations have soared to an average of $7.1 billion, a jump driven by massive media deals, global expansion, and rising investor interest. At the centre of this growth is Dallas, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys, who once again lead the field. As the most valuable sports franchise in the world, the Cowboys continue to push the boundaries of what a modern NFL team can be worth.

List of Top 10 Most Valuable NFL Teams in 2025 (Forbes)

Below are the Top 10 Most Valuable NFL Teams of 2025, according to Forbes:

Rank

Team

Valuation (2025)

One-Year Change

Revenue (2024 Season)

Operating Income

Owner(s)

1

Dallas Cowboys

$13.0 billion

+29%

$1.234 billion

$629 million

Jerry Jones

2

Los Angeles Rams

$10.5 billion

+38%

$764 million

$244 million

E. Stanley Kroenke

3

New York Giants

$10.1 billion

+38%

$707 million

$181 million

John Mara, Steven Tisch

4

New England Patriots

$9.0 billion

+22%

$762 million

$222 million

Robert Kraft

5

San Francisco 49ers

$8.6 billion

+26%

$723 million

$115 million

York family

6

Philadelphia Eagles

$8.3 billion

+26%

$688 million

$117 million

Jeffrey Lurie

7

Chicago Bears

$8.2 billion

+28%

$629 million

$80 million

McCaskey family

8

New York Jets

$8.1 billion

+17%

$663 million

$180 million

Johnson family

9

Las Vegas Raiders

$7.7 billion

+15%

$832 million

$179 million

Mark Davis

10

Washington Commanders

$7.6 billion

+21%

$644 million

$116 million

Josh Harris

(Source Note: All financial figures, valuations, and rankings are based on Forbes’ 2025 NFL Team Valuation Report. Revenue and operating income figures may vary due to updated filings, adjusted estimates, or subsequent financial disclosures.)

Teams Just Outside the Top 10

A few major franchises narrowly missed the Top 10 but still command strong valuations:

  • Miami Dolphins: Powered by a strong season and local revenue growth.

  • Green Bay Packers: Community-owned and financially consistent.

  • Pittsburgh Steelers: Massive fan loyalty keeps their value rising.

Therefore, the NFL’s relentless rise shows no signs of slowing. With valuations climbing across every tier of the league and multiple franchises crossing the $10 billion threshold, the business of football is rapidly outpacing other global sports. 

From media powerhouses to historic legacy teams, every franchise is benefiting from the league’s expanding footprint and unprecedented commercial strength. As investors pour in and markets grow, the NFL isn’t just dominating the field—it’s redefining the entire sports business ecosystem.

Manvi Upadhyaya
Manvi Upadhyaya

Content Writer

    Manvi Upadhyaya is an experienced content writer who is passionate about creating authentic content by delivering credible facts to people. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is fond of art, languages, culture, and education. She has been a published co-author and compiler for many anthology book projects. She creates educational and informative content for international audiences. You can reach out to her at manvi.upadhyaya@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • Which team is most likely to break into the Top 10 next year?
      +
      The Miami Dolphins are the strongest contender, followed closely by the Packers and Steelers, all showing stable revenue growth and strong fan-driven demand.
    • Why are NFL team valuations increasing so rapidly?
      +
      Because the NFL’s media rights deals, global expansion, and rising investor interest keep driving revenue higher each year, pushing franchise values to record levels.
    • Which other NFL teams rank highly in 2025?
      +
      Teams like the Dolphins, Steelers, Broncos, and Packers remain close to the Top 10 with valuations above $7 billion, according to Forbes.

    Latest Stories

