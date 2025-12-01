List of NFL's Most Valuable Teams 2025, Check Forbes Rankings Here!

The NFL’s financial landscape in 2025 is more explosive than ever, and a new Forbes report shows just how big the surge has become. Across the league’s 32 teams, franchise valuations have soared to an average of $7.1 billion, a jump driven by massive media deals, global expansion, and rising investor interest. At the centre of this growth is Dallas, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys, who once again lead the field. As the most valuable sports franchise in the world, the Cowboys continue to push the boundaries of what a modern NFL team can be worth.

List of Top 10 Most Valuable NFL Teams in 2025 (Forbes)

Below are the Top 10 Most Valuable NFL Teams of 2025, according to Forbes: