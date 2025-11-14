NFL Week 11 Picks: Explore Predictions, Key Results & Match Ups!

NFL Week 11 Picks: It delivered exactly what fans expected, with rising contenders and a few surprises that will shape the playoff picture. As far as the key matchups are concerned, they fully lived up to the hype. While others raised new questions. Below is a quick breakdown of the biggest talking points, with a look ahead at what each result means going into Week 12.

Commanders vs Dolphins: Miami Keep Their Edge

Washington arrived with momentum, but Miami’s speed and balance proved too much. The Dolphins controlled the tempo and reminded the league why they remain one of the AFC’s most dangerous sides. Their next challenge? Maintaining consistency away from home.

Panthers vs Falcons: A Tight Contest With Future Implications

Carolina’s young squad showed flashes, but Atlanta’s experience in key moments made the difference. The Falcons strengthened their NFC South standing, though their offence still raises questions heading into the next stretch.