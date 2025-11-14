Aaron Judge Wins MLB American League MVP 2025: Stats & Impact!

MLB American League MVP: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees superstar, was named the MLB American League MVP for 2025. AL MVP 2025 is his third MVP title in four seasons, a testament to his consistent elite performance.

Aaron Judge also topped the American League with 124 walks and led baseball with 53 home runs and 114 RBIs, demonstrating his all-around offensive prowess. His remarkable win came in a close race against Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, underscoring his dominance in the league this year.

Aaron Judge Wins MLB American League MVP 2025: Dominant Stats

Aaron Judge's 2025 season was a blend of power, precision, and plate discipline. His statistical achievements reflect why he was awarded MVP: