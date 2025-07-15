Who is Cal Raleigh? Check His Early Life, Career, MLB Stats, and Home Runs

Caleb John "Cal" Raleigh is affectionately known as "Big Dumper" by fans. He has become the first catcher in baseball history to win the 2025 Home Run Derby. This was just before the All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta, where his victory at the 2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby was witnessed. He was born on November 26, 1996, in Cullowhee, North Carolina, and has rapidly proved his status as one of Major League Baseball's most captivating figures. BIG DUMPER IS THE 2025 HR DERBY CHAMP 🏆



Cal Raleigh edges out Junior Caminero 🔥 pic.twitter.com/N0OLMZqexZ — ESPN (@espn) July 15, 2025 The Seattle Mariners' switch-hitting catcher is celebrated for his exceptional power and all-around defensive skills. He is therefore essential to his team's success and his journey to the major leagues is evidence of his steady improvement. In this article, learn about his early life, career, MLB statistics, and unwavering dedication to the sport.

Early Life Raleigh's baseball journey began at Smoky Mountain High School in Sylva, North Carolina. He distinguished himself not only on the diamond but also on the basketball court. In his senior year, he posted an impressive .469 batting average. Not only this, but he smashed 10 home runs and swiped 20 bases. This earned him All-American honours from multiple prestigious outlets. After a strong high school career, Raleigh initially committed to Clemson before ultimately choosing Florida State University (FSU). As a key player for the FSU Seminoles, he continued to refine his skills. He was soon known for demonstrating his powerful hitting and leadership. Throughout his time in college, Raleigh demonstrated his ability to drive in runs and hit clutches in both conference and College World Series games. In addition, he had fantastic.326/.447/.583 slash line with 13 home runs and 54 RBIs in 62 games during his final season at FSU in 2018.

Professional Career The Seattle Mariners drafted Raleigh in the third round with the 90th overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft. He quickly made his mark in the minor leagues, exhibited his power, and developed his catching abilities. He always has been one such player who progresses steadily. Therefore, through the Mariners' farm system, Raleigh made his highly anticipated Major League debut on July 11, 2021. Right from the beginning, Raleigh has become a consistent force for the Seattle Mariners. He hit his first MLB home run on July 23, 2021 and proved his offensive capabilities. In the 2022 season, he emerged as a significant power threat who led all the MLB catchers in home runs with 27, a franchise record for a Mariners catcher. It was the same year which featured his iconic pinch-hit, walk-off home run on September 30. This was which clinched the Mariners' first postseason berth in over two decades. It eventually ended as the longest active playoff drought in major North American sports.

Raleigh continued his impressive trajectory by earning a Gold Glove Award and the prestigious Platinum Glove Award in 2024. He is also recognised as the American League's top defensive catcher which is why he was also an All-Star in 2025. His ability to hit from both sides of the plate with significant power has made him a unique and valuable asset. 2025 Home Run Derby Triumph At Atlanta's Truist Park, Cal Raleigh won the 2025 Home Run Derby with a historic victory. In baseball history, he became the first switch-hitter and the first catcher to win the tournament. On a national scale, he displayed his immense power. In addition, his performance enthralled spectators and cemented his status as one of baseball's best sluggers.