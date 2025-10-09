Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 Releasing at bihar-stet.com, Download Hall Ticket From October 11th

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: The Bihar State Board Education (BSEB) is conducting the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2025) on October 14, 2025 onwards across the state. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be releasing the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 on October 11, on its official website.
The exam will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) from October 14 to October 31, 2025, at various exam centers across the state. The candidates who are appearing in the exam will be required to carry BSTET Admit Card with them at the exam venue. The candidates can check the BSTET Admit Card Updates at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 Download
Candidates can download their hall ticket and must carry a photocopy of their BSTET Admit Card. Along with the admit card, they should also carry a valid photo identity card in original as well as a photocopy of it.
Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 Overview
The detailed informations about the recruitment drive forSecondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2025)is summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the UKPSC.
|Institution
|Bihar State Board Education (BSEB)
|Post Name
|Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2025)
|Exam Date
|October 14 to October 31, 2025
|Admit card Release Date
|October 11, 2025
|Official Website
|bsebstet.org
How to Download Bihar STET Admit Card 2025?
The candidates can check the steps to download the Admit Card below,
- Step 1: Visit the website of BSEB - bsebstet.org
- Step 2: Now, click on the “Click Here to download BSTET admit card” option on the homepage.
- Step 3: It will redirect you to a login page
- Step 4: Fill in the login details viz. application no., date of birth, and captcha code and click on the login button.
- Step 5: Download BSTET Admit card will display.
माध्यमिक शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (STET), 2025 का प्रवेश पत्र निर्गत करने एवं परीक्षा आयोजन के संबंध में आवश्यक सूचना।#Bihar#BSEB#BiharBoard#STET pic.twitter.com/ds6BrwZCyI— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) October 2, 2025
Details on Bihar STET Admit Card 2025
Candidates are advised to download the admit card and check all the crucial details mentioned on the same. Following are the details which shall be mentioned on the admit card:
- Name of the candidate
- Date of Birth
- Registration no.
- Gender
- Category
- Roll number
- Post
- Class
- Examination date
- Exam timing
- Exam shift
- Name of the examination centre
- Exam center code with complete address
- Photograph and signature of the candidates
- Important guidelines for candidates
