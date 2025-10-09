RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 Releasing at bihar-stet.com, Download Hall Ticket From October 11th

By Manish Kumar
Oct 9, 2025, 13:19 IST

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 will be released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on October 11, on its official website. The exam will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) from October 14 to October 31, 2025, at various exam centers across the state. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: The Bihar State Board Education (BSEB) is conducting the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2025) on October 14, 2025 onwards across the state. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be releasing the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 on October 11, on its official website.
The exam will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) from October 14 to October 31, 2025, at various exam centers across the state. The candidates who are appearing in the exam will be required to carry BSTET Admit Card with them at the exam venue. The candidates can check the BSTET Admit Card Updates at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 Download

Candidates can download their hall ticket and must carry a photocopy of their BSTET Admit Card. Along with the admit card, they should also carry a valid photo identity card in original as well as a photocopy of it.

Bihar STET Login Link  Click Here

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 Overview

The detailed informations about the recruitment drive forSecondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2025)is summariesed below. You can get all the details about the drive launched by the UKPSC.

Institution   Bihar State Board Education (BSEB) 
Post Name Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2025)
Exam Date  October 14 to October 31, 2025
Admit card Release Date  October 11, 2025
Official Website  bsebstet.org

How to Download Bihar STET Admit Card 2025?

The candidates can check the steps to download the Admit Card below,

  • Step 1: Visit the website of BSEB - bsebstet.org
  • Step 2: Now, click on the “Click Here to download BSTET admit card” option on the homepage.
  • Step 3: It will redirect you to a login page
  • Step 4: Fill in the login details viz. application no., date of birth, and captcha code and click on the login button.
  • Step 5: Download BSTET Admit card will display. 

Details on Bihar STET Admit Card 2025

Candidates are advised to download the admit card and check all the crucial details mentioned on the same. Following are the details which shall be mentioned on the admit card:

  • Name of the candidate
  • Date of Birth
  • Registration no.
  • Gender
  • Category
  • Roll number
  • Post
  • Class
  • Examination date
  • Exam timing
  • Exam shift
  • Name of the examination centre
  • Exam center code with complete address
  • Photograph and signature of the candidates
  • Important guidelines for candidates

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News