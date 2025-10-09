Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 Releasing at bihar-stet.com, Download Hall Ticket From October 11th

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025: The Bihar State Board Education (BSEB) is conducting the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test (STET 2025) on October 14, 2025 onwards across the state. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be releasing the Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 on October 11, on its official website.

The exam will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) from October 14 to October 31, 2025, at various exam centers across the state. The candidates who are appearing in the exam will be required to carry BSTET Admit Card with them at the exam venue. The candidates can check the BSTET Admit Card Updates at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 Download

Candidates can download their hall ticket and must carry a photocopy of their BSTET Admit Card. Along with the admit card, they should also carry a valid photo identity card in original as well as a photocopy of it.