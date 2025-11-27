BBOSE Class 10 Admit Card 2025 Released at bboseonline.com; Check the Direct Link to Download

BBOSE Class 10 Admit Card 2025: Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE), Patna has released the BBOSE Class 10th Admit Card today, November 27, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official wbesite to check their hall tickets at bboseonline.com.

The official notice and tweet states the arrangement for the distribution/downloading of Admit Cards and Practical/Theoretical Question Papers for the December 2025 Secondary and Senior Secondary (Intermediate) Examination conducted by the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE).

BBOSE Class 10th Exam 2025: Important Announcements

Candidates can check the details of the BOSE Class 10th Exam 2025 conducted here: