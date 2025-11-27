BBOSE Class 10 Admit Card 2025 Released at bboseonline.com; Check the Direct Link to Download

Key Points
- BBOSE Patna has released the BBOSE Class 10th Admit Card today, November 27, 2025.
- Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at bboseonline.com.
- The admit card was released on November 27, 2025.
BBOSE Class 10 Admit Card 2025: Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE), Patna has released the BBOSE Class 10th Admit Card today, November 27, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official wbesite to check their hall tickets at bboseonline.com.
The official notice and tweet states the arrangement for the distribution/downloading of Admit Cards and Practical/Theoretical Question Papers for the December 2025 Secondary and Senior Secondary (Intermediate) Examination conducted by the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE).
BBOSE Class 10th Exam 2025: Important Announcements
Candidates can check the details of the BOSE Class 10th Exam 2025 conducted here:
|
Event/Item
|
Target Audience
|
Availability Period
|
Mode/Location
|
Key Dates
|
Admit Cards & Question Papers
|
Study Centres (Co-ordinator) & DEO
|
06.12.2025 to 09.12.2025
|
Distribution
|
For Dec 2025 Secondary (10th) and Senior Secondary (12th) exams (Practical/Theoretical).
|
Admit Cards
|
Online Upload (Official Website)
|
27.11.2025 to 02.12.2025
|
Online (bboseonline.com)
|
For both Practical and Theoretical exams.
|
Examination Schedule (Theoretical)
|
Online Upload (Official Website)
|
27.11.2025 to 02.12.2025
|
Online
|
Full theoretical schedule. Study Centres must inform candidates immediately.
|
Practical Exams
|
Candidates
|
15.12.2025 to 23.12.2025
|
At Nodal Examination Centres
|
Location list available at Study Centre/DEO.
|
Theoretical Exams
|
Candidates
|
Commences 15.12.2025
|
Exact date on question paper
|
|
Admit Card Download
|
Candidate
|
After 27.11.2025
|
Official Website
|
Use Roll Number or Study Centre (Co-ordinator) code.
|
Question Paper Download
|
Study Centre Co-ordinators
|
Not explicitly dated (Concurrent with upload/distribution)
|
Official Website (User ID/Password)
|
For Practical and Theoretical. Specific download process involves selecting "ADMIT CARD MENU OPTION" -> "APPLY FOR PRACTICAL/THEORY PRACTICAL".
|
Receipt of Admit Cards/QPs
|
Candidates/Parents/Guardians
|
06.12.2025 and 09.12.2025
|
From Study Centre Co-ordinator
|
Co-ordinator must ensure receipt.
|
Question Paper Provision
|
N/A
|
No distribution after 15.12.2025 to 23.12.2025 (Stipulated period)
|
N/A
|
Co-ordinator responsibility for security and smooth conduct.
|
Admit Card Eligibility
|
Candidates
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Candidates with unpaid fees or discrepancies will not receive an Admit Card. Must contact Study Centre immediately.
|
Scribe Facility
|
Physically Challenged Candidates
|
During examination
|
Examination Centre
|
Available as per government rules. Provides 1 hour compensatory time for a 3-hour exam.
In case of any discrepancies or issues while downloading the admit card, students are advised to reach out to the officials by emailing at bbsebiharopen@gmail.com or reaching out to 9955798922, 9955798922 for Examination-related queries.
बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति द्वारा संचालित बिहार मुक्त विद्यालयी शिक्षण एवं परीक्षा बोर्ड की प्रथम माध्यमिक (10वीं) परीक्षा, जून 2025 तथा द्वितीय माध्यमिक (10वीं) परीक्षा, दिसम्बर, 2025 की प्रायोगिक एवं सैद्धान्तिक— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) November 27, 2025
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation