RRB Group D Exam Analysis 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

BBOSE Class 10 Admit Card 2025 Released at bboseonline.com; Check the Direct Link to Download

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 27, 2025, 12:55 IST

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE), Patna, released the BBOSE Class 10th Admit Card today, November 27, 2025. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at bboseonline.com.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
BBOSE Patna has released the BBOSE Class 10th Admit Card today, November 27, 2025.
BBOSE Patna has released the BBOSE Class 10th Admit Card today, November 27, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • BBOSE Patna has released the BBOSE Class 10th Admit Card today, November 27, 2025.
  • Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at bboseonline.com.
  • The admit card was released on November 27, 2025.

BBOSE Class 10 Admit Card 2025: Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE), Patna has released the BBOSE Class 10th Admit Card today, November 27, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official wbesite to check their hall tickets at bboseonline.com

The official notice and tweet states the arrangement for the distribution/downloading of Admit Cards and Practical/Theoretical Question Papers for the December 2025 Secondary and Senior Secondary (Intermediate) Examination conducted by the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE).

BBOSE Class 10th Exam 2025: Important Announcements

Candidates can check the details of the BOSE Class 10th Exam 2025 conducted here:

Event/Item

Target Audience

Availability Period

Mode/Location

Key Dates

Admit Cards & Question Papers

Study Centres (Co-ordinator) & DEO

06.12.2025 to 09.12.2025

Distribution

For Dec 2025 Secondary (10th) and Senior Secondary (12th) exams (Practical/Theoretical).

Admit Cards

Online Upload (Official Website)

27.11.2025 to 02.12.2025

Online (bboseonline.com)

For both Practical and Theoretical exams.

Examination Schedule (Theoretical)

Online Upload (Official Website)

27.11.2025 to 02.12.2025

Online

Full theoretical schedule. Study Centres must inform candidates immediately.

Practical Exams

Candidates

15.12.2025 to 23.12.2025

At Nodal Examination Centres

Location list available at Study Centre/DEO.

Theoretical Exams

Candidates

Commences 15.12.2025

Exact date on question paper

 

Admit Card Download

Candidate

After 27.11.2025

Official Website

Use Roll Number or Study Centre (Co-ordinator) code.

Question Paper Download

Study Centre Co-ordinators

Not explicitly dated (Concurrent with upload/distribution)

Official Website (User ID/Password)

For Practical and Theoretical. Specific download process involves selecting "ADMIT CARD MENU OPTION" -> "APPLY FOR PRACTICAL/THEORY PRACTICAL".

Receipt of Admit Cards/QPs

Candidates/Parents/Guardians

06.12.2025 and 09.12.2025

From Study Centre Co-ordinator

Co-ordinator must ensure receipt.

Question Paper Provision

N/A

No distribution after 15.12.2025 to 23.12.2025 (Stipulated period)

N/A

Co-ordinator responsibility for security and smooth conduct.

Admit Card Eligibility

Candidates

N/A

N/A

Candidates with unpaid fees or discrepancies will not receive an Admit Card. Must contact Study Centre immediately.

Scribe Facility

Physically Challenged Candidates

During examination

Examination Centre

Available as per government rules. Provides 1 hour compensatory time for a 3-hour exam.

In case of any discrepancies or issues while downloading the admit card, students are advised to reach out to the officials by emailing at bbsebiharopen@gmail.com or reaching out to 9955798922, 9955798922 for Examination-related queries.

BBOSE

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More
    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Latest Stories

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News