JEE Mains 2026 Registration LIVE: NTA Session 1 Application Deadlines Ends Nov 27; Direct Link, Required Documents, Details Here

JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency will close the JEE Main 2026 registration for session 1 tomorrow, November 27, 2025. The registration window is available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates eligible to apply for JEE Main 2026 can visit the official website to register and apply.

JEE Mains 2026 session 1 exams are scheduled to be held from January 21 to 30, 2026. The exams will be held across designated exam centres. Candidates interested in appearing for the exams must make sure they complete the registration and application process before the given deadline.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration - Click Here

JEE Main 2026 Registration and Application Process

The JEE Mains 2026 registration window will remain open until November 27, 2025. Follow the steps provided below to apply.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main 2026

Step 2: Click on the Session 1 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the details in the new registration link

Step 4: Fill out the online application form

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Sep 7: Save and click on submit

Keep Refreshing for Latest Updates