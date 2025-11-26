Bihar DELED Result 2025
JEE Mains 2026 Registration LIVE: NTA Session 1 Application Deadlines Ends Nov 27; Direct Link, Required Documents, Details Here

Nov 26, 2025, 12:54 IST

JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration window to close tomorrow, November 27. Candidates interested in appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination in Engineering must visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in and submit the applications. JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 is set to be conducted from January 21 to 30, 2026. 

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration at jeemain.nta.nic.in

HIGHLIGHTS

  • JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration link available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • JEE Mains 2026 Session 1 to be held from January 21 to 30, 2026
  • JEE Main 2026 Correction window to open on December 1, 2025

JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency will close the JEE Main 2026 registration for session 1 tomorrow, November 27, 2025. The registration window is available on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates eligible to apply for JEE Main 2026 can visit the official website to register and apply.

JEE Mains 2026 session 1 exams are scheduled to be held from January 21 to 30, 2026. The exams will be held across designated exam centres. Candidates interested in appearing for the exams must make sure they complete the registration and application process before the given deadline.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration - Click Here

JEE Main 2026 Registration and Application Process

The JEE Mains 2026 registration window will remain open until November 27, 2025. Follow the steps provided below to apply.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Main 2026

Step 2: Click on the Session 1 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the details in the new registration link

Step 4: Fill out the online application form

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Sep 7: Save and click on submit

  • Nov 26, 2025, 12:26 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Fees: Submit Application Fee Online

    JEE Main 2026 registration for session 1 will close at 9 PM tomorrow, November 27. Candidates can complete the online registration process at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Along with the registration and application process, students also need to complete the fee submission process. The application fee can be submitted via credit/ debit card or via net banking and UPI facilities. 

  • Nov 26, 2025, 12:14 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Apply Online: Applications to close on November 27

    JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration and application window to close tomorrow, November 27. To register for the JEE Main entrance test candidates must visit the official wbsite jeemain.nta.nic.in and complete the registration process folllwing which they can fill out the application form and submit the requisite fees.

  • Nov 26, 2025, 11:58 IST

    JEE Main Registration 2026 LIVE: Exam Timings

    JEE Main 2026 Session 1 schedule is available online candidates can check the first and second shift details here. 

    Timing of Examination for each Session: JEE (Main) – 2026

    Duration of Examination

    First Shift

    Second Shift

    For 03 Hours Paper

    09:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon (IST)

    03:00 P.M. to 06:00 P.M. (IST)

    For 03 Hours 30 Minutes Paper

    09:00 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. (IST)

    03:00 P.M. to 06:30 P.M. (IST)
  • Nov 26, 2025, 11:46 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Application Form: Registrations Open Till Tomorrow

    The JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration window will be available until tomorrow. Candidates must make sure they complete the registration and application process before the deadline. 

  • Nov 26, 2025, 11:35 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Live: Paper 1 and Paper 2A, 2B Schedule

    The JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration close tomorrow. Check the Paper 1 and Paper 2A and 2B examination details here.

    Paper

    Subjects

    Section A

    Section B

    Mode of the Examination

    Timing of the Examination (IST) 

    First Shift

    Second Shift

    Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.)

    Mathematics

    20

    05

    Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode

    09:00А.М. to 12:00 Noo

    03:00 P.M. to 06:00 P.M.

    Physics

    20

    05

    Chemistry

    20

    05

    Total

    75

    Paper 2A (B. Arch.)

    Mathematics - Part 1

    20

    05

    Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, except Drawing Test (Part-III) in pen and paper (offline) mode, to be attempted on a drawing sheet of A4 size

    09:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon

    03:00 P.M. 06:00 P.M. 

    Aptitude Test - Part 2

    50

    Drawing Test - Part 3

    02


    Total

    77

    Paper 2B Planning 

    Mathematics - Part 1

    20

    05

     

     

     

     

    Aptitude Test - Part 2

    50

    Computer-Based Test. 

    09:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon

    03:00 P.M. 06:00 P.M

     

    PlanningTest - Part 3

    25

     

    Total

    100
  • Nov 26, 2025, 11:14 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Registration Last Date: Apply Until 9 PM Tomorrow

    NTA will close the JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration process tomorrow, November 27. According to the official notification shared, the link will be available until 9 PM. Candidates eligible to apply for the engineering entrance exam can submit the registration and applications until the given deadline. 

  • Nov 26, 2025, 10:59 IST

    jeemain.nta.nic.in Registration: Examination Schedule

    JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam will be conducted from January 21 to 30, 2026. The exam will be held in the computer-based mode across designated exam centres. Check the detailed schedule of the JEE Main session 1 exam below.

    Dates of Examination

    Session 1: Between 21 January 2026 and 30 January 2026

    Session 2: Between 02 April 2026 and 09 April 2026

    (Exact date, shift, and city of examination for Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech and Paper 2A: B. Arch and Paper 2B: B. Planning will be made available to the Candidates on their Admit Cards)

    Mode of Examination

    Paper 1: B.E. / B. Tech

    “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only

    Paper 2A: B.Arch.

    Part-I: Mathematics

    Part-II: Aptitude Test in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only

     

    Part-III: Drawing Test in “Pen and Paper” (offline) mode, to be attempted on a Drawing sheet of A4 size

    Paper 2B: B. Planning

    Part-I: Mathematics

    Part-II: Aptitude Test

    Part-III: Planning Based MCQs in “Computer Based Test (CBT)” mode only

    Timing of Examination

    Duration of Examination

    First Shift

    Second Shift

    Entry in the Examination Centre/ Hall/ Room, frisking, biometric registration/ record of manual attendance by Invigilator, document verification/ crosschecking of Admit Card, signature, and photo match to be completed by Invigilator, etc.

    3 Hours (Paper 1, 2A, 2B)

    09.00 A.M. to 12.00 Noon (IST)

    03.00 P.M. to 06.00 P.M. (IST)

    3 Hours 30 Minutes (Paper 2A & 2B)

    09.00 A.M. to 12.30 P.M. (IST)

    03.00 P.M. to 06.30 P.M. (IST)

    07.00 A.M. to 08.30 A.M.

    01.00 P.M. to 02.30 P.M

    Instructions by the Invigilator(s)

    08.30 A.M. to 08.50 A.M.

    02.30 P.M. to 02.50 P.M.

    Candidates log in to read instructions

    08.50 A.M.

    02.50 P.M.

    Test Commences

    09.00 A.M.

    		  
  • Nov 26, 2025, 10:40 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Apply Online: Session 1 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow

    The window for candidates to register for the JEE Main 2026 session 1 exam will close on November 27, 2025. According to the official notification shared, the window will remain open until 9:00 P.M. Candidates can visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in to apply. 

  • Nov 26, 2025, 10:25 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Application Form: Correction Window from December 1

    According to the official notification issued, NTA will open the window for candidates to make changes to their JEE Main 2026 session 1 exams from December 1, 2025. The correction window will remain open until December 2. 

    Actions

    Fields

    Candidates shall NOT be allowed to change

    Mobile Number

    E-Mail Address 

    Address (Permanent and Present) Emergency Contact details 

    Photograph of candidate

    Candidates shall be allowed to change any one of the fields

    Candidate Name or 

    Father Name or

    Mother Name

    Candidates shall be allowed to change all the fields

    Class 10th/equivalent details 

    Class 12th/equivalent details 

    State Code of Eligibility

    Candidates shall be allowed to change examination Cities based on their Permanent and Present addresses (it is once again clarified that NTA is not bound to follow the choices given by the candidate)

    Examination City Selection 

    Medium of the examination

    Candidates shall be allowed to change all the fields

    Date of Birth 

    Gender 

    Category 

    Sub-category/PwD(If not verified by UDID Portal) 

    Signature 

    Candidates shall be allowed to add the field

    Paper

    Candidates shall be allowed to change identity details (Only for candidates who registered with an identity other than Aadhaar)

    Aadhaar details
  • Nov 26, 2025, 10:08 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration: Duration of Exam

    JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam will be conducted from January 21 to 30, 2026. The exam will be held for 3 hours and 3.5 hours. Check the exam duration details here

    Duration of Examination for each Session of JEE (Main) – 2026

    Paper 1 (B. E/ B. Tech.)

    Or

    Paper 2A (B. Arch.)

    Or

    Paper 2B (B. Planning)

    03 Hours

    B. Arch & B. Planning (Both)

    03 Hours 30 Minutes
  • Nov 26, 2025, 09:59 IST

    jeemain.nta.nic.in Registration: List of Qualifying Exams

    Candidates appearing for JEE Main 2026 need to follow the eligibility criteria listed. Check below the list of qualifying exams

    i. The final Examination of the 10+2 system, conducted by any recognised Central/ State Board, such as the Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi; Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi; etc.

    ii. Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination conducted by a recognised Board/ University.

    iii. Final examination of the two-year course of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defence Academy.

    iv. Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling with a minimum of five subjects.

    v. Any Public School/ Board/ University examination in India or any foreign country is recognised as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

    vi. Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination.

    vii. A diploma recognised by AICTE or a State board of technical education of at least 3 years duration.

    viii. General Certificate Education (GCE) examination (London/Cambridge/Sri Lanka) at the Advanced (A) level.

    ix. High School Certificate Examination of the Cambridge University or International Baccalaureate Diploma of the International Baccalaureate Office, Geneva.

    x. Candidates who have completed the Class XII (or equivalent) examination outside India or from a Board not specified above should produce a certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) to the effect that the examination they have passed is equivalent to the Class XII Examination.

    xi. In case the Class XII Examination is not a public examination, the candidate must have passed at least one public (Board or Pre-University) examination earlier. xii. Board of Open Schooling and Skill Education (BOSSE), Sikkim

  • Nov 26, 2025, 09:47 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Fees: Registration Fee Submission Online

    After completing the JEE Main applications, candidates must submit the application fee. The category-wise fee details are given below. 

    Fee payable for JEE (Main) – 2026 (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Net-Banking/ UPI) Type of Candidate Centres in India (Fee in ₹) Centres Outside India (Fee in ₹)

    Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech

    OR

    Paper 2A: B. Arch

    OR

    Paper 2B: B. Planning

    		 General Male 1000 5000
    Femal 800 4000
    Gen-EWS/ OBC (NCL) Male 900 4500
    Female 800 4000
    SC/ST/ PwD/PwBD Male 500 2500
    Female 500 2500
    Third Gender   500 3000

    Paper 1: B.E./ B. Tech & Paper 2A: B. Arch

    OR

    Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech & Paper 2B: B. Planning

    OR

    Paper 1: B.E./B. Tech, Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B. Planning

    OR

    Paper 2A: B. Arch & Paper 2B: B. Planning

    		 General/ GenEWS/ OBC (NCL) Male 2000 10000
    Female 1600 8000
    SC/ ST/ PwD/ PwBD Male 1000 5000
    Female 1000 5000
    Third Gender   1000 5000
  • Nov 26, 2025, 09:31 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Application Form: Last Date to Apply, November 27

    The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration window to close tomorrow. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the link on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

  • Nov 26, 2025, 09:24 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Apply Online: Submit Applications at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    The JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration window will close tomorrow, November 27. Aspirants can submit their applications. Candidates applying for Session 1 of JEE Main exams can visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

  • Nov 26, 2025, 09:17 IST

    JEE Main 2026 Registration Last Date: Window Closes Tomorrow

    The National Testing Agency will close the JEE Main 2026 session 1 registration window tomorrow, November 27, 2025. Aspirants yet to submit their registration and application for JEE Main 2026 can visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in 

