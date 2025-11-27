Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Round Schedule OUT at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has released the Jharkhand National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Stray Round Schedule today, November 27, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the datesheet at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. The merit list will be released tomorrow, November 28, 2025 and candidates can fill and lock their choices till November 30, 2025. Check the complete schedule here.

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 key points: