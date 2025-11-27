Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Round Schedule OUT at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Key Points
- JCECEB released the Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Round Schedule today, November 27.
- The merit list will be out tomorrow, November 28, 2025.
- Choice options will be open until November 30, 2025 on official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.
Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has released the Jharkhand National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Stray Round Schedule today, November 27, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the datesheet at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. The merit list will be released tomorrow, November 28, 2025 and candidates can fill and lock their choices till November 30, 2025. Check the complete schedule here.
Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 key points:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Round schedule
|Exam name
|National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|Board name
|Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB)
|Academic year
|2025-26
|Official website
|jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
|State
|Jharkhand
|Stream
|Medical Dental Nursing
|Level
|Undergraduate (UG)
|Release of state merit list
|November 28, 2025
Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Round Dates
Check the following list of important dates related to Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Round:
|Event
|Dates
|Release of state merit list
|November 28, 2025
|Online choice filling and locking dates
|November 28 - 30, 2025
|Downloading of allotment letter
|December 1 - 6, 2025
|Window to complete admission process
|December 2 - 6, 2025
Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Round Schedule Official Notice
