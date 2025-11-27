RRB NTPC Apply Online 2025
Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Round Schedule OUT at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi
Nov 27, 2025, 20:30 IST

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) released the Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Round Schedule today, November 27, 2025 on the official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. The merit list will be out tomorrow, November 28, 2025, with choice filling/locking open until November 30, 2025.

Key Points

  • JCECEB released the Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Round Schedule today, November 27.
  • The merit list will be out tomorrow, November 28, 2025.
  • Choice options will be open until November 30, 2025 on official website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has released the Jharkhand National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Stray Round Schedule today, November 27, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the datesheet at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in. The merit list will be released tomorrow, November 28, 2025 and candidates can fill and lock their choices till November 30, 2025. Check the complete schedule here.

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 key points: 

Overview  Details 
Event name  Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Round schedule 
Exam name  National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
Board name  Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB)
Academic year  2025-26
Official website  jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
State  Jharkhand 
Stream  Medical Dental Nursing 
Level  Undergraduate (UG)
Release of state merit list  November 28, 2025

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Round Dates

Check the following list of important dates related to Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Round:

Event Dates
Release of state merit list  November 28, 2025
Online choice filling and locking dates November 28 - 30, 2025
Downloading of allotment letter December 1 - 6, 2025
Window to complete admission process December 2 - 6, 2025

Jharkhand NEET UG Counselling 2025 Stray Round Schedule Official Notice 

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

    Latest Education News