Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: When and Where to Watch the Blood Moon? Is It Visible from India? Check Here

A spectacular celestial event is set to light up the night sky on September 7, 2025. It's a total lunar eclipse, also known as a Blood Moon, when the Moon turns a deep red as it passes through Earth's shadow. This eclipse will also coincide with the Corn Moon, the full moon of September, making it a rare and beautiful sight. The phenomenon will be visible across Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia, and parts of the Middle East. In India, skywatchers are in for a treat. The eclipse will be visible from 11:00 PM to 12:22 AM IST, with the Moon glowing in shades of red and copper. No special equipment is needed—just clear skies and a good view of the horizon. In this article, we'll take a look at the timings, visibility, and best places to watch the Blood Moon 2025. Get ready for one of the year's most stunning astronomical events.

What is the total lunar eclipse? A total lunar eclipse, commonly known as a Blood Moon, occurs when the Earth passes between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow completely over the Moon. The Moon appears reddish because some sunlight is filtered and refracted by Earth's atmosphere, casting a warm glow onto the lunar surface. The term 'Corn Moon' refers to the full moon that occurs in September, a traditional name associated with the corn harvest season. The total lunar eclipse in September 2025 is also a Corn Moon, hence the name "Corn Moon eclipse". When and where can you watch the total lunar eclipse in 2025? There are two total lunar eclipses in 2025: The first total lunar eclipse occurs from the night of March 13 to the early morning of March 14. This eclipse will be best seen from North and South America, Western Europe, and Western Africa.

The second total lunar eclipse occurs on the night of September 7 to the early morning of September 8. This eclipse will be widely visible from most of Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa.

Is A Lunar Eclipse Visible In India In 2025? Yes, the September 2025 total lunar eclipse will be visible from India. The eclipse will begin on September 7 and end on September 8. Certainly, here is the lunar eclipse schedule for New Delhi, India, presented in a table format. All times are for September 7-8, 2025, and are visible from the city. Eclipse Stage UTC Time Local Time (IST) in New Delhi Visible in New Delhi Penumbral Eclipse begins Sep 7, 15:28:25 Sep 7, 20:58:25 Yes Partial Eclipse begins Sep 7, 16:27:09 Sep 7, 21:57:09 Yes Full Eclipse begins Sep 7, 17:30:48 Sep 7, 23:00:48 Yes Maximum Eclipse Sep 7, 18:11:47 Sep 7, 23:41:47 Yes Full Eclipse ends Sep 7, 18:52:51 Sep 8, 00:22:51 Yes Partial Eclipse ends Sep 7, 19:56:31 Sep 8, 01:26:31 Yes Penumbral Eclipse ends Sep 7, 20:55:08 Sep 8, 02:25:08 Yes

The total lunar eclipse, also known as the Blood Moon, is expected to be visible from almost all parts of the country, with totality occurring between 11:00 PM IST on September 7 and 12:22 AM IST on September 8. When Will The Lunar Eclipse Occur? The upcoming lunar eclipse is a global event that coincides for everyone, though its visibility depends on your location. The Sept. 7 eclipse will be visible between 15:28 and 20:55 GMT, with the moon entirely within Earth's shadow for a breathtaking 82 minutes of totality, from 17:30 to 18:52 GMT. Here are the local times for totality in some major cities: Perth, Australia : 1:30 a.m. to 2:52 a.m. AWST on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025

Mumbai, India: 11:00 p.m. IST on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, to 12:22 a.m. IST on Monday, Sept. 8, 2025

Cairo : 8:30 p.m. to 9:52 p.m. EEST on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025

Cape Town, South Africa: 7:30 p.m. to 8:52 p.m. SAST on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025