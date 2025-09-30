Asia Cup Winners List 2025
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Last Day to Apply for 120 Officer Posts at rbi.org.in

By Upasna Choudhary
Sep 30, 2025, 13:04 IST

RBI Grade B Apply Online 2025 Last Date: RBI Grade B recruitment 2025 apply online last date is today, 30 September 2025. The RBI has released the notification for 120 posts in General, DEPR, and DSIM streams. Candidates can apply through the official website at rbi.org.in. Check this article for apply online link, application process, apply online last date, etc.

RBI Grade B 2025 Last Date
RBI Grade B Apply Online 2025 Last Date: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited the application for RBI Grade B recruitment 2025 across General, Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR), and Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM) streams. The RBI Grade B apply online process has started from 10 September and is going to end today, on 30 September 2025 at 06:00 PM. Candidates are advised to apply well in time before the deadline to avoid any last minute technical issues.

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025 Overview

The RBI has started the recruitment drive to appoint Grade B Officers for 120 posts across different streams like General, DEPR, and DSIM. The candidates are required to have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from any recognized university in India and the age should be between 21 and 30 years.

Particulars

Details

Recruitment 

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025

Conducting Body

Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

Last Date to Apply

30 September 2025

Application Starts

10 September 2025

Official Website

www.rbi.org.in

RBI Grade B Apply Online Link 2025

The candidates who are eligible to apply for the RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025 can apply through the link provided below:

Apply Here for RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025

Steps to Apply for RBI Grade B Officer 2025

Those who want to apply for the RBI Grade B Officers posts can check the steps provided below to fill the application form.

Step 1: Visit the official website- www.rbi.org.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the RBI Grade B 2025 Online Application Link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to the new page for the registration process. Click on New Registration.

Step 4: Enter all the details and complete the registration process. You will get the login credentials like Username and Password.

Step 5: Login with your credentials and fill out the RBI Grade B application form completely with all the correct information.

Step 6: Upload the scanned documents and pay the application fee.

Step 7: Submit RBI Grade B application form and save it for future reference.

RBI Grade B Apply Online 2025 - Application Fees

The candidates are required to pay the application fee to finally submit their RBI Grade B application form. The General and OBC candidates need to pay ₹850 +18% GST as application fee, while SC/ST/PwD candidates are required to pay the application fee of ₹100+18% GST.

Category

Application Fee

General/OBC

₹850 +18% GST

SC/ST/PwD

₹100+18% GST

RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

Candidates must remember the important dates regarding the RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025 so that nop deadlines can be missed.

Events

Dates

RBI Grade B Notification Release

08 September 2025

Application Starts

10 September 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

30 September 2025

Phase I Exam Date

18-19 October 2025

Phase II Exam Date

06-07 December 2025


