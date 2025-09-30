RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Last Day to Apply for 120 Officer Posts at rbi.org.in

RBI Grade B Apply Online 2025 Last Date: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited the application for RBI Grade B recruitment 2025 across General, Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR), and Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM) streams. The RBI Grade B apply online process has started from 10 September and is going to end today, on 30 September 2025 at 06:00 PM. Candidates are advised to apply well in time before the deadline to avoid any last minute technical issues.
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025 Overview
The RBI has started the recruitment drive to appoint Grade B Officers for 120 posts across different streams like General, DEPR, and DSIM. The candidates are required to have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from any recognized university in India and the age should be between 21 and 30 years.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Recruitment
|
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025
|
Conducting Body
|
Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
|
Last Date to Apply
|
30 September 2025
|
Application Starts
|
10 September 2025
|
Official Website
|
www.rbi.org.in
RBI Grade B Apply Online Link 2025
The candidates who are eligible to apply for the RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025 can apply through the link provided below:
Steps to Apply for RBI Grade B Officer 2025
Those who want to apply for the RBI Grade B Officers posts can check the steps provided below to fill the application form.
Step 1: Visit the official website- www.rbi.org.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, look for the RBI Grade B 2025 Online Application Link.
Step 3: You will be redirected to the new page for the registration process. Click on New Registration.
Step 4: Enter all the details and complete the registration process. You will get the login credentials like Username and Password.
Step 5: Login with your credentials and fill out the RBI Grade B application form completely with all the correct information.
Step 6: Upload the scanned documents and pay the application fee.
Step 7: Submit RBI Grade B application form and save it for future reference.
RBI Grade B Apply Online 2025 - Application Fees
The candidates are required to pay the application fee to finally submit their RBI Grade B application form. The General and OBC candidates need to pay ₹850 +18% GST as application fee, while SC/ST/PwD candidates are required to pay the application fee of ₹100+18% GST.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General/OBC
|
₹850 +18% GST
|
SC/ST/PwD
|
₹100+18% GST
RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025 Important Dates
Candidates must remember the important dates regarding the RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025 so that nop deadlines can be missed.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
RBI Grade B Notification Release
|
08 September 2025
|
Application Starts
|
10 September 2025
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
30 September 2025
|
Phase I Exam Date
|
18-19 October 2025
|
Phase II Exam Date
|
06-07 December 2025
