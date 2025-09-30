RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025: Last Day to Apply for 120 Officer Posts at rbi.org.in

RBI Grade B Apply Online 2025 Last Date: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited the application for RBI Grade B recruitment 2025 across General, Department of Economic and Policy Research (DEPR), and Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM) streams. The RBI Grade B apply online process has started from 10 September and is going to end today, on 30 September 2025 at 06:00 PM. Candidates are advised to apply well in time before the deadline to avoid any last minute technical issues. RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025 Overview The RBI has started the recruitment drive to appoint Grade B Officers for 120 posts across different streams like General, DEPR, and DSIM. The candidates are required to have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from any recognized university in India and the age should be between 21 and 30 years.

Particulars Details Recruitment RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025 Conducting Body Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Last Date to Apply 30 September 2025 Application Starts 10 September 2025 Official Website www.rbi.org.in RBI Grade B Apply Online Link 2025 The candidates who are eligible to apply for the RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025 can apply through the link provided below: Apply Here for RBI Grade B Recruitment 2025 Steps to Apply for RBI Grade B Officer 2025 Those who want to apply for the RBI Grade B Officers posts can check the steps provided below to fill the application form. Step 1: Visit the official website- www.rbi.org.in. Step 2: On the homepage, look for the RBI Grade B 2025 Online Application Link. Step 3: You will be redirected to the new page for the registration process. Click on New Registration.

Step 4: Enter all the details and complete the registration process. You will get the login credentials like Username and Password. Step 5: Login with your credentials and fill out the RBI Grade B application form completely with all the correct information. Step 6: Upload the scanned documents and pay the application fee. Step 7: Submit RBI Grade B application form and save it for future reference. RBI Grade B Apply Online 2025 - Application Fees The candidates are required to pay the application fee to finally submit their RBI Grade B application form. The General and OBC candidates need to pay ₹850 +18% GST as application fee, while SC/ST/PwD candidates are required to pay the application fee of ₹100+18% GST. Category Application Fee General/OBC ₹850 +18% GST SC/ST/PwD ₹100+18% GST