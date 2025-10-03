IB SA Answer Key 2025 Releasing Soon, Download Security Assistant Provisional Answer Key at mha.gov.in

UK Board 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2025 OUT!
The IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 will be available at mha.gov.in. Candidates will be able to download the provisional key, calculate marks, and raise objections by logging with registration number and password. A direct link to check the MHA IB SA Response Sheet PDF will be provided here.

IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025
IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025

IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will release the IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 for the IB SA exam conducted on September 29 and 30, 2025. Candidates who attempted the examination will be able to check the IB Security Assistant 2025 Answer Key after logging into their account with their registration number and password. The IB SA Answer Key 2025 contains the correct answer and the options marked by candidates. The answer key is an important document that helps candidates aiming calculate their estimated marks and start preparing for next phase of examination

IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025

The IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 will be released soon on the official website of Ministry of Home Affairs, mha.gov.in. Candidates will be able to download the IB Security Assistant answer key PDF and raise objections if discrepancies are found. The IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 can be checked by logging into the account with the registration number and password.

IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025: Overview

The IB Security Assistant 2025 exam response sheet pdf will be released on the official website of MHA. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections after paying the objection fee. Check the table below for the IB SA Answer Key 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature

Details

Exam Name

IB Security Assistant 

Conducting Authority

Ministry of Home Affairs (Intelligence Bureau)

Exam Dates

September 29 and 30, 2025

Answer Key Release Date

1st Week of October 2025

Official Website

mha.gov.in

Login Credentials

Registration ID & Password/Date of Birth

IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download from Official Website

The IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 will be available for download on the official website of MHA. mha.gov.in. To check the IB answer key, candidates must follow the steps below

  • Visit the official website, mha.gov.in
  • On the homepage click on the “IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025” link under the latest notifications.
  • Enter your User ID and Password
  • View your response sheet and the correct answers.
  • Download the PDF for future reference.
  • To calculate marks, use the 1 mark (correct) and -1/4 (incorrect) marking scheme to estimate your score.

IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025: Steps to Raise Objection

Candidates who find discrepancies in the IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 will be able to raise objections after visiting the official website and by paying the required fee. Check the steps below to raise the IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025.

  • Visit the official website, mha.gov.in
  • Log in to the official website using user ID and password
  • Select the option to raise objections to the answer key
  • Select the question ID and submit your objection with valid proof.
  • Pay the required objection fee.

