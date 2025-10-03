IB SA Answer Key 2025 Releasing Soon, Download Security Assistant Provisional Answer Key at mha.gov.in

IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will release the IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 for the IB SA exam conducted on September 29 and 30, 2025. Candidates who attempted the examination will be able to check the IB Security Assistant 2025 Answer Key after logging into their account with their registration number and password. The IB SA Answer Key 2025 contains the correct answer and the options marked by candidates. The answer key is an important document that helps candidates aiming calculate their estimated marks and start preparing for next phase of examination

IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025

The IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 will be released soon on the official website of Ministry of Home Affairs, mha.gov.in. Candidates will be able to download the IB Security Assistant answer key PDF and raise objections if discrepancies are found. The IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 can be checked by logging into the account with the registration number and password.