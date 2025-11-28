School Holiday on 29 November 2025 (Saturday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday on 29 November 2025: Students and parents are actively searching for updates on school holiday tomorrow, school closed tomorrow, and possible school holiday on 29 November, as weather conditions continue to worsen across southern India. Cyclone Ditwah and Cyclone Senyar are likely to impact several states, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds. An orange alert has been issued in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, urging authorities to stay prepared for disruptions. The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall (64–204 mm in 24 hours) over northern Tamil Nadu till December 1, with extremely heavy spells (over 204 mm in 24 hours) expected on November 29 and 30. Due to these forecasts, school closures may be announced in affected districts. Check this article for detailed information about School closures on 29 November, 2025.

State-Wise School Holiday Updates for 29 November 2025 Students across different states are eagerly waiting for official school holiday updates for 29 November 2025, especially due to ongoing weather changes and safety concerns. Are Schools Closed in Tamil Nadu? Schools in Tamil Nadu are expected to be closed tomorrow as moderate to heavy rainfall continues across several districts due to Cyclone Ditwah and Cyclone Senyar. With ongoing weather alerts and the possibility of waterlogging, many students and parents are waiting for official updates. District administrations are likely to issue closure announcements based on local conditions. Delhi Schools Are Closed Tomorrow? In Delhi, schools have been shifted back to offline classes after operating in a hybrid format until November 26. However, pollution levels in the city still remain in the very poor to severe range. In Noida and Ghaziabad, schools have allowed online classes for younger students on 28 November to minimise exposure to polluted air. Parents should continue to follow school-specific announcements for updated instructions.

Tomorrow is Holiday in School in UP 2025? In Uttar Pradesh, a few districts have declared school holidays due to local weather conditions and administrative requirements. However, most schools have reopened after the election-related break and are functioning normally from this week. Students and parents should check local notices for district-wise updates regarding any sudden schedule changes. Kerala School Holiday Tomorrow? Kerala is expected to receive heavy rainfall between November 27 and 29, according to weather reports. Continuous showers may affect daily activities in several districts. Authorities may announce school holidays if the rainfall intensifies or if safety concerns arise. Parents are advised to follow district-level updates. Is There Any Holiday Tomorrow in Karnataka? Parts of Karnataka may experience moderate to heavy rainfall over the next few days due to changing weather patterns. While no official school holiday notification has been issued yet, authorities will monitor conditions closely. Students and parents should stay alert for local announcements in case of extreme weather.