SSC JE Cut Off 2025: Category-wise Previous Year Cutoff Marks

SSC JE Cut Off 2025 plays a crucial role in the Junior Engineer selection process as it determines the minimum marks aspirants need to secure to move to the subsequent stage. It is released after the successful conclusion of the exam. The SSC JE 2025 exam is scheduled to be held from December 3 to 6 at designated exam centres spread across the country. Aspirants planning to appear for the SSC JE Tier 1 exam must check previous year cut off marks to ascertain their chances of qualifying. In this article, we have mentioned SSC JE Cut Off 2025, including the previous year cut off for Civil/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering. SSC JE Cut Off 2025 The Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct SSC JE 2025 exam from December 3 to 6 to fill 1731 Junior Engineer vacancies in different Ministries/ Departments/Organizations of the Government of India. Aspirants who will secure equal to or more than the cut off marks will be shortlisted for the desired post. The cut off is announced after the conclusion of the exam. It is released along with the result PDF and final answer key.

SSC JE Previous Year Question Paper SSC JE Previous Year Cut Off Reviewing the SSC JE Previous Year Cut Off marks helps aspirants gauge the difficulty level of the exam and competition level. It provides a clear idea of the score range required to outperform in the exam. The cut off is determined based on factors like total vacancies announced, number of candidates who appeared for the exam, normalisation method, and previous year cutoff trend. You can refer to the snippet shared below to check the cut off variation over the last 5 years. SSC JE Paper 1 Cut Off 2024 Aspirants who clear the SSC JE Paper 1 Cut Off will be shortlisted for the next stage, which is Paper 2. Thus, they must be well-versed with the cutoff trends over the past years and set a safe target score accordingly. You can check the category-wise SSC JE cut-off marks for Electrical, Civil, and Mechanical Engineering below.

SSC JE Cut Off 2024 for Civil Engineering In 2024, the SSC JE cutoff score was 122.92 for unreserved category candidates and 116.8 for the OBC category. A total of 11765 candidates were shortlisted for paper 2. Check the SSC JE Previous Year Cut Off in the table below. Categories Cut-Off Candidates Available SC 101.85006 2602 ST 97.83364 1233 OBC 116.82650 4499 EWS 109.20412 1896 UR 122.92909 1111 OH 84.29586 181 HH 40.07098 188 Others-PwD 48.88704 55 Total 11765 SSC JE 2024 Cut Off for Electrical/Mechanical Engineering Aspirants can check the category-wise SSC JE Cut Off 2024 for Electrical and Mechanical Engineering in the table below. A total of 11,765 candidates were shortlisted for the Tier 2 exam. The highest cut-off was for the General category and the lowest was for the OH category.

SSC JE Cut Off for Electrical/Mechanical Engineering Categories Cut-Off Candidates Available SC 112.97309 990 ST 101.37117 398 OBC 131.27256 1546 EWS 120.13213 761 UR 132.06654 551 OH 86.18973 102 HH 43.62910 88 Others-PwD 58.92633 22 Total 11765 SSC JE Paper 2 Cut Off SSC JE Paper 2 is conducted in online mode, comprising 100 objective type questions for 300 marks. It is the second and final stage that candidates must clear to become eligible for Document Verification round. SSC JE Paper 2 Cut Off 2024 PDF SSC JE Previous Year Cut Off 2023 As per SSC JE result 2023 PDF, a total of 10154 candidates qualified for CE and 2073 for ME & EE. Aspirants must check the category-wise cutoff marks to take their preparation level a notch higher and increase their chances of qualifying. Knowing these sectional SSC JE cutoff helps aspirants frame an effective preparation strategy.

SSC JE Tier 1 Cut Off for Civil/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering Tier 1 of SSC JE is the first screening stage, and the cut-off differs for all categories. The typical pattern observed over the past few recruitment cycles is that the SSC JE Electrical Cut Off remains higher than SSC JE cutoff marks for Civil Engineering. You can check the previous year marks for Tier 1 in the table below. SSC JE Previous Year Cut Off Tier 1 Category Civil Engineering Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering General 108.16773 131.45627 OBC 106.50713 131.45627 EWS 98.91581 125.37901 SC 89.36187 116.03229 ST 87.33088 105.81252 OH 84.62158 104.29715 HH 56.4519 109.2374 Other PWD 40 56.34762 Previous Year SSC JE Cut Off 2022 The SSC JE 2022 cut off for Civil Engineering was 110.57 for UR category and 86.36 for candidates belonging to SC category. On the other hand, the cut off marks were slightly higher for Electrical/Mechanical Engineering.

Category Civil Engineering Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering General 110.57030 123.45544 OBC 107.99557 123.32980 EWS 89.08591 110.39317 SC 86.36518 103.62297 ST 86.32846 95.48242 OH 80.28183 89.54048 HH 40.00000 54.63764 Other PWD 40.00000 40.00000 How to Check SSC JE Cut Off 2025? The Staff Selection Commission releases SSC Junior Engineer cut off for each tier separately on the official website, ssc.gov.in. It is released along with the result PDF. Listed below are the steps that you can follow to check SSC JE 2025 cutoff. Step 1: Navigate to the official website at ssc.gov.in Step 2: Go to result tab and click on ‘SSC JE Paper 1 Result 2025’ Step 3: A PDF will be opened on your screen. Check category-wise cut off marks and the number of shortlisted candidates.