CTET 2026 Application Form
Focus
Quick Links

SSC JE Cut Off 2025: Category-wise Previous Year Cutoff Marks

By Meenu Solanki
Nov 28, 2025, 17:37 IST

SSC Junior Engineer Cut Off 2025: The Staff Selection Commission declares the SSC JE exam cut off in a PDF along with result and final answer key. Aspirants planning to appear for Tier 1 exam must check SSC JE Previous Year Cut Off to refine their preparation strategy and clear the exam with flying colour!

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
SSC JE Previous Year Cut Off
SSC JE Previous Year Cut Off

SSC JE Cut Off 2025 plays a crucial role in the Junior Engineer selection process as it determines the minimum marks aspirants need to secure to move to the subsequent stage. It is released after the successful conclusion of the exam. The SSC JE 2025 exam is scheduled to be held from December 3 to 6 at designated exam centres spread across the country. Aspirants planning to appear for the SSC JE Tier 1 exam must check previous year cut off marks to ascertain their chances of qualifying. In this article, we have mentioned SSC JE Cut Off 2025, including the previous year cut off for Civil/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering.

SSC JE Cut Off 2025

The Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct SSC JE 2025 exam from December 3 to 6 to fill 1731 Junior Engineer vacancies in different Ministries/ Departments/Organizations of the Government of India. Aspirants who will secure equal to or more than the cut off marks will be shortlisted for the desired post. The cut off is announced after the conclusion of the exam. It is released along with the result PDF and final answer key.

Also, read:

SSC JE Previous Year Cut Off

Reviewing the SSC JE Previous Year Cut Off marks helps aspirants gauge the difficulty level of the exam and competition level. It provides a clear idea of the score range required to outperform in the exam. The cut off is determined based on factors like total vacancies announced, number of candidates who appeared for the exam, normalisation method, and previous year cutoff trend. You can refer to the snippet shared below to check the cut off variation over the last 5 years.

SSC JE Paper 1 Cut Off 2024

Aspirants who clear the SSC JE Paper 1 Cut Off will be shortlisted for the next stage, which is Paper 2. Thus, they must be well-versed with the cutoff trends over the past years and set a safe target score accordingly. You can check the category-wise SSC JE cut-off marks for Electrical, Civil, and Mechanical Engineering below.

SSC JE Cut Off 2024 for Civil Engineering

In 2024, the SSC JE cutoff score was 122.92 for unreserved category candidates and 116.8 for the OBC category. A total of 11765 candidates were shortlisted for paper 2. Check the SSC JE Previous Year Cut Off in the table below.

Categories

Cut-Off

Candidates Available

SC

101.85006

2602

ST

97.83364

1233

OBC

116.82650

4499

EWS

109.20412

1896

UR

122.92909

1111

OH

84.29586

181

HH

40.07098

188

Others-PwD

48.88704

55

Total

11765

SSC JE 2024 Cut Off for Electrical/Mechanical Engineering

Aspirants can check the category-wise SSC JE Cut Off 2024 for Electrical and Mechanical Engineering in the table below. A total of 11,765 candidates were shortlisted for the Tier 2 exam. The highest cut-off was for the General category and the lowest was for the OH category.

SSC JE Cut Off for Electrical/Mechanical Engineering

Categories

Cut-Off

Candidates Available

SC

112.97309

990

ST

101.37117

398

OBC

131.27256

1546

EWS

120.13213

761

UR

132.06654

551

OH

86.18973

102

HH

43.62910

88

Others-PwD

58.92633

22

Total

11765

SSC JE Paper 2 Cut Off

SSC JE Paper 2 is conducted in online mode, comprising 100 objective type questions for 300 marks. It is the second and final stage that candidates must clear to become eligible for Document Verification round. 

SSC JE Paper 2 Cut Off 2024 PDF

SSC JE Previous Year Cut Off 2023

As per SSC JE result 2023 PDF, a total of 10154 candidates qualified for CE and 2073 for ME & EE. Aspirants must check the category-wise cutoff marks to take their preparation level a notch higher and increase their chances of qualifying. Knowing these sectional SSC JE cutoff helps aspirants frame an effective preparation strategy.

SSC JE Tier 1 Cut Off for Civil/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering

Tier 1 of SSC JE is the first screening stage, and the cut-off differs for all categories. The typical pattern observed over the past few recruitment cycles is that the SSC JE Electrical Cut Off remains higher than SSC JE cutoff marks for Civil Engineering. You can check the previous year marks for Tier 1 in the table below.

SSC JE Previous Year Cut Off Tier 1

Category

Civil Engineering

Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering

General

108.16773

131.45627

OBC

106.50713

131.45627

EWS

98.91581

125.37901

SC

89.36187

116.03229

ST

87.33088

105.81252

OH

84.62158

104.29715

HH

56.4519

109.2374

Other PWD

40

56.34762

Previous Year SSC JE Cut Off 2022

The SSC JE 2022 cut off for Civil Engineering was 110.57 for UR category and 86.36 for candidates belonging to SC category. On the other hand, the cut off marks were slightly higher for Electrical/Mechanical Engineering.

Category

Civil Engineering

Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering

General

110.57030

123.45544

OBC

107.99557

123.32980

EWS

89.08591

110.39317

SC

86.36518

103.62297

ST

86.32846

95.48242

OH

80.28183 

89.54048

HH

40.00000

54.63764

Other PWD

40.00000

40.00000

How to Check SSC JE Cut Off 2025?

The Staff Selection Commission releases SSC Junior Engineer cut off for each tier separately on the official website, ssc.gov.in. It is released along with the result PDF. Listed below are the steps that you can follow to check SSC JE 2025 cutoff.

Step 1: Navigate to the official website at ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Go to result tab and click on ‘SSC JE Paper 1 Result 2025’

Step 3: A PDF will be opened on your screen. Check category-wise cut off marks and the number of shortlisted candidates.

Factors Affecting SSC Junior Engineer Cut Off

There are several factors that officials consider while determining the SSC JE Cut Off for CE/ME/Electrical Engineering. Aspirants should be well aware of these factors to increase their chances of success.

  • Number of test-takers

  • Total number of vacancies

  • Difficulty level of the exam

  • Normalisation Method

  • Previous Year Cut Off trend

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News