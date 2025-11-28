SSC JE Cut Off 2025: Category-wise Previous Year Cutoff Marks

SSC JE Cut Off 2025 plays a crucial role in the Junior Engineer selection process as it determines the minimum marks aspirants need to secure to move to the subsequent stage. It is released after the successful conclusion of the exam. The SSC JE 2025 exam is scheduled to be held from December 3 to 6 at designated exam centres spread across the country. Aspirants planning to appear for the SSC JE Tier 1 exam must check previous year cut off marks to ascertain their chances of qualifying. In this article, we have mentioned SSC JE Cut Off 2025, including the previous year cut off for Civil/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering.
SSC JE Cut Off 2025
The Staff Selection Commission is all set to conduct SSC JE 2025 exam from December 3 to 6 to fill 1731 Junior Engineer vacancies in different Ministries/ Departments/Organizations of the Government of India. Aspirants who will secure equal to or more than the cut off marks will be shortlisted for the desired post. The cut off is announced after the conclusion of the exam. It is released along with the result PDF and final answer key.
SSC JE Previous Year Cut Off
Reviewing the SSC JE Previous Year Cut Off marks helps aspirants gauge the difficulty level of the exam and competition level. It provides a clear idea of the score range required to outperform in the exam. The cut off is determined based on factors like total vacancies announced, number of candidates who appeared for the exam, normalisation method, and previous year cutoff trend. You can refer to the snippet shared below to check the cut off variation over the last 5 years.
SSC JE Paper 1 Cut Off 2024
Aspirants who clear the SSC JE Paper 1 Cut Off will be shortlisted for the next stage, which is Paper 2. Thus, they must be well-versed with the cutoff trends over the past years and set a safe target score accordingly. You can check the category-wise SSC JE cut-off marks for Electrical, Civil, and Mechanical Engineering below.
SSC JE Cut Off 2024 for Civil Engineering
In 2024, the SSC JE cutoff score was 122.92 for unreserved category candidates and 116.8 for the OBC category. A total of 11765 candidates were shortlisted for paper 2. Check the SSC JE Previous Year Cut Off in the table below.
|
Categories
|
Cut-Off
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
101.85006
|
2602
|
ST
|
97.83364
|
1233
|
OBC
|
116.82650
|
4499
|
EWS
|
109.20412
|
1896
|
UR
|
122.92909
|
1111
|
OH
|
84.29586
|
181
|
HH
|
40.07098
|
188
|
Others-PwD
|
48.88704
|
55
|
Total
|
11765
SSC JE 2024 Cut Off for Electrical/Mechanical Engineering
Aspirants can check the category-wise SSC JE Cut Off 2024 for Electrical and Mechanical Engineering in the table below. A total of 11,765 candidates were shortlisted for the Tier 2 exam. The highest cut-off was for the General category and the lowest was for the OH category.
|
SSC JE Cut Off for Electrical/Mechanical Engineering
|
Categories
|
Cut-Off
|
Candidates Available
|
SC
|
112.97309
|
990
|
ST
|
101.37117
|
398
|
OBC
|
131.27256
|
1546
|
EWS
|
120.13213
|
761
|
UR
|
132.06654
|
551
|
OH
|
86.18973
|
102
|
HH
|
43.62910
|
88
|
Others-PwD
|
58.92633
|
22
|
Total
|
11765
SSC JE Paper 2 Cut Off
SSC JE Paper 2 is conducted in online mode, comprising 100 objective type questions for 300 marks. It is the second and final stage that candidates must clear to become eligible for Document Verification round.
SSC JE Previous Year Cut Off 2023
As per SSC JE result 2023 PDF, a total of 10154 candidates qualified for CE and 2073 for ME & EE. Aspirants must check the category-wise cutoff marks to take their preparation level a notch higher and increase their chances of qualifying. Knowing these sectional SSC JE cutoff helps aspirants frame an effective preparation strategy.
SSC JE Tier 1 Cut Off for Civil/Electrical/Mechanical Engineering
Tier 1 of SSC JE is the first screening stage, and the cut-off differs for all categories. The typical pattern observed over the past few recruitment cycles is that the SSC JE Electrical Cut Off remains higher than SSC JE cutoff marks for Civil Engineering. You can check the previous year marks for Tier 1 in the table below.
|
SSC JE Previous Year Cut Off Tier 1
|
Category
|
Civil Engineering
|
Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering
|
General
|
108.16773
|
131.45627
|
OBC
|
106.50713
|
131.45627
|
EWS
|
98.91581
|
125.37901
|
SC
|
89.36187
|
116.03229
|
ST
|
87.33088
|
105.81252
|
OH
|
84.62158
|
104.29715
|
HH
|
56.4519
|
109.2374
|
Other PWD
|
40
|
56.34762
Previous Year SSC JE Cut Off 2022
The SSC JE 2022 cut off for Civil Engineering was 110.57 for UR category and 86.36 for candidates belonging to SC category. On the other hand, the cut off marks were slightly higher for Electrical/Mechanical Engineering.
|
Category
|
Civil Engineering
|
Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering
|
General
|
110.57030
|
123.45544
|
OBC
|
107.99557
|
123.32980
|
EWS
|
89.08591
|
110.39317
|
SC
|
86.36518
|
103.62297
|
ST
|
86.32846
|
95.48242
|
OH
|
80.28183
|
89.54048
|
HH
|
40.00000
|
54.63764
|
Other PWD
|
40.00000
|
40.00000
How to Check SSC JE Cut Off 2025?
The Staff Selection Commission releases SSC Junior Engineer cut off for each tier separately on the official website, ssc.gov.in. It is released along with the result PDF. Listed below are the steps that you can follow to check SSC JE 2025 cutoff.
Step 1: Navigate to the official website at ssc.gov.in
Step 2: Go to result tab and click on ‘SSC JE Paper 1 Result 2025’
Step 3: A PDF will be opened on your screen. Check category-wise cut off marks and the number of shortlisted candidates.
Factors Affecting SSC Junior Engineer Cut Off
There are several factors that officials consider while determining the SSC JE Cut Off for CE/ME/Electrical Engineering. Aspirants should be well aware of these factors to increase their chances of success.
-
Number of test-takers
-
Total number of vacancies
-
Difficulty level of the exam
-
Normalisation Method
-
Previous Year Cut Off trend
