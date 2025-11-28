In A First, NASA’s Telescope Reveals Direct Evidence Of Dark Matter

Using data from NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, scientists claim to have observed dark matter directly for the first time. A team of researchers, led by Tomonori Totani from the Department of Astronomy at the University of Tokyo, analysed the Fermi telescope observations of the Milky Way’s centre, where the region is expected to be densest.

In a surprising discovery, the telescope detected a halo-shaped glow of gamma rays at energies around 20 gigaelectronvolts (or 20 billion electronvolts). The gamma ray emission closely matches the shape expected from the dark matter halo. The team’s research was published on 25 November, 2025, in the Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics. This makes up for a major development in astronomy and physics.

The team of Totani also stated that the energy signature of these gamma ray emissions closely matches that which is predicted to be produced from the annihilation of colliding WIMPs. Totani stated that no other phenomena can explain the gamma rays observed by the Fermi telescope. Totani said if this discovery is correct, it would mark the first time that dark matter has been ‘seen’.