Top UN Internships 2025 for Indian Students

Top UN Internships 2025: Are you an Indian student aiming for an international job? A UN internship is where it all begins. You will get practical experience working on projects that make a global impact. It lets you work with individuals and teams from different countries. These UN internships will help you learn how global organisations work. In 2025, the UN opens the door to a variety of internships for Indian students. This experience will strengthen your CV, help you in networking and grasping worldwide challenges. Internships are both paid and unpaid. It is available both online and in person. Whatever your educational background, there is an internship for you. Continue reading to know the top UN internships for Indian Students in 2025.

Why are UN Internships special?

A UN Internship provides you with an opportunity to handle real global challenges. It helps you collaborate with teams from all over the world. You get international exposure to areas like education, climate change, poverty, and environmental sustainability. Some internships may be unpaid. But the experience and the UN name can enhance your CV. However, you should satisfy the eligibility criteria before applying. You need to be enrolled in a bachelor’s or Master’s degree or have recently graduated to be eligible.