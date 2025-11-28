Top UN Internships 2025 for Indian Students

Top UN Internships 2025: Are you an Indian student aiming for an international job? A UN internship is where it all begins. You will get practical experience working on projects that make a global impact. It lets you work with individuals and teams from different countries. These UN internships will help you learn how global organisations work. In 2025, the UN opens the door to a variety of internships for Indian students. This experience will strengthen your CV, help you in networking and grasping worldwide challenges. Internships are both paid and unpaid. It is available both online and in person. Whatever your educational background, there is an internship for you. Continue reading to know the top UN internships for Indian Students in 2025.
Why are UN Internships special?
A UN Internship provides you with an opportunity to handle real global challenges. It helps you collaborate with teams from all over the world. You get international exposure to areas like education, climate change, poverty, and environmental sustainability. Some internships may be unpaid. But the experience and the UN name can enhance your CV. However, you should satisfy the eligibility criteria before applying. You need to be enrolled in a bachelor’s or Master’s degree or have recently graduated to be eligible.
Top UN Internships for Indian Students in 2025
Here are the top UN Internships for Indian Students in 2025 that offer on-site and remote work. You will get the chance to work in departments like the HR department, Environmental Affairs, etc.
United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO)
UNIDO is the UN’s agency that helps promote industrial development. Its goal is to reduce poverty, support inclusive global growth, and protect the environment. It is currently offering the following UN internships for Indian Students:
- Title: Intern (Human Resources Management)
- Country: Austria
- Duty Station: Vienna
- Internship Duration: 3-6 months (full-time)
- Application Deadline: December 1, 2025, 11:59 PM (Vienna, Austria time)
- Education: Enrolled in a master’s (or equivalent) programme OR start an internship within 1 year of completing it. In the final year of a bachelor’s (or equivalent), or start an internship within 1 year of completing it. The degree must be from an accredited institution.
- Skills: Must be fluent in English (written and spoken). Knowing another UN language (Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian, or Spanish) is a plus.
- Remuneration: Monthly stipend based on their duty station.
UNDP Washington
The UNDP Washington Representation Office (WRO) acts as UNDP’s main bridge to key institutions like the U.S. Congress, the State Department, USAID, and the World Bank. It also engages with other international organisations, the diplomatic community, media, and civil society in Washington. It is currently offering the following UN internships for Indian Students:
- Title: General Intern and a Communications & Outreach Intern
- Education: Enrolment in a graduate-level degree programme. Only students who plan to return to their studies after the internship are eligible.
- Language skills: Written and spoken proficiency in English.
- Application Deadline: 15 January 2026 (For Spring 2026).
- Remuneration: Monthly stipend with a rate that differs based on location.
United Nations
The United Nations is currently offering the following internship for Indian students:
- Title: Programme Support Intern
- Department/Office: United Nations Environment Programme
- Duty Station: Abu Dhabi
- Deadline: December 11, 2025
- Expected Duration: 6 months
- Education: Enrolled in a graduate school programme or in the final year of a Bachelor's (equivalent) or graduated with a university degree.
- Language: Required: English and Desirable: Arabic, French
- Remuneration: It is an unpaid internship.
UNICEF
UNICEF works in the toughest places to protect the world’s disadvantaged children and help them build a fulfilling future. It is currently offering the following UN internships for Indian Students:
- Title: Batch recruitment – Internships M&E – Education Cannot Wait (ECW)
- Type: Remote and full-time
- Duty Station: Geneva
- Location: Switzerland
- Categories: Research, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation
- Education: Must be at least 18 years old. Enrolled in a master’s program or graduated with a bachelor’s or master’s in the past three years.
- Deadline: December 19, 2025
- Remuneration: Monthly Stipend
UNESCO
UNESCO is currently offering the following internship for Indian students:
- Title: Governing Bodies Secretariat
- Duty Station: Headquarters (Paris)
- Duration of contract: 1 to 6 months
- Application Deadline: December 31, 2025
- Required Qualification: Must be at least 20 years old. Enrolled in a graduate programme or have recently graduated with a Master’s degree or PhD within 12 months of the internship start date
- Skills: Must be fluent in English or French (written and spoken). Working knowledge of other languages is a plus. Computer skills.
- Remuneration: It is an unpaid internship.
