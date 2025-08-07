UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released 230 vacancies for the Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner posts. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the written test and interview. Candidates are required to score more than or equivalent to the cutoff marks of each selection stage in order to get provisionally appointed for the post. Candidates eyeing this post should check the UPSC EPFO previous year cutoff trends to gain valuable insights into the actual competition level and set their realistic goals during preparation accordingly. Further details about the UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2025 are shared on this page for candidates’ reference. UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2025 The UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2025 is the minimum score that the aspirant must obtain in order to get shortlisted for further rounds. The cutoff marks are typically released category-wise separately for all the stages on the official website. Aspirants will also have to secure the minimum qualifying marks in every stage as per their category to move ahead in the selection process. As per the official notification, the minimum qualifying marks for UR are 50 marks, 45 marks for OBC and 40 marks for SC/ST categories. Various factors are considered when deciding the EPFO cutoff, such as the number of applicants, vacancies, difficulty level, category, etc. In this article, we have compiled UPSC EPFO Previous Year Cut Off trends and other relevant details to guide candidates in the right direction.

Go to the official UPSC website.

On the homepage, click "Cutoff Marks" under the "Examination" tab.

Click on the "EPFO Cutoff" PDF link for the respective year.

The cutoff marks will be displayed.

Download or print copies of the document for future reference. UPSC EPFO Previous Year Cut Off Understanding the UPSC EPFO previous year cut off can help aspirants analyse the changes in trends (increase/decrease) over the years and plan their strategy accordingly. It will also help aspirants get a rough idea of the competition and difficulty level of the exam. Moreover, it can also be used to predict the expected cutoff marks and establish target scores for their preparation. It is also observed that the cutoff marks for the general category are higher than those for the reserved categories. Check the UPSC EPFO previous year cut off of all the selection stages from 2017-2023 in the tables below.

UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2023 The UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2023 was released category-wise for all the selection rounds, including the written test, interview, and final selection on the official website. Those who scored more than or equal to this cutoff were provisionally appointed. UPSC EPFO APFC Cut Off 2023- Written Test Have a look at the UPSC EPFO APFC Cut Off 2023 for the written test shared below to help candidates understand the overall competition level for the post: Category Cut-Off UR 178.33 OBC 178.33 SC 156.68 ST 151.68 EWS 176.68 PH-VI 140 PH-HI 130.83 PH-OH 147.5 PH-MI/MD 104.18 UPSC EPFO APFC Interview Cut Off 2023 Let’s discuss the UPSC EPFO APFC Cut Off 2023 for interview below for reference purposes: Category Interview Cut Off UR 50 OBC 45 SC 40 ST 40 EWS 50 PH-VI 40 PH-HI 40 PH-OH 40 PH-MI/MD 40

UPSC EPFO APFC Final Cut Off 2023 We have shared below the UPSC EPFO APFC Final Cut Off 2023 across all the categories for the knowledge of the candidates. Category Final Cut Off UR 257.5 OBC 246.18 SC 224.33 ST 230.83 EWS 241.83 PH-VI 213.68 PH-HI 202.83 PH-OH 238.33 PH-MI/MD 173.33 UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2021-22 The UPSC EPFO Cut Off for 2021-22 was determined after considering various factors like the number of test-takers, difficulty level, category, etc. Check the category-wise cutoff for all the selection stages in the tables below. UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2021-22: Written Test Candidates who appeared in the written exam can check the UPSC EPFO Cut Off across all the categories in the table shared below: Category Recruitment Test UR 187.39 OBC 173.12 SC 160.51 ST 156.3 EWS 171.43 PH-HI 101.67 PH-OH 154.61

UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2021-22: Interview Have a look at the UPSC EPFO cutoff marks for the interview round tabulated below for reference purposes. Category Interview UR 50 OBC 45 SC 40 ST 40 EWS 50 PH-HI 40 PH-OH 40 UPSC EPFO Final Cut Off 2022 The UPSC EPFO Final Cut Off 2022 was prepared based on the marks obtained in the written test and interview. Check the category-wise cutoffs in the table below. Category Final Selection UR 259.33 OBC 244.51 SC 234.39 ST 231.87 EWS 246.08 PH-HI 169.28 PH-OH 242.99 UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2018 Candidates who clear the UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2018 of all the stages were provisionally appointed for the post. To help, we have compiled below the cutoff marks of all the selection stages for reference purposes.

UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2018: Written Test Candidates who scored more than or equivalent to the UPSC EPFO cutoff in the written test were only shortlisted for the interview. Check the category-wise cutoff requirements discussed below. Category Written Test (Total 300 marks) General 160 OBC 142 SC 128.5 ST 133 UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2018: Interview Aspirants who were declared successful in the written test participated in the interview round. Check the UPSC EPFO interview cutoff marks for all categories tabulated below. Category Interview (Total 100 marks) General 50 OBC 45 SC 40 ST 40 UPSC EPFO Final Cut Off 2018 The UPSC EPFO Final Cut Off are typically announced after the conclusion of the interview round. Check the category-wise final selection cutoffs shared below.

Category Final Cut Off General 237.5 OBC 219.72 SC 194.25 ST 228.58 UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2017 The UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2017 was announced separately for the written test, interview, and final selection on the official website. Those who obtained marks more than or equivalent to this cutoff were provisionally appointed. UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2017: Written Test Check the UPSC EPFO Cut Off for the written test across all the categories shared below: Category Written Test (Total 100 marks) General 49.5 OBC 44.5 SC 42.5 ST 43.5 PH (OH) 30 PH (HI) 30 UPSC EPFO Cut Off 2017: Interview Below are the UPSC EPFO Cut Off for the interview round for the clarity of the candidates. Category Interview (Total 100 marks) General 50 OBC 45 SC 40 ST 40 PH (OH) - PH (HI) -

UPSC EPFO Final Cut Off 2017 The UPSC EPFO Final Cut Off was published after the completion of the interview round. Check the category-wise final selection cutoffs in the table shared below: Category Final Cut Off General 110.83 OBC 103.78 SC 102.23 ST 103.06 PH (OH) 88.11 PH (HI) 93.61 Also Check: UPSC EPFO Syllabus UPSC EPFO Selection Process UPSC EO AO Salary UPSC EPFO Previou Year Question Papers Factors Affecting UPSC EPFO Cut Off Marks Several factors are considered when deciding the UPSC EPFO Cut Off marks. These factors do not remain consistent every year. It includes: Number of Test-takers

UPSC EPFO Minimum Qualifying Marks The exam authorities have outlined UPSC EPFO minimum qualifying marks for all the selection stages. Those who obtain these minimum passing marks as per their category will be shortlisted for the further rounds.