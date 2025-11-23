RRB Group D Admit Card 2025
List of 9 Patriotic Hymns of Gratitude in the US for Thanksgiving, Check Their Symbolism!

By Manvi Upadhyaya
Nov 23, 2025, 13:23 EDT

Discover the most famous patriotic hymns of gratitude in the US, their meaning, and why they are often linked with Thanksgiving traditions.

9 Patriotic Hymns of Gratitude in the U.S. for Thanksgiving
Across the United States, Thanksgiving is best known as a day of gratitude, family gatherings, and historical reflection. While it is not a military or national holiday, many Americans naturally associate Thanksgiving with expressions of national appreciation, especially through music. Patriotic hymns that highlight gratitude, blessings, freedom, and unity are often performed in schools, churches, televised ceremonies, and community events around Thanksgiving. 

These songs do not belong exclusively to the Thanksgiving tradition, but their themes align closely with the spirit of thankfulness celebrated on this day. Moreover, taken from some of the most official and historically recognised American music sources, such as Library of Congress archives, national hymnals, and well-documented patriotic compositions, these hymns reflect both national pride and heartfelt appreciation.

List of 9 Patriotic Hymns That Express Gratitude in the US  for Thanksgiving 

Patriotic hymns are widely used in educational settings because they teach cultural identity, national history, and shared values. The following songs, often cited in official musical archives and public performances, are meaningful additions to any Thanksgiving-themed exploration of gratitude.

Here are some of the most recognised American patriotic hymns that express themes of gratitude, unity, and national blessings.

Hymn Title

Composer / Origin

Theme of Gratitude

America the Beautiful

Katharine Lee Bates & Samuel A. Ward

Gratitude for the nation’s natural beauty and blessings

God Bless America

Irving Berlin

Humble prayer for national protection and peace

My Country, ’Tis of Thee

Samuel F. Smith

Gratitude for liberty and homeland

Battle Hymn of the Republic

Julia Ward Howe

Thanksgiving for justice, hope, and moral purpose

This Is My Country

Raye & Jacobs

Pride and thankfulness for American ideals

God of Our Fathers

Daniel C. Roberts

Gratitude to God for guiding the nation

We Gather Together

Dutch origin; adopted in US hymnals

Thanks for unity, freedom, and blessings

Let There Be Peace on Earth

Jill Jackson Miller

Gratitude for peace and harmony (commonly sung nationally)

America (My Country ‘Tis of Thee)

Traditional

Celebration of freedom and homeland blessings

Here are Top 3 Hymns:

1. America the Beautiful

It is often referenced in the Library of Congress as one of America’s most important patriotic compositions. This hymn expresses deep gratitude for the nation’s landscapes, freedoms, and ideals. Its gentle prayer for “brotherhood from sea to shining sea” aligns closely with Thanksgiving’s themes of unity and thankfulness.

2. God Bless America

Written by Irving Berlin, this beloved hymn is both a patriotic song and a national prayer. Its emphasis on being thankful for guidance, protection, and peace makes it a natural fit during Thanksgiving concerts and community ceremonies.

3. My Country, ’Tis of Thee

Historically used in schools and civic programs, this hymn highlights gratitude for liberty, homeland beauty, and enduring freedom. Its long association with American cultural education makes it especially meaningful during national reflection holidays like Thanksgiving.

Conclusion

While Thanksgiving in the US is not officially tied to patriotic music, these hymns resonate with the day’s core values: gratitude, unity, and reflection. By expressing appreciation for the nation’s blessings, its land, freedom, and people. They offer a powerful musical backdrop to Thanksgiving celebrations in classrooms, communities, and homes.

