NYT Pips Game Answers Today (November 23, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: Pips is a daily number-based puzzle where players use domino-style tiles to fill different coloured spaces on a grid. Each tile has two numbers, and every space comes with a rule. These rules can be “Equal,” “Greater Than,” “Less Than,” or “Number,” which means the numbers must add up to a specific total. Your task is to choose the tiles that match the rule for each space.

What makes Pips fun is that the rules are simple, but the arrangement requires careful thinking. As you move from Easy to Medium and Hard levels, the puzzle becomes more challenging. The daily hints help players understand what tiles fit where, making the puzzle easier to solve while improving logical reasoning. Below are the complete hints and answers for today’s PIPS puzzle.

