RRB Group D Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

NYT Pips Game Answers Today (November 23, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

By Sneha Singh
Nov 23, 2025, 06:45 EDT

Get the complete NYT Pips Game Answers for today, November 23, 2025. Find clues and solutions for the Easy, Medium, and Hard number puzzles.

Add as a preferred source on Google
NYT Pips Game Answers Today
NYT Pips Game Answers Today

NYT Pips Game Answers Today: Pips is a daily number-based puzzle where players use domino-style tiles to fill different coloured spaces on a grid. Each tile has two numbers, and every space comes with a rule. These rules can be “Equal,” “Greater Than,” “Less Than,” or “Number,” which means the numbers must add up to a specific total. Your task is to choose the tiles that match the rule for each space.

What makes Pips fun is that the rules are simple, but the arrangement requires careful thinking. As you move from Easy to Medium and Hard levels, the puzzle becomes more challenging. The daily hints help players understand what tiles fit where, making the puzzle easier to solve while improving logical reasoning. Below are the complete hints and answers for today’s PIPS puzzle.

Check out: NYT Pips Game Answers Today (November 21, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Today’s NYT Pips Easy Answers

NYT Pips Easy (12)

  • Number (1): 1-2 (Vertical)
  • Greater Than (2): 3-2 (Vertical)
  • Equal (2): 1-2 (Vertical); 0-2 (Vertical); 3-2 (Vertical)
  • Equal (1): 3-1 (Horizontal); 6-1 (Horizontal)
  • Number (6): 6-1 (Horizontal)

Final Result:

NYT Pips Easy final (10)

Today’s NYT Pips Answers

NYT Pips Medium (13)

  • Equal (6) – Purple Space: 0-6 (Vertical); 6-6 (Horizontal); 6-3 (Horizontal)
  • Equal (3) – Red Space: 6-3 (Horizontal); 3-5 (Vertical)
  • Number (5): 3-5 (Vertical)
  • Greater Than (6): 5-4 (Vertical); 3-2 (Horizontal)
  • Equal (2): 2-2 (Vertical); 3-2 (Vertical)
  • Less Than (4): 3-1 (Vertical); 1-1 (Horizontal)

Final result:

NYT Pips Medium final (12)

Today’s NYT Pips Hard Answers

NYT Pips Hard (13)

  • Number (1): 3-1 (Horizontal)
  • Number (1): 1-5 (Horizontal)
  • Number (4): 4-5 (Horizontal)
  • Equal (5) – Dark Blue Space: 1-5 (Horizontal); 4-5 (Horizontal); 5-2 (Vertical); 5-0 (Vertical)
  • Equal (2) – Purple Space: 5-2 (Vertical); 2-1 (Vertical)
  • Number (1): 2-1 (Vertical)
  • Number (14) – Red Space: 5-5 (Vertical); 4-4 (Horizontal)
  • Number (4): 4-4 (Horizontal)
  • Number (14): 6-6 (Vertical); 3-2 (Horizontal)
  • Equal (1): 1-1 (Vertical)

Final results:

NYT Pips Hard final (11)

Recommended Reading:

NYT Pips Game Answers Today (November 20, 2025): Check Clues and Hints for Easy, Medium, and Hard Puzzles

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags