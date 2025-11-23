School Holiday on 24 November 2025 (Monday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday on 24 November 2025: Several states across India have announced school holiday tomorrow due to regional observances and weather-related alerts. Punjab and Chandigarh have officially declared a holiday to mark the Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, while other regions are closely monitoring heavy rainfall conditions triggered by an upcoming cyclonic development. Although Delhi’s holiday falls on 25 November, many southern states, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala, may issue last-minute closures depending on the intensity of rainfall. Parents, students, and teachers are advised to stay updated with local announcements as authorities continue to review safety conditions. Check this article for the School Holidays List 2025 for 24th November. State-Wise School Holiday Updates for 24 November 2025

Students can check the details below to know the latest school holiday updates for 24 November 2025. These state-wise announcements will help parents and students stay informed about closures and safety measures. Is 24 November a holiday in Punjab? Schools in Punjab and Chandigarh will remain closed on 24 November 2025 to observe the Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru. This day holds great religious importance, and the government has issued an official order for all schools to stay shut. Students and teachers will get a day off to honour the Guru’s sacrifice. Normal school operations will resume the next working day. Tomorrow is a Holiday in Delhi Schools or Not 2025? Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that all schools in Delhi will remain closed on 25 November 2025. This holiday is declared to commemorate the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib. Students will get a full day off as part of the official public holiday. The decision applies to government and private schools across Delhi.

दिल्ली सरकार ने श्री गुरु तेग बहादुर साहिब जी की 350वीं शहीदी दिवस के पावन अवसर पर 25 नवंबर 2025 को अवकाश घोषित करने का निर्णय लिया है।



गुरु साहिब के साहस, करुणा और धार्मिक स्वतंत्रता के संदेश हमें सदैव प्रेरित करते रहेंगे।



The Delhi Government has decided to declare 25… — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) November 22, 2025 Tamil Nadu School Holiday Due to Heavy Rain Tamil Nadu is expected to receive heavy rainfall from 23 to 25 November, as warned by the IMD. Coastal regions like Chennai, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, and Tuticorin may face intense rain and strong winds. Depending on the weather, local authorities may announce last-minute school holidays for safety. Parents and students are advised to stay updated with district-level alerts. Guru Tegh Bahadur Holiday in UP The Uttar Pradesh government has shifted the Shaheedi Diwas holiday from 24 November to 25 November 2025 for all government offices. This decision has been taken to honour the supreme sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru. However, an official notification regarding school closures has not yet been released. Parents and students are advised to keep an eye on district-level announcements. Updates will be issued once the education department confirms holiday details.