AP SSC Time Table 2026: Download BSEAP 10th Class Exam Dates PDF

AP 10th Exam Time Table 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has officially released the AP SSC Time Table 2026 for Class 10 students. As per the latest schedule, the AP 10th Class Public Exams 2026 will be held from March 16, 2026 to April 1, 2026. Students can now download the AP SSC Date Sheet 2026 PDF from the official website bse.ap.gov.in. The timetable is also available on popular education portals such as Manabadi, making it easier for students to access.

This article provides the complete AP SSC Time Table 2026, subject-wise exam dates, official PDF download steps, direct pdf link, exam guidelines, preparation tips, and important updates for Class 10 students appearing in the Andhra Pradesh board exams 2026.

AP SSC Exam 2026 – Highlights

To help students get a quick overview of the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exams, here are the key details of the AP SSC Exam 2026 including exam dates, admit card schedule, and official website information.