AP SSC Time Table 2026: Download BSEAP 10th Class Exam Dates PDF

AP 10th Exam Time Table 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has officially released the AP SSC Time Table 2026 for Class 10 students. As per the latest schedule, the AP 10th Class Public Exams 2026 will be held from March 16, 2026 to April 1, 2026. Students can now download the AP SSC Date Sheet 2026 PDF from the official website bse.ap.gov.in. The timetable is also available on popular education portals such as Manabadi, making it easier for students to access.
This article provides the complete AP SSC Time Table 2026, subject-wise exam dates, official PDF download steps, direct pdf link, exam guidelines, preparation tips, and important updates for Class 10 students appearing in the Andhra Pradesh board exams 2026.
AP SSC Exam 2026 – Highlights
To help students get a quick overview of the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exams, here are the key details of the AP SSC Exam 2026 including exam dates, admit card schedule, and official website information.
|Particulars
|Details
|Board Name
|Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP)
|Exam Name
|AP SSC Exam 2026
|Class
|10th
|AP SSC Exam Dates 2026
|March 16 to April 1, 2026
|AP 10th Admit Card 2026
|March 2026
|AP SSC Result 2026
|April 2026 (Expected)
|Official Website
|bse.ap.gov.in
AP SSC Time Table 2026 (Official Date Sheet)
Students can check the official AP 10th Class Time Table 2026 below. This is the final date sheet released by the Andhra Pradesh Board.
AP SSC Exam Dates 2026 – Subject-Wise Schedule
|Date
|Subject
|Max Marks
|Duration
|March 16, 2026 (Monday)
|First Language (Group A)
|100
|9:30 am – 12:45 pm
|First Language Paper 1 (Composite Course)
|70
|9:30 am – 12:45 pm
|March 18, 2026 (Wednesday)
|Second Language
|100
|9:30 am – 12:45 pm
|March 20, 2026 (Friday)
|English
|100
|9:30 am – 12:45 pm
|March 23, 2026 (Monday)
|Mathematics
|100
|9:30 am – 12:45 pm
|March 25, 2026 (Wednesday)
|Physical Science
|50
|9:30 am – 11:30 am
|March 28, 2026 (Saturday)
|Biological Science
|50
|9:30 am – 11:30 am
|March 30, 2026 (Monday)
|Social Science
|100
|9:30 am – 11:30 am
|March 31, 2026 (Tuesday)
|First Language Paper II (Composite Course)
|—
|9:30 am – 11:30 am
|OSSC Main Language Paper 2 (Sanskrit/Arabic/Persian)
|30 / 100
|9:30 am – 11:30 am
|April 1, 2026 (Wednesday)
|OSSC Main Language Paper 2 (Sanskrit/Arabic/Persian)
|100
|9:30 am – 12:45 pm
|SSC Vocational Course (Theory)
|30 / 40
|9:30 am – 11:30 am
How to Download AP 10th Class Exam Time Table 2026
Students can download the AP SSC Time Table 2026 PDF easily by following the steps given below:
-
Visit the official website of the AP SSC Board: bse.ap.gov.in
-
Click on the link titled “SSC Public Examination 2026 Time Table” on the homepage.
-
A new page will open showing the complete AP SSC Exam Schedule 2026.
-
Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
The timetable is also available on leading educational portals like Manabadi AP 10th Time Table 2026, where students can access the complete date sheet quickly.
AP SSC Time Table 2026 PDF Download (Direct Link)
The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh has released the complete AP SSC Date Sheet 2026 in PDF format. Students can download the official timetable directly from the link below to check subject-wise exam dates and timings. Use the below AP 10th Class Time Table 2026 PDF download link for quick access.
👉 Click here to download AP SSC Time Table 2026 PDF
Important Exam Day Instructions
-
Reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes early.
-
Carry the AP 10th Hall Ticket 2026 without fail.
-
Mobile phones, calculators, or smart devices are not allowed.
-
Use only blue or black ink pens as directed.
-
Follow the invigilator’s instructions and maintain discipline in the exam hall.
-
Read all questions carefully and manage time wisely.
Preparation Tips for AP SSC Public Exams 2026
1. Start Early With a Smart Study Plan
Divide subjects and chapters according to difficulty. Give extra time to Maths and Science.
2. Solve Previous Year Question Papers
Practising old papers improves speed and understanding of the exam format.
3. Take Mock Tests Every Week
This helps in evaluating performance and boosting confidence.
4. Prepare Short Notes for Revision
Maintain formula sheets, diagrams, grammar rules, and key pointers for last-minute revision.
5. Strengthen Weak Topics
Clarify doubts quickly using textbooks, teachers, or trusted resources like official websites and Manabadi updates.
6. Stay Consistent and Stress-Free
Regular revision and proper rest are crucial for scoring high marks.
The AP SSC Time Table 2026 has been released officially, and students should begin preparing according to the detailed schedule. Download the Andhra Pradesh 10th Time Table 2026 PDF from bse.ap.gov.in or check updates on Manabadi for quick access. Staying organised with the timetable will help students plan their revision effectively and perform confidently in the board exams.
