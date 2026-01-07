Chemical names, unlike the common names of substances, describe the elemental makeup and structure of the compound. These are governed by international standards, such as IUPAC guidelines. While common names are used in everyday use, chemical names are used in the fields of science, industry, and medicine. The need for a clear, universal system of scientifically naming elements in the late 18th century established the modern chemical naming. This system led to three principles in chemistry: Each substance should have a single, unambiguous name.

The chemical name should reflect the substance's chemical composition.

Names were to be based on Latin and Greek roots. The new system was widely adopted in the 19th century with further developments. In the early 1800s, the modern system of one- or two-letter chemical symbols (like 'Fe' for iron or 'O' for oxygen) to denote elements was developed.

Today, the chemical names of elements and compounds are governed by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC), which was established in 1919. In this article, we will learn the chemical name of Epsom salt. Many people confuse it with rock salt, but it is a completely different compound. Epsom salt is chemically different from table salt and rock salt. In our previous articles, we have shared the chemical name for table salt. What is the chemical name and formula for Epsom salt? The chemical name for Epsom salt is magnesium sulphate. There are forms of Epsom salt. The most common are: Anhydrous (dry, absorbs water): MgSO₄ Heptahydrate (common form): MgSO₄·7H₂O Properties of Epsom Salt Appearance: White, crystalline granules or powder. Odour: Odourless. Taste: Bitter and saline.