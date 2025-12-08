What is the chemical name of table salt?

You must have heard about Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi March. Did you know that salt was such an important part in our struggle for freedom?

What is salt? Salt, also commonly known as table salt, is a refined, crystalline mineral compound primarily used in cooking, food preservation, and medical applications. Salt is produced in the process of reaction between an acid and a base. Like common salt, which is mined from underground or evaporated seawater, is then heavily processed to be super pure white.

Table salt is necessary for seasoning and enhancing the taste of food items and also for our bodies to function properly, such as maintaining fluid balance and sending nerve signals. Speaking of history, the use of salt was introduced by Europeans in some parts of the Western Hemisphere and India.

Seawater contains on average about three per cent salt, but high concentrations can range from 1 to 5 per cent. If the world's oceans dried, we would have approximately 4.5 million cubic miles of rock salt.