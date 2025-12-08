Manipur Board Date Sheet 2026: COHSEM HSE (Class 12th) Schedule Released, Download Routine at cohsem.nic.in

Manipur Board Class 12 Exam Date Sheet 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) has released the Manipur Board Class 12 Higher Secondary Education (HSE) Exam 2026 routine today, December 8, 2025. Candidates in class 12th will need to visit the official website to check the time table at cohsem.nic.in.

According to the timetable, the Manipur Board HSE exam 2026 will be held from February 17 to March 20, 2026, while the 12th Practical exams will be held from January 2 to January 31, 2026. The schedule includes subject-wise dates, timings, and important instructions for all three-Arts, Science, and Commerce-streams.

Manipur COHSEM HSE Class 12 Exam Dates 2026

Students can check the COHSEM HSE 12th schedule 2026 here: