SSC CHSL Answer Key 2025 Download
Focus
Quick Links
News

Manipur Board Date Sheet 2026: COHSEM HSE (Class 12th) Schedule Released, Download Routine at cohsem.nic.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Dec 8, 2025, 22:29 IST

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) released the Manipur Board Class 12 HSE Exam 2026 routine today, December 8, 2025, on cohsem.nic.in. The theory exams are scheduled from February 17 to March 20, 2026, and practicals from January 2 to January 31, 2026.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
COHSEM released the Manipur Board Class 12 HSE Exam 2026 routine at cohsem.nic.in.
COHSEM released the Manipur Board Class 12 HSE Exam 2026 routine at cohsem.nic.in.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • COHSEM released the Manipur Board Class 12 HSE Exam 2026 routine at cohsem.nic.in.
  • The theory exams are scheduled from February 17 to March 20, 2026.
  • Practical exams are scheduled from January 2 to January 31, 2026.

Manipur Board Class 12 Exam Date Sheet 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) has released the Manipur Board Class 12 Higher Secondary Education (HSE) Exam 2026 routine today, December 8, 2025. Candidates in class 12th will need to visit the official website to check the time table at cohsem.nic.in

According to the timetable, the Manipur Board HSE exam 2026 will be held from February 17 to March 20, 2026, while the 12th Practical exams will be held from January 2 to January 31, 2026. The schedule includes subject-wise dates, timings, and important instructions for all three-Arts, Science, and Commerce-streams.

Manipur COHSEM HSE Class 12 Exam Dates 2026

Students can check the COHSEM HSE 12th schedule 2026 here:

Exam Date Subject(s)
February 17, 2026 English
February 19, 2026 MIL OR Alternative English
February 21, 2026 Human Ecology and Family Sciences, Statistics
February 24, 2026 Education, Chemistry, Business Studies
February 26, 2026 Fine Arts, Health and Physical Education, 
February 28, 2026 Political Science, Physics, Accountancy
March 2, 2026 Engineering Drawing, Sociology
March 9, 2026 Mathematics
March 12, 2026 History, Biology
March 14, 2026 Geography, Geology
March 16, 2026 Philosophy, Computer Science, Music, Thang Ta
March 18, 2026 Economics, Anthropology, Psychology, 
March 20, 2026 Elective Languages: Hindi, Manipuri, Bengali, English

DIRECT LINK - Annexure II (HSE Time Table) Official Notice

How to check Manipur COHSEM HSE Exam 2026 Time Table?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the Manipur COHSEM HSE Exam 2026 Time Table: 

  1. Visit the official website at cohsem.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘Notice’ tab
  3. Click on the HSE time table 2026 schedule notification
  4. Check and download the exam routine

Also Read: DU SOL Admit Card 2025: Download School Open Learning Semester Hall Ticket at sol.du.ac.in; Direct link here

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News