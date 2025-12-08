Manipur Board Date Sheet 2026: COHSEM HSE (Class 12th) Schedule Released, Download Routine at cohsem.nic.in

Key Points
- COHSEM released the Manipur Board Class 12 HSE Exam 2026 routine at cohsem.nic.in.
- The theory exams are scheduled from February 17 to March 20, 2026.
- Practical exams are scheduled from January 2 to January 31, 2026.
Manipur Board Class 12 Exam Date Sheet 2026: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) has released the Manipur Board Class 12 Higher Secondary Education (HSE) Exam 2026 routine today, December 8, 2025. Candidates in class 12th will need to visit the official website to check the time table at cohsem.nic.in.
According to the timetable, the Manipur Board HSE exam 2026 will be held from February 17 to March 20, 2026, while the 12th Practical exams will be held from January 2 to January 31, 2026. The schedule includes subject-wise dates, timings, and important instructions for all three-Arts, Science, and Commerce-streams.
Manipur COHSEM HSE Class 12 Exam Dates 2026
Students can check the COHSEM HSE 12th schedule 2026 here:
|Exam Date
|Subject(s)
|February 17, 2026
|English
|February 19, 2026
|MIL OR Alternative English
|February 21, 2026
|Human Ecology and Family Sciences, Statistics
|February 24, 2026
|Education, Chemistry, Business Studies
|February 26, 2026
|Fine Arts, Health and Physical Education,
|February 28, 2026
|Political Science, Physics, Accountancy
|March 2, 2026
|Engineering Drawing, Sociology
|March 9, 2026
|Mathematics
|March 12, 2026
|History, Biology
|March 14, 2026
|Geography, Geology
|March 16, 2026
|Philosophy, Computer Science, Music, Thang Ta
|March 18, 2026
|Economics, Anthropology, Psychology,
|March 20, 2026
|Elective Languages: Hindi, Manipuri, Bengali, English
DIRECT LINK - Annexure II (HSE Time Table) Official Notice
How to check Manipur COHSEM HSE Exam 2026 Time Table?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the Manipur COHSEM HSE Exam 2026 Time Table:
- Visit the official website at cohsem.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the ‘Notice’ tab
- Click on the HSE time table 2026 schedule notification
- Check and download the exam routine
Also Read: DU SOL Admit Card 2025: Download School Open Learning Semester Hall Ticket at sol.du.ac.in; Direct link here
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation