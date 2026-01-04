Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in January 2026: School Closures Dates for Festival and Important Days

Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in January 2026 help students, parents, and teachers plan their academic schedule in a well-organised manner. In January 2026, schools in Uttar Pradesh will observe holidays on 01 January (Happy New Year), 14 January (Makar Sankranti), and 26 January (Republic Day).
These holidays include national and cultural occasions that are widely followed across the state. School closures on these days give students short breaks from regular classes while allowing them to participate in festivals, national celebrations, and family activities. Having clear information about January holiday dates supports better study planning, attendance management, and exam preparation. Check this article for the complete Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in January 2026 list with dates and occasions.
Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in January 2026
Students can check the complete list of Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in January 2026 in the table below to plan their studies, celebrations, and family time in advance.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Occasion
|
01-01-2026
|
Thursday
|
Happy New Year
|
14-01-2026
|
Wednesday
|
Makar Sankranti
|
26-01-2026
|
Monday
|
Republic Day
Significance of Uttar Pradesh School Holidays
Uttar Pradesh school holidays play an important role in a student’s academic life and overall development. These holidays give students time to rest, celebrate cultural and national festivals, and learn important values beyond textbooks. Each holiday has its own significance and helps students grow socially, emotionally, and culturally.
-
Happy New Year (Jan 01): This day marks the beginning of a new calendar year. It gives students and teachers a fresh start to set goals and plan studies. The holiday encourages positivity, reflection, and spending quality time with family.
-
Makar Sankranti (Jan 14): Makar Sankranti marks the Sun’s transition into the Capricorn zodiac sign. It signifies the end of winter and the start of longer days. The festival promotes cultural unity through traditions like kite flying and sharing sweets.
-
Republic Day (Jan 26): Republic Day celebrates the adoption of the Indian Constitution. It helps students understand the importance of democracy, rights, and duties. Schools observe this day to build national pride and respect for the country.
January school holidays in Uttar Pradesh support a balanced academic and personal life for students. They encourage cultural awareness and respect for national values. Checking holiday dates in advance helps students and parents plan studies more effectively.
