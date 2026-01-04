Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in January 2026: School Closures Dates for Festival and Important Days

Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in January 2026 help students, parents, and teachers plan their academic schedule in a well-organised manner. In January 2026, schools in Uttar Pradesh will observe holidays on 01 January (Happy New Year), 14 January (Makar Sankranti), and 26 January (Republic Day).

These holidays include national and cultural occasions that are widely followed across the state. School closures on these days give students short breaks from regular classes while allowing them to participate in festivals, national celebrations, and family activities. Having clear information about January holiday dates supports better study planning, attendance management, and exam preparation. Check this article for the complete Uttar Pradesh School Holidays in January 2026 list with dates and occasions.