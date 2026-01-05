SSC GD Preparation Tips 2026: Subject-wise Strategy & Study Plan

SSC GD Preparation Tips 2026: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the SSC GD Constable exam date on ssc.gov.in. The SSC GD 2026 exam will commence on 23 February 2026. With only a few weeks left, you should plan an effective strategy to succeed. This is one of India’s toughest recruitment tests. Many aspirants ask, “How to crack the SSC GD Exam in the first attempt?” The answer is simple. You should stay consistent and follow a clear plan. You should check the latest syllabus before formulating the strategy. This will help you master relevant topics across all subjects. Read on to find the best SSC GD preparation tips for beginners and other relevant details.

SSC GD Preparation Tips 2026

SSC aims to fill 25487 vacancies for the recruitment of Constable (General Duty). The selection will be made based on the performance in the computer-based test, physical tests, medical exam and document verification. The SSC GD exam is a computer-based test, comprising 80 questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics, and English/ Hindi. To excel in all the sections, you must follow the right SSC GD preparation tips. You should also analyse the SSC GD previous year papers to identify questions asked frequently. This helps you prioritise topics accordingly. We have discussed below the best SSC GD preparation tips to help you stay on track.