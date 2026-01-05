Bihar STET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

List of the U.S. States With Most Alligators

By Sneha Singh
Jan 5, 2026, 04:15 EDT

State with most alligators: Discover the U.S. states with the highest alligator populations, including Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. Learn where alligators live in the U.S.

Add as a preferred source on Google
U.S. State With Most Alligators
U.S. State With Most Alligators

State with most alligators: Alligators are among the most popular reptiles found in the United States. These are large, cold-blooded animals that are associated with swamps, marshes, slow-moving rivers, and wetlands. 

Although people sometimes exaggerate its presence, alligators are found only in some parts of the country and not everywhere. Their distribution depends heavily on climate, water availability, and suitable natural habitats.

In the United States, alligators live mainly in the southeastern region, where warm temperatures and freshwater wetlands support their survival. 

States with extensive coastlines, river systems, and swampy lowlands tend to have higher alligator populations.

This article is based on the recent report by World Population Review, which will tell you about the U.S. states with the highest alligator populations. 

READ | Which University in the U.S. has the Lowest Acceptance Rate? Check List!

U.S. States with the Highest Alligator Population

Here is the list of the top 10 US states with the most alligator populations:

U.S. State

Alligators Population

Louisiana

2,000,000

Florida

1,300,000

Texas

400,000

Georgia

200,000

South Carolina

100,000

Alabama

70,000

Mississippi

32,000

Arkansas

2,000

North Carolina

1,000

Oklahoma

100

1. Louisiana 

The U.S. state with the largest alligator population is Louisiana. Louisiana’s vast wetlands, swamps, bayous, and slow-moving waterways create ideal living conditions for alligators.

Even in many parts of southern Louisiana, alligators are a common sight in everyday life.

2. Florida 

Florida is mostly known for its alligator population and frequent sightings. It has a warm climate, lakes, rivers, and wetlands. Alligators are found throughout Florida, including in freshwater bodies near residential areas.

3. Texas 

Texas has large dry and desert areas; despite this, alligators survive in the eastern and southern parts of the state. Areas near the Gulf Coast, rivers, and wetlands support a stable alligator population. 

4. Georgia

Georgia’s alligator population is mainly concentrated in the southeastern part of the state. Coastal marshes, rivers, and wetlands provide a suitable habitat for their survival. 

Although alligators are not commonly seen in urban areas, residents in southern Georgia are familiar with their presence in natural water bodies.

5. South Carolina 

South Carolina has a moderate alligator population, especially in coastal regions and wetland areas. 

Recommended Reading:

What are the Snowiest Cities in the United States?

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags