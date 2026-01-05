List of the U.S. States With Most Alligators

State with most alligators: Alligators are among the most popular reptiles found in the United States. These are large, cold-blooded animals that are associated with swamps, marshes, slow-moving rivers, and wetlands.
Although people sometimes exaggerate its presence, alligators are found only in some parts of the country and not everywhere. Their distribution depends heavily on climate, water availability, and suitable natural habitats.
In the United States, alligators live mainly in the southeastern region, where warm temperatures and freshwater wetlands support their survival.
States with extensive coastlines, river systems, and swampy lowlands tend to have higher alligator populations.
This article is based on the recent report by World Population Review, which will tell you about the U.S. states with the highest alligator populations.
U.S. States with the Highest Alligator Population
Here is the list of the top 10 US states with the most alligator populations:
|
U.S. State
|
Alligators Population
|
Louisiana
|
2,000,000
|
Florida
|
1,300,000
|
Texas
|
400,000
|
Georgia
|
200,000
|
South Carolina
|
100,000
|
Alabama
|
70,000
|
Mississippi
|
32,000
|
Arkansas
|
2,000
|
North Carolina
|
1,000
|
Oklahoma
|
100
1. Louisiana
The U.S. state with the largest alligator population is Louisiana. Louisiana’s vast wetlands, swamps, bayous, and slow-moving waterways create ideal living conditions for alligators.
Even in many parts of southern Louisiana, alligators are a common sight in everyday life.
2. Florida
Florida is mostly known for its alligator population and frequent sightings. It has a warm climate, lakes, rivers, and wetlands. Alligators are found throughout Florida, including in freshwater bodies near residential areas.
3. Texas
Texas has large dry and desert areas; despite this, alligators survive in the eastern and southern parts of the state. Areas near the Gulf Coast, rivers, and wetlands support a stable alligator population.
4. Georgia
Georgia’s alligator population is mainly concentrated in the southeastern part of the state. Coastal marshes, rivers, and wetlands provide a suitable habitat for their survival.
Although alligators are not commonly seen in urban areas, residents in southern Georgia are familiar with their presence in natural water bodies.
5. South Carolina
South Carolina has a moderate alligator population, especially in coastal regions and wetland areas.
