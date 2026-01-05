List of the U.S. States With Most Alligators

State with most alligators: Alligators are among the most popular reptiles found in the United States. These are large, cold-blooded animals that are associated with swamps, marshes, slow-moving rivers, and wetlands.

Although people sometimes exaggerate its presence, alligators are found only in some parts of the country and not everywhere. Their distribution depends heavily on climate, water availability, and suitable natural habitats.

In the United States, alligators live mainly in the southeastern region, where warm temperatures and freshwater wetlands support their survival.

States with extensive coastlines, river systems, and swampy lowlands tend to have higher alligator populations.

This article is based on the recent report by World Population Review, which will tell you about the U.S. states with the highest alligator populations.