Delhi School Holidays in January 2026: School Closures Dates for Festival and Important Days

Delhi School Holidays: January 2026 is an important month for school students in Delhi as it includes winter vacation continuation, national holidays, and regular weekend breaks. Due to cold weather conditions in North India, schools in Delhi usually remain closed for an extended winter break that often overlaps with the beginning of January.
Along with the winter vacation, students also get holidays on New Year’s Day and Republic Day, making January a relatively relaxed month before schools return to their normal academic routine. Parents and students often look for official holiday dates to plan travel, revision schedules, or extracurricular activities.
Here is a detailed look at the Delhi school holidays in January 2026, including important dates and expected reopening timelines.
Delhi School Holiday List: January 2026
Below is the tentative list of school holidays in Delhi for January 2026, based on previous academic calendars and government holiday trends.
January 2026 School Holidays in Delhi
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday / Occasion
|
January 1, 2026
|
Thursday
|
New Year’s Day
|
January 1 to January 5, 2026
|
Thursday to Monday
|
Winter Vacation (Continuation)
|
January 26, 2026
|
Monday
|
Republic Day
School Reopening: Most schools in Delhi are expected to reopen between January 6 and January 7, 2026, depending on weather conditions and directions issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi.
Winter Vacation in Delhi Schools: January 2026
Delhi schools generally announce winter vacations in late December, which often continue into the first week of January. This break is mainly provided due to severe cold and foggy weather conditions that affect young students.
The duration of the winter vacation may vary slightly for:
-
Government schools
-
Private schools
-
CBSE, ICSE and other board-affiliated schools
Any extension or reduction in winter holidays is usually announced based on prevailing weather conditions.
Republic Day Holiday: January 26, 2026
Republic Day, celebrated on January 26 every year, is a national holiday, and all schools in Delhi remain closed on this day. Schools usually conduct flag hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes, and patriotic activities either before or after the holiday.
Important Information for Students and Parents
-
Winter vacation dates may be extended if cold wave conditions persist.
-
Some private schools may reopen earlier or later based on internal schedules.
-
Parents are advised to regularly check official school circulars and DoE announcements for updates.
January 2026 offers a mix of winter vacation, national holidays, and academic transition for students in Delhi. With winter holidays continuing into early January and Republic Day later in the month, students get time to rest before resuming full academic activities.
Keeping track of the Delhi school holiday list for January 2026 helps parents and students plan better and stay prepared for any schedule changes. For the most accurate information, always refer to official school notifications.
