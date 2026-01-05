Delhi School Holidays in January 2026: School Closures Dates for Festival and Important Days

Delhi School Holidays: January 2026 is an important month for school students in Delhi as it includes winter vacation continuation, national holidays, and regular weekend breaks. Due to cold weather conditions in North India, schools in Delhi usually remain closed for an extended winter break that often overlaps with the beginning of January. Along with the winter vacation, students also get holidays on New Year’s Day and Republic Day, making January a relatively relaxed month before schools return to their normal academic routine. Parents and students often look for official holiday dates to plan travel, revision schedules, or extracurricular activities. Here is a detailed look at the Delhi school holidays in January 2026, including important dates and expected reopening timelines. Delhi School Holiday List: January 2026

Below is the tentative list of school holidays in Delhi for January 2026, based on previous academic calendars and government holiday trends. January 2026 School Holidays in Delhi Date Day Holiday / Occasion January 1, 2026 Thursday New Year’s Day January 1 to January 5, 2026 Thursday to Monday Winter Vacation (Continuation) January 26, 2026 Monday Republic Day School Reopening: Most schools in Delhi are expected to reopen between January 6 and January 7, 2026, depending on weather conditions and directions issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi. Winter Vacation in Delhi Schools: January 2026 Delhi schools generally announce winter vacations in late December, which often continue into the first week of January. This break is mainly provided due to severe cold and foggy weather conditions that affect young students.

The duration of the winter vacation may vary slightly for: Government schools

Private schools

CBSE, ICSE and other board-affiliated schools Any extension or reduction in winter holidays is usually announced based on prevailing weather conditions. Republic Day Holiday: January 26, 2026 Republic Day, celebrated on January 26 every year, is a national holiday, and all schools in Delhi remain closed on this day. Schools usually conduct flag hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes, and patriotic activities either before or after the holiday. Important Information for Students and Parents Winter vacation dates may be extended if cold wave conditions persist.

Some private schools may reopen earlier or later based on internal schedules.

Parents are advised to regularly check official school circulars and DoE announcements for updates.