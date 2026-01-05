Integrated Command and Control Centre in Andaman and Nicobar

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The project aims to act as the ‘brain of the island’s infrastructure’, integrating technology with governance to enhance security, connectivity and urban management of the islands. It The island is a strategic outpost for India's maritime security in the Indian Ocean; the development of a centralised digital hub in Port Blair marks a significant shift towards transforming the island into a world-class smart territory. What are the key features of the integrated security hub? As the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are becoming a centre of our sovereignty, maritime power and economic activities. The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) is a multi-functional platform that consolidates various civic and security into a single digital interface, such as

Also Read: India adds Two New Ramsar Sites: Check Names & their Significance for Wetland Conservation Port Connectivity: Due to the islands' geostrategic location in the Indian Ocean, the ICCC will play a critical role in managing ship and cargo services, which will provide real-time tracking and scheduling for passengers and enhance maritime connectivity and logistics.

AI-Driven Advanced Surveillance and Security: ICCC will be equipped with high-definition CCTV cameras and AI-driven facial recognition, and the hub will monitor public spaces to ensure the safety of both locals and tourists.

Solid Waste Management: To protect the environment and preserve the heritage and ecology of the islands, the government will deploy GPS-enabled waste collection vehicles and sensors to monitor waste levels, optimise collection routes and reduce the environmental footprint.

Disaster Management: Because of the island's geography, it is prone to seismic activities and cyclones. ICCC will integrate early warning systems to facilitate rapid response and evacuation during natural emergencies.

Smart public transport systems: ICCC will use the smart traffic management and automated parking systems which will be managed through the centre to reduce congestion in the growing city of Port Blair.

Also Read: What is the SHANTI Act of 2025? India’s New Nuclear Energy Law Explained Here What is the strategic importance of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands? The establishment of the ICCC in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands holds immense strategic value for India’s ‘Act East’ policy by strengthening India’s maritime security, protecting the ecology and enhancing the digitalisation of the infrastructure of the island with the aim of enhancing safety and efficient transport services and making the islands more attractive to international and domestic travellers. To protect the ecology of the islands through ‘Smart City’ initiatives like automated lighting and water management, the islands can grow without depleting their unique natural resources, and it will also provide a centralised vantage point for monitoring the maritime borders and adding a layer of digital defence to India’s southern maritime frontiers.