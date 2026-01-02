India’s First Bullet Train to Be Launched on August 15, 2027: Check More Details Here

India’s railway minister Ashwani Vaishnaw announced that India’s first high-speed bullet train is scheduled to begin operation on August 15, 2027, coinciding with Independence Day. The project signifies a massive milestone in India’s infrastructure development. It shows promise in reducing the distance travelled between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. It will cover 508 km in less than two hours.
First Phased Launch and Route Details:
The project, named the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor, will be commissioned in a phased manner to ensure operational efficiency and proper implementation. As per the latest government update:
-
First/Initial Phase: The first phase of the project will begin on 15 August 2027. It will cover the 100 km distance between Surat and Vapi as well as the original 50 km Surat-Bilimora section.
-
Sequential Expansion: the first phase of inaugural run services will stretch from Vapi to Ahmedabad, followed by Thane to Ahmedabad. Subsequent phases include Vapi-Surat, Vapi-Ahmedabad, and Thane-Ahmedabad, connecting all the stations.
-
Completion of Project: The full completion of the MAHSR corridor (508 km) is expected to be completed by December 2029.
What are the key features of India’s bullet train?
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project utilises Japan's legendary Shinkansen E5 Series technology, which is known for its world-class safety and punctuality.
|
Feature
|
Specification
|
Max Speed
|
320 km/h (Design speed 350 km/h)
|
Total Distance
|
508 km (352 km in Gujarat/DNH, 156 km in Maharashtra)
|
Travel Time
|
1 hour 58 minutes (limited stops)
|
Stations
|
12 stations, including Mumbai, Thane, Sabarmati, Surat, and BKC, etc.
|
Engineering Marvels
|
7-km undersea tunnel and 465 km of elevated viaducts
|
Technology
|
Shinkansen Technology
|
Collaboration
|
India-Japan Collaboration
What are the recent updates?
As of early 2026, the Indo-Japanese venture has reached critical engineering benchmarks:
-
On January 2, 2026, the 1.5 km Mountain Tunnel-5 (MT-5)in Palghar achieved a total breakthrough, the first of seven mountain tunnels to be completed.
-
Over 329 km of viaducts' progress and 404 km of piers have been completed.
-
17 out of the planned 25 river bridges are already completed.
-
The structural work for the Surat station, which is inspired by the diamond industry, is finished.
