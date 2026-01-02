India’s First Bullet Train to Be Launched on August 15, 2027: Check More Details Here

India’s railway minister Ashwani Vaishnaw announced that India’s first high-speed bullet train is scheduled to begin operation on August 15, 2027, coinciding with Independence Day. The project signifies a massive milestone in India’s infrastructure development. It shows promise in reducing the distance travelled between Mumbai and Ahmedabad. It will cover 508 km in less than two hours.

First Phased Launch and Route Details:

The project, named the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor, will be commissioned in a phased manner to ensure operational efficiency and proper implementation. As per the latest government update: