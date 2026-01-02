Which Fruit Is Called the Queen of Hills?

Queen of Hills Fruit: Apple is known as the Queen of Hills because it is the most widely cultivated and economically important fruit of the hill regions, especially in the Himalayan states of India. Apple orchards dominate hill agriculture, contribute to rural livelihoods, and form a major part of the horticulture economy in mountain regions.

Why Is Apple Called the Queen of Hills?

Apple is called the Queen of Hills because it grows best in cool hill climates, supports large-scale orchard farming, and plays a leading role in hill-based horticulture. The fruit has high nutritional, commercial, and market value, making it the dominant and most recognised fruit of hill regions.

Major Apple-Growing Regions

Apples are mainly cultivated in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand, along with limited hill belts of the North-East and higher Himalayan valleys.