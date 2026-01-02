HP TET Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Which Fruit Is Called the Queen of Hills?

By Jasreet Kaur
Jan 2, 2026, 17:13 IST

Apple is known as the Queen of Hills because it is the most important commercial fruit of hill regions, supporting hill horticulture, rural economy, storage networks and large-scale apple cultivation in Himalayan states.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Queen of Hills Fruit: Apple is known as the Queen of Hills because it is the most widely cultivated and economically important fruit of the hill regions, especially in the Himalayan states of India. Apple orchards dominate hill agriculture, contribute to rural livelihoods, and form a major part of the horticulture economy in mountain regions.

Why Is Apple Called the Queen of Hills?

Apple is called the Queen of Hills because it grows best in cool hill climates, supports large-scale orchard farming, and plays a leading role in hill-based horticulture. The fruit has high nutritional, commercial, and market value, making it the dominant and most recognised fruit of hill regions.

Major Apple-Growing Regions

Apples are mainly cultivated in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand, along with limited hill belts of the North-East and higher Himalayan valleys.

largest apple producer

Economic Importance of Apple Cultivation

Apple farming generates employment in orchard management, harvesting, packing, grading, transport, and cold-storage chains, strengthening rural hill economies.

Largest Apple Producer in India

Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir are among the largest apple-producing regions in India, accounting for a major share of commercial apple output and organised hill horticulture production.

Largest Apple Producer in the World

Globally, China is the largest producer of apples in the world, contributing the highest share to global apple cultivation, processing, and export-oriented supply chains.

apple producer

Interesting Facts About Apple

Important Hill-Based Commercial Crop

Apple orchards form the backbone of hill horticulture and support large-scale seasonal income for farming communities.

Introduced as an Organised Hill Plantation Crop

Commercial apple cultivation expanded in India through planned orchard development in Himalayan regions during the early 20th century.

Premium Hill Varieties Have High Market Demand

Varieties such as Royal Delicious and Kinnaur Apple are valued for sweetness, texture, and longer storage life.

Supports Cold-Storage and Logistics Networks

Modern storage and transport systems extend apple availability across seasons and wider national markets.

Helps Stabilise Mountain Slopes and Soil

Apple orchards improve slope binding, reduce erosion, and support environmentally sustainable hill agriculture.

Read more: Which Fruit Is Known as the Fruit of Paradise?

Apple is known as the Queen of Hills because it is the most important commercial fruit of hill regions, supporting horticulture, employment, rural economy, storage infrastructure and long-term agricultural sustainability in mountain areas. Keep reading for more such topics.

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News