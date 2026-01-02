Which Fruit Is Called the Queen of Hills?

Queen of Hills Fruit: Apple is known as the Queen of Hills because it is the most widely cultivated and economically important fruit of the hill regions, especially in the Himalayan states of India. Apple orchards dominate hill agriculture, contribute to rural livelihoods, and form a major part of the horticulture economy in mountain regions.
Why Is Apple Called the Queen of Hills?
Apple is called the Queen of Hills because it grows best in cool hill climates, supports large-scale orchard farming, and plays a leading role in hill-based horticulture. The fruit has high nutritional, commercial, and market value, making it the dominant and most recognised fruit of hill regions.
Major Apple-Growing Regions
Apples are mainly cultivated in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand, along with limited hill belts of the North-East and higher Himalayan valleys.
Economic Importance of Apple Cultivation
Apple farming generates employment in orchard management, harvesting, packing, grading, transport, and cold-storage chains, strengthening rural hill economies.
Largest Apple Producer in India
Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir are among the largest apple-producing regions in India, accounting for a major share of commercial apple output and organised hill horticulture production.
Largest Apple Producer in the World
Globally, China is the largest producer of apples in the world, contributing the highest share to global apple cultivation, processing, and export-oriented supply chains.
Interesting Facts About Apple
Important Hill-Based Commercial Crop
Apple orchards form the backbone of hill horticulture and support large-scale seasonal income for farming communities.
Introduced as an Organised Hill Plantation Crop
Commercial apple cultivation expanded in India through planned orchard development in Himalayan regions during the early 20th century.
Premium Hill Varieties Have High Market Demand
Varieties such as Royal Delicious and Kinnaur Apple are valued for sweetness, texture, and longer storage life.
Supports Cold-Storage and Logistics Networks
Modern storage and transport systems extend apple availability across seasons and wider national markets.
Helps Stabilise Mountain Slopes and Soil
Apple orchards improve slope binding, reduce erosion, and support environmentally sustainable hill agriculture.
