DMET Kolkata: The foundation of maritime education in independent India is the Directorate of Marine Engineering Training (DMET), which was founded in 1949. Although nautical training had been thriving on board the T.S.

Dufferin since 1927, the increasing complexity of post-war naval technology required a shift from ship-based apprenticeships to a specialized, land-based academic setting. DMET was the innovative reaction of a fledgling nation seeking marine self-reliance, with its headquarters located in Kolkata and a subsidiary branch in Mumbai.

The institution's evolution renamed the Marine Engineering and Research Institute (MERI) in 1995 and then incorporated into the Indian Maritime University (IMU) in 2008 defines its legacy. It is still highly regarded around the world. Its Kolkata campus, which is sometimes referred to as the "Cradle of Marine Engineering," has one of the biggest marine workshops in the world, enabling cadets to carry out "surgical" maintenance on real ship equipment.