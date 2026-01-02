HP TET Result 2025

Which College in India First Introduced Marine Engineering?

DMET Kolkata: For 2026, the IMU Kolkata (previously DMET) will offer top-notch maritime programs, such as specialized M.Tech/MBA courses and the flagship B.Tech in Marine Engineering (246 seats). It offers students high-tech training in Asia's largest maritime workshop, guaranteeing premium global placements with leading shipping businesses, for about ₹10.5 lakhs for a B.Tech.

DMET Kolkata: The foundation of maritime education in independent India is the Directorate of Marine Engineering Training (DMET), which was founded in 1949. Although nautical training had been thriving on board the T.S. 

Dufferin since 1927, the increasing complexity of post-war naval technology required a shift from ship-based apprenticeships to a specialized, land-based academic setting. DMET was the innovative reaction of a fledgling nation seeking marine self-reliance, with its headquarters located in Kolkata and a subsidiary branch in Mumbai.

The institution's evolution renamed the Marine Engineering and Research Institute (MERI) in 1995 and then incorporated into the Indian Maritime University (IMU) in 2008 defines its legacy. It is still highly regarded around the world. Its Kolkata campus, which is sometimes referred to as the "Cradle of Marine Engineering," has one of the biggest marine workshops in the world, enabling cadets to carry out "surgical" maintenance on real ship equipment.

The curriculum at DMET was innovative, combining sophisticated thermodynamics and control engineering with demanding "quasi-military" discipline. Its alumni, referred to as DMETians, command the biggest ships in the world and run important shipping companies, forming a powerful global network. 

DMET has been the "Navigator of Progress" for India's merchant marine, ensuring that the country's "floating ambassadors" have top-notch technical proficiency from its modest initial batch of 50 cadets to its current position as a prominent degree-granting institution.

Evolution of the Institute

To become a world leader in marine education, the institute has undergone a number of name and structural changes:

Year

Milestone

1949

Established as Directorate of Marine Engineering Training (DMET).

1995

Renamed to Marine Engineering and Research Institute (MERI).

2008

Integrated into the Indian Maritime University (IMU).

Present

Known as IMU Kolkata Campus (and IMU Mumbai Port Campus).

Courses Offered By First Introduced Marine Engineering DMET

The oldest maritime education center in India is still the Directorate of Marine Engineering Training (DMET), which is currently known as IMU Kolkata (Marine Engineering and Research Institute, or MERI). The institute is still offering a "surgical" combination of undergraduate and graduate programs in marine technology and maritime logistics for the 2026–2027 school year.

Course Level

Degree Program

Intake (Seats)

Approx. Fees (Total)

Eligibility Highlights

Undergraduate

B.Tech (Marine Engineering)

246

₹10.5 Lakhs

10+2 (PCM) with 60% + IMU-CET

Lateral Entry

B.Tech (Marine Engineering)

Varies

₹7.75 Lakhs

Diploma in Engineering (Mech/Marine)

Postgraduate

M.Tech (Marine Engineering & Mgmt)

20

₹4.2 Lakhs

BE/B.Tech (Mech/Marine) + GATE/IMU-CET

Management

MBA (International Transport & Logistics)

15

₹4.2 Lakhs

Bachelor's Degree with 50% + IMU-CET

Diploma

PG Diploma in Marine Engineering (PGDME)

Varies

₹2.75 Lakhs

B.E./B.Tech (Mechanical/Automation)

Doctoral

Ph.D. / M.S. (by Research)

Varies

₹90,000

PG in relevant field + Entrance/Interview

